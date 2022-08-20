A Texas man who had been sought by police for 12 years was convicted Tuesday of killing his teenage daughters and sentenced to life in prison without parole, prosecutors said. Yaser Said, 65, spent almost six of the 12 years following the Jan. 1, 2008, murders on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list before being found in an apartment in the Fort Worth suburb of Justin.

JUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO