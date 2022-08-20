Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns
Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses. One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy...
Bakersfield Californian
Air district OKs funds for Shafter projects
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District's governing board OK'd $2.5 million in funding for clean air projects in and near Shafter. Projects along Highway 43 in the city of Shafter and in the unincorporated community of Mexican Colony are meant to reduce road dust emissions and reduce exposure to residents, according to an air district news release. The projects are also meant to bring safe transportation with the construction of dedicated bicycle lanes and new sidewalks.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Not-so-new 'newcomer' vies for seat on powerful Kern water board
The usually sleepy race for the Kern County Water Agency board of directors perked up this month after a challenger filed papers to run for the Division 4 seat. Division 4 incumbent Director Philip Cerro will face challenger Eric Averett in the Nov. 8 election.
’52 earthquake did Bakersfield traffic engineers a favor, taking out obtrusive clock tower
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council had a delicate problem. One of the city’s chief benefactors, a wealthy statesman by the name of Truxtun Beale, had presented the community with a beautiful and distinctive piece of architecture. The Beale Memorial Clock Tower was erected in 1904, at Beale’s expense, right in the middle […]
Bakersfield Californian
A number of new features greet students at BC
Measure J has been very good to Bakersfield College, and on Monday, the first day of the fall semester, college officials were excited to share the campus’s latest offerings with new and returning students. Some of the projects funded by the more-than half-billion-dollar bond voters passed in 2016 were...
southkernsol.org
Mojave Inland Port will bring thousands of jobs to Kern County
The Mojave Inland Port will create 3,000 new jobs in Kern County with almost $230 million in labor income. This will generate over $500 million in annual economic impact for California and $80 million in tax revenues. An inland port is an extension of seaports that will help speed up...
New Kern County oil and gas economic impact report released
When one drives throughout Kern County it's hard not to see an oil rig. Now we’re learning just how much of an economic impact it has on the county.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County announces $2.7M for Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area
Kern County announced a $2.7 million in funding from Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks for improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. The improvements will help the area with upgrades for a new multiuse trail, splash pad, shaded and lighted picnic pavilion, dog park and four floating docks and erosion-control measures.
PLANetizen
Inland Port Planned for Mojave Desert
According to an article by Jack Rogers in Globe St., “Kern County has approved the establishment of California’s first inland port in the middle of the Mojave Desert, a 410-acre container hub that will receive cargo by rail from congested ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach.”. The...
Bakersfield Californian
Black churches partner on sharing economic, other opportunities
A new initiative rooted in Bakersfield’s Black business community is working with local African-American churches to spread word about government grants, training and other opportunities that participants say too often get overlooked. The Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce has reached out to more than a dozen congregations representing...
Truxtun Lake shows effects of state’s damaging drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local lake rendered so dry by the ongoing drought you can see dead wildlife. Concerned locals upset about the wildlife being harmed. Truxtun Lake was once a filled to its brim we last noted in 2016. But three years later, in 2019, and the lake already began drying up. Now […]
EPA: $170K penalty after gas released from Tulare cheese-making facility
SAN FRANCISCO (KSEE/KGPE) – The owner of a cheese production facility in Tulare has paid $170,000 in penalties following an incident in 2018 which saw the release of 5,690 pounds of anhydrous ammonia, according to the EPA. Federal government officials say the Saputo Cheese facility in Tulare violated provisions of the Clean Air Act intended to protect […]
Bakersfield Californian
City stoplights getting improvements
The city of Bakersfield's Public Works department is installing retroreflective backplates to stop lights around the city to increase safety. Crews have been repainting and installing bright yellow reflective plates to stop lights on Chester Avenue, according to a city memo.
Taft Midway Driller
Second Taft man sentenced for Sequoia marijuana grow
A second Taft man has been sentenced to federal prison in connection with an illegal marijuana growing operation in the Sequoia National Forest., the United States Attorney said. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating...
Bakersfield Californian
Enrollment at BC for fall semester still available
It's not too late to enroll for Bakersfield College fall semester classes, which begin Monday. Courses are available online and in person, and students who need help to sign up can contact the online Student Information Desk, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at bakersfieldcollege.edu.
Antelope Valley Press
Going large-scale during 40 years
MOJAVE — Scaled Composites has come a long way since aircraft designer Burt Rutan started it in a Mojave storefront with six employees, in 1982. Now, 40 years later and employing some 300 people, the company retains its Mojave roots as a major tenant at the Mojave Air and Space Port, where it has continued to fly an average of one new aircraft design each year.
Bakersfield Californian
Weekend recreation swim extended at McMurtrey
The city of Bakersfield has extended weekend recreation swim at McMurtrey Aquatic Center, 1325 Q St., through Labor Day. It's open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and will also be open the same hours on Sept. 5, Labor Day, according to a city memo.
Power outage impacting over 2,000 PG&E customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage is impacting 2,269 customers in central and south Bakersfield near highways 58 and 99, according to the PG&E outage map. PG&E says the estimated restoration time is 6 p.m. The company is assessing the cause of the outage, according to PG&E. This story will be updated as […]
Bakersfield Californian
Study: Bakersfield's downtown returns fast from pandemic
A UC Berkeley study says Bakersfield's downtown activity is among the fastest in North America to return to or exceed pre-pandemic levels, the city touted in its weekly general information memo. The study by the Institute of Governmental Studies, which used location data from more than 18 million smartphone users...
Bakersfield Californian
Valley fever cases up, deaths decline in 2021
The Kern County Public Health Services Department and the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical released this week valley fever case and death statistics for 2021, which indicate that the number of cases rose over the last year but the number of deaths declined. “Valley fever is endemic in Kern...
