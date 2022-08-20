ECORSE (7-3, 2-0) After a down year in 2020, Jovan Olafioye’s team roared back last season, making it all the way to regionals. Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit the team pretty hard before its matchup with Warren Michigan Collegiate, as it was down both its starting quarterback and offensive tackle. Now in 2022, expectations remain high for Ecorse, as it returns quarterback Marquis Campbell as well as some key pieces on the offensive line, like star tackle Bruce Fomby and center Tyler Southern. Olafioye said it should have one of the best offensive lines in the state this season.

