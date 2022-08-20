EBHS honors KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas at first home game, tradition set for years to come

Read full article on original website
Liberty-Bakersfield opens 2022 season with big win over Spanish Springs
Kresean Kizzy puts finishing touches on lopsided win with two punt returns for touchdowns
Tehechapi News
Junior Rodeo winners announced
Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association is proud to announce the winners for the 2022 Junior Rodeo season. These rodeo athletes received the highest number of points while participating in this year's rodeo events, earning some the title of All Around Champion or Reserve All Around Champion. The eight All Around Champion...
KGET 17
‘I got here at 3 p.m. yesterday’: Central Bakersfield Cracker Barrel officially opens
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Cracker Barrel location opened it’s doors Monday with potential customers lining up bright and early. The doors opened at 7 a.m., but a 17 News crew reported lines forming well before then. Video shows the chain’s iconic porch rocking chairs filling up...
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Cracker Barrel Opens in Bakersfield
We finally have a Cracker Barrel in Kern County! The grand opening for the location at 3310 California Ave was filled with Community leaders such as Mayor Karen Goh, Cracker Barrel corporate staff from across the country, and of course food. On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson...
Heat advisory in Kern continues through Saturday evening
Hot weather will continue throughout the county, as a heat advisory for the Valley expires at 7 p.m. Saturday. No future advisories are listed at this time, however temperatures could reach into the triple digits for Bakersfield nearly every day this week. No rainfall is expected the next seven days, and the county will see […]
Bakersfield Californian
Weekend recreation swim extended at McMurtrey
The city of Bakersfield has extended weekend recreation swim at McMurtrey Aquatic Center, 1325 Q St., through Labor Day. It's open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and will also be open the same hours on Sept. 5, Labor Day, according to a city memo.
Portion of Hwy 33 closed near Taft following crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Highway 33 after a crash Sunday south of Taft, Caltrans said. The crash was reported just after 9:15 p.m. on Highway 33 at Petroleum Club Road involving a sedan and a semi-truck. It was not immediately clear how many people may have been injured in the crash. Highway […]
2 killed in Highway 33 crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people who died Sunday evening in a crash on Taft Highway have been identified. Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45, of Tijuana, Mexico and Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35, of Bakersfield were in a car involved in a collision with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club […]
Taft Midway Driller
Two killed in suspected DUI crash in Taft
Two people are dead and three more were injured after a suspected drunk driving crash involving a small car and a semi truck at Highway 33 and Wood Street Sunday night, Taft Police said. Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said a Chevrolet Sonic with five people in it heading eastbound on...
1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a pedestrian accident took place at the intersection of California Avenue and L Street. The officials stated that a woman pedestrian was declared dead at [..]
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed on California Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
Bakersfield Now
Local church hosts food drive
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Rock Church hosted its community event in Oildale Saturday morning. The church invited the Kern County community to pick up free food, clothing, and other resources for those in need. 350 people showed up today, which is down from last month. Every third Saturday,...
KCSO identifies fallen K-9 deputy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is in mourning after one of its K-9s died in the line of duty Thursday. The department identified the fallen dog as 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, Hannes and his handler Deputy Robert Fisher. The department refused to discuss the dog’s cause of death, but we do know the Belgian […]
Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Aug. 21, 2022
Marie Mays, 85, Bakersfield, March 25. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Aug. 27, First Presbyterian Church, 1705 17th St., Bakersfield.
He called himself Jesus Christ and brought his flock to help victims of 1952 Bakersfield earthquake
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police, fire, ambulance, Red Cross and literally hundreds of civilian volunteers rushed in to help when the Bakersfield earthquake of Aug. 22, 1952, shook the city to its foundation. The earthquake, an aftershock of the Tehachapi earthquake of 33 days before, damaged scores of buildings, killed two and seriously injured at […]
Bakersfield Now
One person dead following shooting in Northeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive around 11 P.M. Sunday night. Little information has been released, but officers tell Eyewitness News at least one person was killed following a shooting. The area was blocked off as officers investigated. This is a developing story,...
Woman arrested after dead dogs found in abandoned kennels in Bakersfield
A 22-year-old Bakersfield woman has been arrested after numerous animals were found suffering from "various levels of neglect," including 11 dead dogs at several residences around the city.
Truxtun Lake shows effects of state’s damaging drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local lake rendered so dry by the ongoing drought you can see dead wildlife. Concerned locals upset about the wildlife being harmed. Truxtun Lake was once a filled to its brim we last noted in 2016. But three years later, in 2019, and the lake already began drying up. Now […]
$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
