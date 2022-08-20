Teen arrested in connection with sexual assault in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood

SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday evening in connection with a woman who was sexually assaulted in West Seattle on Monday evening, Seattle police said.

The teen was arrested in Everett.

The woman was walking in the Delridge neighborhood at around 6 p.m. when she was attacked.

KIRO 7 reported on Tuesday that a nearby neighbor heard the woman screaming.

“The woman was on the ground at the corner over there, and my neighbor came out and see what she needed, give her a blanket,” Linsey said.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

“I feel terrible for that woman,” Linsey said. “It breaks my heart to think that people can’t walk safely in this neighborhood.”

The announcement of the arrest comes after people in West Seattle gathered to raise awareness about public safety as they feel like Seattle police have left the neighborhood to fend for itself.

