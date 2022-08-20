Read full article on original website
WLOX
Schwartz sworn in as Bay St. Louis police chief
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a new day in the Bay for Toby Schwartz and his family. Schwartz was officially sworn in as the new police chief in Bay St. Louis Monday. “Former chief Gary Ponthieux did a great job setting the foundation for the department. The city of Bay St. Louis is a unique place,” Schwartz said. “It’s a multi-generational, multi-cultural, vacation destination city. It’s unique.”
WLOX
Officer-involved shooting reported in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi Monday night. Officers responded to the 300 block of Benachi Avenue around 9 p.m. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation. We will update this story as more details are released. Want more WLOX news in your...
WLOX
Ocean Springs seeks to address homelessness in our community
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them. The person “did not sustain any […]
Mississippi man wanted for molestation leads officers on a chase through four cities
A Mississippi man wanted on a molestation charge led officers on a chase through four gulf coast cities. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers with the Biloxi Police Department attempted to stop John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi, on a molestation charge when the police pursuit started. Pierre then reportedly led...
WLOX
Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge won’t hold alleged victim of Prichard police officer in contempt
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a terse, one-line order, a judge has denied a request by a former Prichard police officer to hold his alleged domestic violence victim in contempt. Mobile County District Judge Georg Zoghby, who heard two days of testimony, issued the ruling last week. He did not provide explanation.
WLOX
VFW, Hancock Whitney host food drive in Gautier
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Singing River Mall parking lot was packed with cars waiting to get a bundle of food on Saturday. Feeding the Gulf Coast partnered with Hancock Whitney Bank and two Veterans of Foreign Wars groups, Post 2132 from Gautier and Post 5699 from Ocean Springs, for the Free Food Drive-Thru Giveaway. Members of the Ocean Springs JROTC were also on hand to help.
WLOX
New sea turtle nest on Pass Christian beach gives experts hope for recovery
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Theresa Madrigal is like an protective mama. In this case, the babies are sea turtles. “I was very, very, very excited - my entire team, my entire staff,” said Madrigal, the stranding coordinator for the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies. “It’s something that we’ve been anticipating, we’ve been hoping for over the last couple of years.”
WLOX
NEW DETAILS: Investigation underway after 2 people injured in Pascagoula shooting
WLOX
33rd Avenue High School alumni take in old site during reunion
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the work continues on the new $43 million Job Corp site in Gulfport, so does the celebration of what was the old 33rd Avenue High School. Former students had a big thrill on Friday when their reunion tour stopped where their beloved school once stood.
WLOX
Hancock parents stunned after school board suddenly fires superintendent
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa Merwin Thursday night at a special called meeting. The termination is effective immediately, and the board will begin searching for Merwin’s replacement. Merwin has been with the school district since July of 2021.
5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
WLOX
Smithsonian exhibit on voting history to open in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum will open at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday. Organizers gave WLOX viewers a sneak preview of “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” on Monday ahead of their grand opening. “Literally, if you went...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Makes Arrest in Arson Case
On August 19, 2022, a suspect was arrested for arson and burglary by the Pass Christian Police Department; which happened in mid-July. The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of arson and burglary. Due to the age of the offender, their name will not be released.
Bay Minette police officer involved in deadly shooting Saturday morning
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.): According to the release, an officer within the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower St. at around 10:25 a.m. Saturday morning when the officer asked Otis French Jr., the driver of the car, to “exit the vehicle so the officer could show him the equipment violation and issue […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect accused of breaking into home shatters glass window in broad daylight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is currently behind bars after being accused of breaking into a house in Midtown Mobile. Jimmy Vice was sitting in his living room on Dauphin Street Sunday evening around 5:45 p.m. when he heard someone banging incessantly on his front door. “I heard someone...
WLOX
Ground Zero Blues Club hosts first “Art in the Alley” event
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Ground Zero Blues Club hosted its first “Art in the Alley” event in Biloxi. Around 40 vendors set up both inside and outside of the club. Operations and VIP Manager Daniel Givens said this was a way for them to highlight some of the local artists and also showcase the club’s newly added floor.
Black and white churches work to bridge racial divide in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congregations at a pair of Mobile churches are doing what they can to bridge the racial divide on Sunday. Sunday’s a packed house at All Saints Episcopal Church in Midtown Mobile. Members of this predominantly white church were joined by members of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church–a predominantly black congregation. The […]
