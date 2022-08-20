ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Watch: Fitch runner leaps over defenders

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yBSk_0hOAGq3G00

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch Falcons played host to Henderson Foothills (Nevada) in their week one high school football opener.

In the first half, running back Jamell James leaps over a defender en route to a big play.

Watch the video above to see the highlight.

Fitch will host Canton McKinley in week two.

