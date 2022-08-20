ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills, Cardinals Trade

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffalo Bills trade offensive lineman Cody Ford to the Cardinals

The Buffalo Bills have traded offensive lineman Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals, in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection. Buffalo drafted Ford in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, out of Oklahoma. He played in 16 games for the Bills as a rookie, making 15 starts, the bulk of which came at right tackle. In the seven games he played in during the 2020 campaign, Ford split time between the two guard positions. His season was cut short with a torn meniscus.
