This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
A woman gave birth on a Bay Area freeway on Saturday, according to a statement from Benicia Fire Department.
EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
theshelbyreport.com
Bellwether Farms Wins Medals From American Cheese Society
Petaluma, California-based Bellwether Farms has won several awards from the American Cheese Society in its annual Judging & Competition Awards. The new Fresh Sheep Cheese Log – Original earned a gold medal in the fresh rindless sheep’s milk cheese aged 0 to 30 days category, and the Fresh Sheep Cheese Log – Sonoma Herb earned a gold medal in the sheep cheese with flavor added, 100 percent sheep’s milk category.
KRON4
Illegal hash oil lab causes garage explosion in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An illegal hash oil lab caused an explosion and led to one arrest on Sunday, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department and Santa Rosa Police Department. On Sunday just before 10 p.m., 911 dispatchers received multiple calls describing a possible explosion and fire...
mendofever.com
Grass Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Costco
Scanner traffic beginning around 1:32 p.m. indicated that a vegetation fire ignited in the grass field west of Ukiah’s Costco. The Incident Commander arrived and said that the fire is approximately one-quarter acre in size burning in the grass field. Law enforcement near the scene is searching for three...
matadornetwork.com
This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco
Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
SFStation.com
2022 Cotati Accordion Festival
The 31st Annual Cotati Accordion Festival will be a two-day, multi-cultural, multi-generational accordion extravaganza held in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Music at the festival will range from Conjunto to folk, jazz, Irish, Venezuelan, rock, classical, zydeco, western and more. The event will include a Jam Tent, a Zydeco Dance Party, a Student Stage, the Ray's Deli Stage, and two main stages, along with over 60 vendors selling crafts, accordions, food, wine and beer.
KRON4
Dine & Dish: Angel Island
(KRON) — Angel Island is not exactly known for its cuisine, but it is a great way to work up an appetite. On the island, there is the Cove Cafe, which has plenty of snacks. In nearby Tiburon, Bungalow Kitchen sits right by the dock of the bay. For the full story, watch Dine & Dish with Vicki Liviakis.
Caltrans blocked from clearing San Rafael encampment
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A federal judge on Friday blocked Caltrans from clearing out an encampment in San Rafael, as stated in a press release from Governor Gavin Newsom. The city-sanctioned homeless encampment is located under Highway 101 in central San Rafael. A federal judge on the United States District Court for the Northern […]
‘Summer Classic Car Show’ readies to ride into East Brother Beer
East Brother Beer Co. is revving up its engines for its “5th Annual Summer Classic Car Show,” set for Sun., Aug. 28 from 12-8 p.m. outside the brewery’s taproom at 1001 Canal Blvd in Richmond. According to East Brother’s Rob Lightner, the afternoon event will be “an all-American celebration of classic cars, the people that love them, and of course, East Brother’s award-winning beers.”
Carbon farming comes to California
When it comes to climate change, cows have taken a reputational hit. These belching bovines have been villainized for releasing methane, a greenhouse gas with more than 25 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide. But now, a growing number of Bay Area farmers are working to repolish the image of the humble dairy cow, recasting their role from gaseous emitters to carbon-capturing machines and powering farmers’ ability to fight the impacts of climate change. ...
ksro.com
Amy’s Kitchen Facility in Santa Rosa Gets Fined for Violations
Safety issues were found at an Amy’s Kitchen facility. Over 13 health and safety violations were found by Cal/OSHA inspectors at the Amy’s Kitchen Santa Rosa production plant, resulting in $25,000 in fines. Three violations are considered “serious” and include issues such as “unsecured guards in dough-flattening conveyors.” That could harm workers by pulling their hands or clothing into exposed machinery. The company is contesting the fines with Steve Myers, senior manager of risk and safety for Amy’s Kitchen, telling KQED they were “technical violations of the code.” Amy’s Kitchen facilities have accumulated over $120,000 in penalties from Cal/OSHA between 2014 and 2019.
Woman gives birth on I-680 freeway in Benicia
BENICIA -- A woman gave birth on a North Bay freeway on Saturday evening, the Benicia fire department announced on Sunday.Fire paramedics responded to reports of a woman in labor in a car driving northbound on Interstate 680 near Lake Herman Road.On the scene, fire officials said they found the woman "in active labor with a complicated presentation" at 6:18 p.m.First responders delivered the baby, gave post-delivery care and transported the mother and her child to a local hospital. Both appeared to be "doing well" at the hospital after arrival, the fire department said.
northbaybiz.com
Dan Fruchey to be Appointed Director of Sonoma County’s Department of Information Systems
Dan Fruchey, a veteran technology manager with 25 years of experience using data and communications tools to help county agencies deliver public services, has been named director of the Sonoma County Department of Information Systems following a nationwide recruitment search. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote...
Vegetation Fire breaks out north of Clearlake in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY – A vegetation fire broke out and has burned several acres north of Clearlake in Lake County on Friday afternoon.Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted that the fire is located near the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 53, between the communities of Clearlake and Clearlake Oaks. The incident has been dubbed the "Canyon Fire."Cal Fire officials said five acres have burned and that forward progress of the fire has been stopped.There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage to structures. No word on what caused the fire.Caltrans announced that a stretch of Highway 53 has been closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 20. Motorists are urged to use caution through the area.This is a breaking news update. More to come.
marinlocalnews.com
Officer Claymore, fluent in Spanish, completes field training as a Novato cop
Novato Police Officer Claymore completed his Field Training Program. Claymore was born in Greenbrae and grew up in Novato. He attended San Marin High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from San Francisco State University. Officer Claymore, who is fluent in Spanish, lived, worked, and studied in...
Annie’s Annuals & Perennials presents free talk on ‘Planting a Bird Garden’
Annie’s Annuals & Perennials will illustrate how gardening can be “for the birds” Sat. Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. when it hosts “Planting a Bird Garden,” a free onsite talk by Earl Nickel—aka, “The Curious Plantsman.”. Nickel will speak about plants that will...
KTVU FOX 2
Downed power line starts brush fire in Novato, causes panic at RV park
NOVATO, Calif. - Marion Coleman said he was heating up a plate of spaghetti in his RV at the Novato RV Park on Armstrong Avenue when the power went out and he saw people running. "I ran out there and that’s when I see a fire on the other side...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: Shepherds, Great Pyrenees and hounds
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control’s shelter is filled with a big array of dogs needing to be adopted. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of catahoula leopard dog, chow chow, German shepherd, Great Pyrenees, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Rottweiler, shepherd, terrier and treeing walker coonhound.
