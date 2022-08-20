ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Officer struck at BNA when woman drives through barrier

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with Nashville International Airport Police was hit by a car that drove through a barrier late Sunday night. According to police at the scene, a woman driving a black sedan ignored a road block barrier on Donelson Pike, driving through the obstacle and hitting a BNA officer in the process.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

WeGo bus stolen, recovered, MNPD say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A WeGo bus was recovered after it was stolen by a passenger on Monday afternoon. A passenger on the bus allegedly threatened the driver and took over the bus. Officials were able to find the bus at 25th Avenue North and Lacy. MNPD said that the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Clarksville, TN
Accidents
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WSMV

Interstate shut down for tractor-trailer crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were transported to the hospital when a tractor-trailer rolled off the interstate on Monday morning. According to the Nashville Fire Department, the semi-truck overturned on I-40 East at the I-24 merger and slid into the shoulder. The crash caused diesel leak and injuries to three people. They were transported to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Midtown.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
WSMV

Arrests made in Hendersonville church theft case

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people accused of stealing items from a church in Hendersonville last week have been arrested. Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvato, 19, were charged with burglary and theft under $1,000. On Aug. 18, the Hendersonville Police Department began a burglary investigation at Indian Lake Peninsula...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cpd
WSMV

Gallatin trash pickup delayed after fire

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you live in Gallatin, your trash pickup could be delayed this week, according to a city Facebook post. The delay comes after a fire at the Sumner Resource Authority, the post said. City staff says to put your trash as usual, and it’ll be picked...
GALLATIN, TN
whopam.com

Motorcyclist flown following West Seventh Street collision

A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following a collision on West Seventh Street Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. in front of the Christian County Sheriff’s Department when a motorcycle was reportedly rear-ended by a passenger vehicle. The motorcyclist sustained possible neck and back injuries, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, and was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Texas man drowns in lake Saturday

CADIZ, KY. (WSMV) - A Texas man was pronounced dead after drowning in Lake Barkley Saturday. The Trigg County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to reports of a drowning in Lake Barkley in Cadiz, KY, where officials identified 62-year-old Mark Alan Younger of Bandera, Texas as the victim. Younger was pronounced dead at the scene.
CADIZ, KY
WSMV

Waverly community remembers deadly flood 1 year later

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday, Aug. 21, marked the one year since devastating flood waters swept through the city of Waverly which took more than a dozen lives and homes. A memorial service was held at Waverly Central High where the community came together to remember the people they lost.
WAVERLY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy