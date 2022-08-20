Spokane County Sheriff's Office: Suspect physically placed in handcuffs after resisting arrest

Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Man shot trying to ram Spokane County Sheriff's deputy
A suspect was shot by a deputy after trying to ram him with a vehicle on Aug. 21. The suspect is in the hospital and the deputy is on administrative leave. For more details click here.
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Man Accused In Major Shoplifting Case In Colfax Wanted On Arrest Warrant After Failing To Show Up To Court
The 43 year old Spokane man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Rosauers in Colfax is now wanted on an arrest warrant after he failed to show up to court. Jesse Aldrich missed his Whitman County Superior Court hearing on Friday. Aldrich is now wanted on a...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Sheriff's Office releases details of deputy-involved shooting at Lyons storage facility
The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team (SIIR) is investigating a Deputy-Involved shooting involving a wanted adult male suspect who accelerated a vehicle toward a Deputy, almost pinning him between the truck and a wall. The Deputy fired his weapon, striking the suspect. As soon as it was safe to do so, Deputies provided immediate medical attention to the suspect, who was later transported to the hospital for additional care.
Suspect in serious condition after being shot by a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot by a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning near Pittsburg and Lyons in Northeast Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office the suspect is in serious condition and is being treated at a local hospital. The shooting occurred around 7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Road rage shooter's charges moved to Superior Court
Treven Lewis has now been charged in Superior court for shooting and killing someone on Interstate 90 in July. Lewis remains in the Spokane County Jail on a one million dollar bond. Find our previous coverage here.
KHQ Right Now
One man dead, another arrested in Sunday night shooting in west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead and another in custody following a shooting on Sunday night in west central Spokane, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). On Aug. 21, just before 11 p.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of west Shannon Ave. Officers arrived to the scene to find both an adult male victim and the suspect.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded...
KHQ Right Now
A deputy is on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting
A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning. Two deputies responded to information that a suspect with a felony warrant for his arrest was at Lyons Self Storage in northeast Spokane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Stevens County Sheriff's Office attempts to locate missing person
Stevens County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing man near Wilbur or Colville. Trevor Bresnahan has been missing since Aug. 17. More information can be found here.
KHQ Right Now
Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near
VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley stabbing suspect identified with tips from public
The Spokane Valley Police Department said Thursday a suspect in a random knife attack was arrested with help from the public. Police reported the victim was stabbed by an unknown assailant on Sprague Avenue on Tuesday.
1 Person Dead In A Motorcycle Accident In Valleyford (Valleyford, WA)
According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle accident took place on Sunday morning north of Valleyford. The officials have reported that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of South Madison Road off of east Gibbs Road. According to the primary investigation, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KREM
6 more members of hate group arrested in Coeur d'Alene expected to be arraigned in court
Six more members of the hate group Patriot Front are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday. The group was arrested two months ago, found in back of a U-haul.
KREM
Stevens County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man
Stevens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man missing since last week. His dog was found alone.
One man dead after motorcycle crash Sunday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on South Madison Road on Sunday. Approximately around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies and fire personnel responded to a reported motorcycle crash on the 11500 block of S. Madison Road. Emergency crews found the rider they arrived. He was pronounced him dead at the scene.
Stolen No-Li beer truck leads police to dog in need of rescue
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that their big beer box truck had been stolen. He rushed to the brewery to find that the thief had stolen some equipment and the truck. The thief...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley family endangered when drive-by shooter missed the mark
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home," said Amy Haynes. "You just don’t think stuff like that...
KHQ Right Now
Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison
PULLMAN, Wash. - Serial rapist Kenneth Downing was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, according to a press release from the Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The release said Downing will not be eligible for parole for almost 24 years. In July, Downing pleaded guilty to four counts of...
One man dies from motorcycle crash near South Madison Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man died from a motorcycle crash near South Madison Road on Sunday. The man struck a tree and was in cardiac arrest due to traumatic injuries. Firefighters later declared him dead. The Spokane Sheriff is investigating the cause of the crash. South Madison Road was closed between Gibbs Road and Palouse Highway as crews investigated the...
KHQ Right Now
Lead investigator testifies in trial of former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash
Former Spokane Police Department officer Nathan Nash, charged with raping two women while on duty, appeared in court for the second day of his trial Aug. 18. The trial is expected to continue for two weeks.
Comments / 1