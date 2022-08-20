Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Bills, Cardinals Trade
Ahead of the final preseason game and the ensuing final 53-man roster cuts that will come afterwards, the Buffalo Bills decided to offload a player they had on the chopping block via the trade block instead. On Monday, the Bills announced that they have traded veteran offensive lineman Cody Ford...
NFL・
Buffalo Bills trade offensive lineman Cody Ford to the Cardinals
The Buffalo Bills have traded offensive lineman Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals, in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection. Buffalo drafted Ford in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, out of Oklahoma. He played in 16 games for the Bills as a rookie, making 15 starts, the bulk of which came at right tackle. In the seven games he played in during the 2020 campaign, Ford split time between the two guard positions. His season was cut short with a torn meniscus.
Bills trade 2019 2nd-rounder Cody Ford to Cardinals for 2023 5th-round pick
The Buffalo Bills are moving on from their second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Offensive lineman Cody Ford is heading to the Arizona Cardinals in a deal that sends a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft back to Buffalo. Ford appeared in 38 games for the Bills over...
Buffalo Bills release veteran WR Tavon Austin
The Buffalo Bills have continued to trim down their offseason roster as wide receiver Tavon Austin was released. The team announced the transaction on Monday. Along with Austin, Buffalo cut punter Matt Haack which paves the way for rookie sixth-round pick Matt Araiza to assume those kicking duties in 2022.
