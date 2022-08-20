Read full article on original website
20-Year-Old Kelona Hudson Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Police, a Memphis woman died on West Trinity Lane in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. 20-year-old Kelona Hudson was in the front seat in a Hyundai Elantra that was travelling westbound on Saturday night. The vehicle was [..]
Officer struck at BNA when woman drives through barrier
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with Nashville International Airport Police was hit by a car that drove through a barrier late Sunday night. According to police at the scene, a woman driving a black sedan ignored a road block barrier on Donelson Pike, driving through the obstacle and hitting a BNA officer in the process.
Police identify Memphis woman killed in head-on collision in Nashville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a head-on collision Saturday night in Nashville. Kelona Hudson, of Memphis, was the front-seat passenger in a Hyundai Elantra when it was struck by a Nissan Juke, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Hudson and the driver...
WeGo bus stolen, recovered, MNPD say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A WeGo bus was recovered after it was stolen by a passenger on Monday afternoon. A passenger on the bus allegedly threatened the driver and took over the bus. Officials were able to find the bus at 25th Avenue North and Lacy. MNPD said that the...
Nolensville Road reopens after crash
A portion of Nolensville Road is closed in both directions following a crash that occurred late Sunday night.
Memphis woman killed in Nashville crash
A Memphis woman has died after a crash on West Trinity Lane Saturday night.
Self-reporting non-injury accidents in Nashville
A big change coming Monday in how to report car accidents in the Metro area. Instead of asking for an officer to come to the scene and make a report, Metro Police are asking motorists to self-report through an online portal.
Interstate shut down for tractor-trailer crash in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were transported to the hospital when a tractor-trailer rolled off the interstate on Monday morning. According to the Nashville Fire Department, the semi-truck overturned on I-40 East at the I-24 merger and slid into the shoulder. The crash caused diesel leak and injuries to three people. They were transported to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Midtown.
2 critically injured in shooting on Antioch Pike
Two people were critically injured in a shooting on Antioch Pike early Saturday morning.
South Nashville crash sends two vehicles into pharmacy, third into power pole
Metro Nashville police said speed may have been a factor in a three-car crash on Nolensville Pike late Sunday.
Arrests made in Hendersonville church theft case
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people accused of stealing items from a church in Hendersonville last week have been arrested. Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvato, 19, were charged with burglary and theft under $1,000. On Aug. 18, the Hendersonville Police Department began a burglary investigation at Indian Lake Peninsula...
Police: Man charged with fourth DUI after crashing into Madison market
A driver was charged with his fourth DUI after police said he crashed into the Rollins Market in Madison Sunday night.
fox17.com
Man accused of assaulting officer, taking police on high speed chase possibly in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Millersville Police Department (MPD) is searching for a man accused of assaulting an officer before taking police on a high speed chase and fleeing into a wooded area. Police report on Monday morning around 2 a.m., an officer stopped 29-year-old Alvin Stokes Jr. for speeding and smelled a...
Gallatin trash pickup delayed after fire
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you live in Gallatin, your trash pickup could be delayed this week, according to a city Facebook post. The delay comes after a fire at the Sumner Resource Authority, the post said. City staff says to put your trash as usual, and it’ll be picked...
Update: 1 Person Critically Injured from Motorcycle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a motorcycle accident occurred on Friday night in Clarksville. The officials stated that the accident took place on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown following West Seventh Street collision
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following a collision on West Seventh Street Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. in front of the Christian County Sheriff’s Department when a motorcycle was reportedly rear-ended by a passenger vehicle. The motorcyclist sustained possible neck and back injuries, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, and was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
Nashville crews recover body of teen last seen in Stones River
Nashville crews are searching for a teenager who was last seen in the Stones River.
Texas man drowns in lake Saturday
CADIZ, KY. (WSMV) - A Texas man was pronounced dead after drowning in Lake Barkley Saturday. The Trigg County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to reports of a drowning in Lake Barkley in Cadiz, KY, where officials identified 62-year-old Mark Alan Younger of Bandera, Texas as the victim. Younger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Waverly community remembers deadly flood 1 year later
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday, Aug. 21, marked the one year since devastating flood waters swept through the city of Waverly which took more than a dozen lives and homes. A memorial service was held at Waverly Central High where the community came together to remember the people they lost.
