FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Storms Delay Hundreds of Flights at DFW and Love Field AirportsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas police find tiger cub at rapper Trapboy Freddy's home while serving warrant
Police in Texas said they found a tiger cub inside the home of Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday. Officers from Dallas were helping the U.S. Marshals serve a federal warrant at the home when they found the tiger cub, according to FOX 4. Authorities called Dallas Animal Services after...
HipHopDX.com
Trapboy Freddy Arrested, Cops Run Into Real Life Tiger Serving Arrest Warrant
Trapboy Freddy (real name is Devarius Dontez Moore) has been served with an arrest warrant and is now in custody on weapons charges, but the police ran into an unexpected hiccup when they were trying to serve the Dallas rapper. The Dallas police were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service, DEA,...
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
BET
Notorious B.I.G.’s Daughter T’yanna Wallace Puts Up Million-Dollar Home To Post Boyfriend’s Bond
Notorious B.I.G’s daughter T’yanna Wallace has posted her boyfriend’s $1 million bond after he was arrested in a hit-and-run that injured three people earlier this month. According to Fox News, Wallace’s beau Tyshawn Baldwin allegedly fled police on Aug. 10 during a routine traffic stop in Queens...
DNA Identifies Suspect In Elderly Texas Woman's 1989 Strangulation Murder
Mary Hague Kelly was found strangled to death under her bed in Dallas more than 33 years ago. Because of DNA, David Rojas — whose half-brother lived next door to the victim — is now charged with her murder. DNA has led to an arrest in the 1989...
Texas man who evaded police for 12 years convicted of killing his two teen daughters
A Texas man who had been sought by police for 12 years was convicted Tuesday of killing his teenage daughters and sentenced to life in prison without parole, prosecutors said. Yaser Said, 65, spent almost six of the 12 years following the Jan. 1, 2008, murders on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list before being found in an apartment in the Fort Worth suburb of Justin.
Texas Man Convicted of Fatally Shooting His Daughters in Obsessive ‘Honor Killings’
Jurors on Tuesday convicted a man of shooting his own daughters to death. The murder conviction was years in the making. Sisters Sarah Said, 17, and Amina Said, 18, were found dead in a taxi cab in front of the Omni Hotel in Irving, Texas, on Jan. 1, 2008, according to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA-TV.
People
Dad Who Was 'Obsessed with Possession and Control' Convicted of Luring, then Murdering Teen Daughters
Yaser Abdel Said will be spending the rest of his days in prison now that a Texas jury has convicted him for the 2008 capital murders of his two teen daughters. Online records confirm the jury returned its verdict on Tuesday. The 65-year-old father spent more than a dozen years...
Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to shooting at his friend during argument on a Hollywood sidewalk
Rapper A$AP Rocky - boyfriend of singing superstar Rihanna and father of her three month-old baby boy - pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles today to shooting at a former friend and music partner during an argument. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, Rocky -...
