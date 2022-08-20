Read full article on original website
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Your People-Pleasing Summer Brunch Guide for Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
scvnews.com
Sept. 23: Parent Resource Symposium ‘Chasing the High’
The city of Santa Clarita will present a parent resource symposium “Chasing the High” Friday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355. The meeting will feature speakers from the Los Angles...
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Hosting Car, Bike Show
For your enjoyment – classic, custom and muscle cars plus classy motorcycles will be on display for viewing. CATCH 22 Band will provide country to classic rock and oldies music too. Food booths will be available for your eating enjoyment. Pastries, coffee and bake sale will begin at 8...
ladowntownnews.com
California law firm receives award for homeless service
Thanks to its fight against homelessness in Los Angeles, law firm Cox, Castle & Nicholson has been accorded the Ruth Schwartz Legacy Award for 2022. A leading law firm in the U.S. specializing in real estate, Cox Castle received the accolade for advocating land use and housing policies to help curb the homelessness crisis in greater Los Angeles. The firm was acclaimed at partner and nonprofit organization Shelter Partnership’s annual gala in June, according to a statement.
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
spectrumnews1.com
'Art is healing': LA County General Hospital monument tells 'dark past' of sterilizations
LOS ANGELES — On the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center campus in Boyle Heights, next to the historic art deco General Hospital building, sits a quiet garden that connects the past to the present and sheds light on a dark chapter in the nation's history. In the garden, a...
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
2urbangirls.com
Leimert Park residents not happy with area Supervisor, Wells Fargo Bank
COUNTY SUPERVISOR “HOLLY MITCHELL” PARTNERS WITH PREDATORY WELLS FARGO BANK, A FAKE NON-PROFIT (COMMUNITY LAND TRUST), AND A CONVICTED FELON WITH AN AWARD OF $2 MILLION TO DELIBERATELY GENTRIFY THE BLACK LEIMERT PARK COMMUNITY. LOS ANGELES – In the face of united community opposition, Holly Mitchell manipulated the...
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year
Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
scvnews.com
Monday COVID Roundup: 211 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two new deaths and 211 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 25 deaths and 7,924 new cases countywide. New COVID-19 cases weekend breakdown:. Monday, Aug. 22: 1,596. Sunday, Aug. 21: 2,627. Saturday,...
Canyon News
Calls To Suspend Outdoor Watering To Fix Waterline Pipe In September
WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—The city is spreading the word that the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is calling on more than 4 million people in the region to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days from Tuesday, September 6 through Tuesday, September 20 as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs, which will impact Beverly Hills Water customers.
luxury-houses.net
This $29.995 Million Architectural Home in Los Angeles with 2 Pools on Different Levels is An Entertainers Paradise
The Home in Los Angeles, a new Bel Air hillside estate envisioned by Bowery Design Group captures magnificent, far-reaching city and ocean views is now available for sale. This home located at 1035 Stradella Rd, Los Angeles, California offers 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mauricio Umansky (Phone: 424-230-3701) at The Agency & Tomer Fridman at (Phone: 310-919-1038) Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Angeles.
Kitson Los Angeles store bans face covering indoors, cites crime risks
Face coverings are not required at indoor retail establishments in Los Angeles County, though health officials strongly recommend them due to COVID-19, but one Beverlywood-area retailer has banned masks altogether.
PLANetizen
Inland Port Planned for Mojave Desert
According to an article by Jack Rogers in Globe St., “Kern County has approved the establishment of California’s first inland port in the middle of the Mojave Desert, a 410-acre container hub that will receive cargo by rail from congested ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach.”. The...
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
scvnews.com
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
I am deeply concerned with the state of our juvenile justice system in Los Angeles County. There have been four different cases of violence in our juvenile halls in the past month, which have impacted both youth and staff members. I believe high staff vacancies are directly contributing to this issue as the Probation Department’s juvenile halls are operating with a 46 percent deficit of staff members and 59 percent of staff members on leave.
theeastsiderla.com
Occidental College dorm room do's and don'ts (Hint: Leave your air conditioner at home)
Eagle Rock -- You can’t just decorate your dormitory room any old way at Occidental College. As students return to classes this year, the Eagle Rock school has issued its annual fall guide for moving into the dorms. Among other rules: No personal air conditioners. The electrical capacity in the buildings can't handle it. But students can bring fans and evaporative coolers.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Fifth Most-Expensive City for Renters in U.S.
Rent.com report finds average rent in Santa Monica $4,357. A recent report listed Santa Monica as the fifth most-expensive city in the United States for renters. As reported by Rent.com, three of the top ten cities with the highest rents are in the Los Angeles area. The city of Santa Monica sits at number five with an average monthly rental cost of $4,357 per month. This is an increase of 15% from the previous year. However, as large as that may seem, it is the smallest percentage jump in rents on the list. For example, the city of Palo Alto, in northern California, is number three on the list, and the average rental price there has increased by 31.34%. The city of Glendale, on the eastside of Los Angeles, has increased a whopping 36.32%.
Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton
An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
