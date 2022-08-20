Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Shirley M. Jenkins, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Jenkins, 83, of Sharon, passed away peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law at her side Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022. Mrs. Jenkins was born December 25, 1938, in Wheatland, a daughter of Sylvia (Brown) Uiselt and Otto Uiselt. Primarily a homemaker, Shirley also...
27 First News
Willard Herman Robertson, Jr., New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Willard Herman Robertson, Jr., 67, of Beckford Street died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his residence in New Castle. He was born on June 13, 1955 in New Castle a son of the late Willard H. Robertson, Sr. Mr. Robertson was a roofer for...
27 First News
Kathleen Hart, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hart, formerly Ellis, 76, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hospice House. Kathy was born February 16, 1946, in Tampa, FL. Kathleen was proud to have worked as a nurse’s aide and later a maintenance supervisor at Assumption Nursing Home and then...
27 First News
Janet Mae (Leipply) Koran, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Mae (Leipply) Koran, 63, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022, at home following a brief illness. Janet was born on August 24, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Roland and Evelyn Mae (Metzler) Leipply. A life-long area resident, she graduated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Anthony J. “Tony” Capple, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. “Tony” Capple, 83, of Boardman, who passed peacefully on Saturday evening August 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 2, 1939 in Youngstown, the son of John and Carrie (Pirone) Capple. Tony was proud to have grown...
27 First News
Andrew James “Andy” Basista, Warren, Ohio-obit
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew James “Andy” Basista, 95, of Warren passed away Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022 at Washington Square Healthcare. Andy was born on January 25, 1927 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of John D and Anna Basista. After graduating high school, Andy entered into...
27 First News
Sarah L. Monnin, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah L. (Barnett) Monnin, age 85, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home on Friday, August 19, 2022. Sarah was born October 1, 1936, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Kloss) Barnett. She married John Bruce...
27 First News
Thomas Lloyd Bettiker, Sr., Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lloyd Bettiker, Sr., age 88 of Cortland, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1934, in Fowler, Ohio the son of the late Lloyd and Ruth James Bettiker. He was preceded in death...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Barbara Ruth Tolley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ruth Tolley, age 79, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1943, in Elizabethton, Tennessee to James Avery and Minnie (Eskridge) Tolley. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Sherri Santiago Guzman of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Linda Tangeri...
27 First News
James Allen, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Wendell Allen Jr, 66, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. James, known by his family and friends as “JimBo,” was born September 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late James and Mildred...
27 First News
Thomas E. LaPaze, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The laughter in heaven just got louder. Tom LaPaze, 89, of Boardman, passed quietly on Friday, August 12, 2022. A proud native of Struthers, Tom married “the prettiest girl in Campbell, Ohio” in 1956, Marilyn (McGarry) LaPaze, who preceded him in death in 2016.
27 First News
Carroll Rowe, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carroll Rowe, 84, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at Salem North Health Care. Carroll was born on December 08, 1937 in Salem, the son of Cletus and Arlene (Daugherty) Rowe. He was graduate of Greenford High School. Carroll was a veteran of the United States...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Janet Marie Arendas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie Arendas, 72, of Warren, passed away early Saturday morning, August 20, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. Born January 15, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Harold and Clara (Watt) Kemery. Janet was a graduate of North High School. She worked...
27 First News
Aaron David Bacon, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron David Bacon, 28, of Sharon, formerly of Struthers, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 15, 2022 from a longtime battle with Juvenile Type 1 Diabetes that he was diagnosed with at the age of 8 years old. He was well liked and loved...
27 First News
Gary E. Klink, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary E. Klink, 65, of Girard, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, following an extended illness. Gary was born November 13, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late David and Kathleen (Kelley) Klink. Gary had a love for...
27 First News
Irene Halverstadt, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Halverstadt of Salem, Ohio passed away on August 21, 2022. She was born October 31, 1938. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Irene...
27 First News
Steven Wayne Carman, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Wayne Carman, 56, died Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born July 23, 1966, in Salem, he was a son of Donald R. Carman, Sr. and the late Eleanor J. (Marshall) Carman. He was a 1984 graduate...
27 First News
Daniel Louis Shenk, Diamond, Ohio
DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Louis Shenk, 85, of Diamond, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2022 at his home. Daniel was born on March 24, 1937 in Garfield Heights to the late Homer and Ruth (Seither) Shenk. After graduating from Garfield Heights High School, Daniel obtained a...
27 First News
Margaret Ann Keeney, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Keeney, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born October 23, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Stewart and the late Susan (Simonik) Stewart. She married the late...
27 First News
Thomas H. Quinn, Newton Fall, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas H. Quinn age 64 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on January 7, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late William J. Quinn...
Comments / 0