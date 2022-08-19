ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones delivers a strike, and hope, for New England and their fans

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izcUh_0hOAHeAd00

To say it has been an unsettling August in New England would be an understatement.

With Josh McDaniels off to the AFC West, and the keys to the offense being handed to either Matt Patricia or Joe Judge, the Patriots offense is in unfamiliar hands for the first time in a long time.

At the helm of that offense? Second-year passer Mac Jones. New England’s first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft showed he belonged in the NFL last season, as he helped the Patriots to a playoff berth. Now? Patriots fans are hoping he proves his worth in the season ahead by delivering more than just an appearance in the postseason.

However, with questions about who is calling the plays, and reports of a switch of emphasis on the offensive side of the football leading to mixed results in practice, New England fans are uneasy.

Friday night offered Patriots fans their first chance to see Jones in live game action this preseason, and the second-year quarterback did his best to ease their fears over the new-look offense. In limited action, Jones hit on 4 of 8 passing attempts for 61 yards, and led the Patriots on a scoring drive.

The one throw that perhaps did the most to quell concerns in New England? This long strike to veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor:

The downfield passing game — along with Jones’ ability to attack downfield — is one of the big question marks facing New England this season. On this play, the Patriots dial up a vertical concept out of a 3×1 formation, against Cover 1 from Carolina. Jones does a good job of holding the free safety in the middle of the field, before hitting Agholor with a perfectly-thrown pass for the huge gain.

One of the newest Patriots, veteran running back Ty Montgomery, capped off the drive with this short touchdown run:

This drive, and one throw, might not be enough to ease all the concerns in New England. But on this humid summer night, it is a start.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence gives Steelers the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag after amazing pass

If there’s one thing we knew about the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, it’s that things wouldn’t possibly be as bad as they were last season under the “leadership” of one Urban Meyer. New head coach Doug Pederson had nowhere to go but up in everything from accountability to game-planning to roster management to game design, and so far, things are looking pretty good out there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Bill Belichick Was Asked If Ex-Patriots Star Could Return

The New England Patriots don't have too many players on their roster jumping off the page as potential superstars in 2022. So some fans are wondering whether Bill Belichick might try to recruit a former star. Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked about the possibility of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots looking to trade former first-round draft pick

The New England Patriots could be looking to part ways with former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn, per a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, the Patriots are “probably going to trade someone,” and when delving into who that someone could potentially be, he touched on the team being engaged in trade conversations involving the offensive tackle.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffalo Bills trade offensive lineman Cody Ford to the Cardinals

The Buffalo Bills have traded offensive lineman Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals, in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection. Buffalo drafted Ford in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, out of Oklahoma. He played in 16 games for the Bills as a rookie, making 15 starts, the bulk of which came at right tackle. In the seven games he played in during the 2020 campaign, Ford split time between the two guard positions. His season was cut short with a torn meniscus.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Patriots#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Bengals Player of the Game: Daniel Jones

The New York Giants defeated the Super Bowl runner-ups, the Cincinnati Bengals, in Week 2 of the preseason. The 25-22 victory brings the Giants to 2-0 in the preseason with one more matchup left before they start regular season play. Big Blue rested most of their offensive skill starters in this game but one that did play was Daniel Jones, and he dominated.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Patriots Rookie Wide Receiver Suffers Unfortunate Injury

During the second half of Friday night's preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots, rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton went down with a shoulder injury. Thornton was ruled out for the rest of the game because of his injury. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status isn't very...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Las Vegas Raiders sign former Georgia LB

NFL free agent defensive end Jordan Jenkins has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 season. The former Georgia outside linebacker racked up 20 tackles along with 2.5 sacks in 2021 with the Houston Texans after spending his first four seasons with the New York Jets. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

The latest on the Patriots’ play-calling situation

Matt Patricia communicated with the quarterbacks, but it's a little more complicated than that. The most compelling storyline surrounding the Patriots this offseason hasn’t revolved around a specific player or coach. It’s centered on the absence of an offensive and defensive coordinator and lack of a clear offensive play-caller...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one's turning more heads than Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

New England Patriots receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey was just another name in a crowded receivers room at the beginning of training camp. That line of thinking has obviously changed after seeing the instant production from the former undrafted rookie out of Texas in the first two preseason games. He’s gone from a relative unknown to cracking ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10, along with leading conversations as a live underdog to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys DE Sam Williams opening eyes around league, opening up possibilities for Dallas defense

Sam Williams led the Cowboys defensive line in snaps for the second preseason game in a row. And the rookie is making the most of those chances. The Ole Miss product is showing not only why the Cowboys made him a second-round draft pick back in April, but also why he belongs in Dan Quinn’s heavy rotation at defensive end come September.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Swing tackle trade? Turpin's time in spotlight, backup QB battle

Saturday night’s 32-18 preseason win in Los Angeles gave Cowboys fans plenty to get charged up about as the team heads back to Dallas for the end of training camp. KaVontae Turpin is still the man of the hour, and he’s making the most of his moment in the spotlight. He offered a heartfelt dedication after his two-touchdown performance, turned in impressive official speed on the field, and reminded us that he saw this coming all along.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Nittany Lions make The Draft Network’s Top 100

College football is officially back this week and with that, the talk of the NFL draft also heats up. James Franklin and his staff have had 40 Nittany Lions go from State College to the NFL. This year there are bound to be more but two are sticking out to The Draft Network as top 100 players. One is someone we have seen a lot in mock drafts lately, Joey Porter Jr. The son of former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Joey Porter, he has quietly carved out a very solid career at State College. Now as he approaches the NFL, teams, and...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy