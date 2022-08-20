ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Clemens, MI

Detroit News

Harrison Township man dead after car crash on Groesbeck Highway

A 28-year-old man has died after crashing a car on Groesbeck Highway Monday morning, Warren Police Department said in a press release. A 1992 Mercury Cougar crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Groesbeck and Eight Mile Road, resulting in the closing of Groesbeck Highway from 3:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for the investigation.
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

State investigates dog virus spreading in northern Michigan

State health leaders say they are investigating a virus spreading to dogs primarily in northern Michigan and causing a quick onset of illness and even death, particularly among young dogs. Samples from cases were sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan to use $63 million from feds to aid homeless, at-risk tenants

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board has agreed to use more than $63 million in federal funds to aid homeless individuals and provide services to at-risk individuals and families across the state. The money, available through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to develop affordable rental housing, prevent...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Dems prep for fall election as GOP awaits unpredictable convention

Lansing — Michigan Democrats pushed to unify voters behind top-of-the-ballot incumbents Sunday, while state Republicans — a week ahead of their own nominating convention — made veiled comments over social media about the team they'd nominate for the November general election. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, standing beside Lt....
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan vintners disappointed in Wine Enthusiast's decision to drop wines from reviews

A decision by a national wine publication to no longer review wines from Michigan (as well as most other states) has rankled vintners and winery owners across the state. Earlier this summer, Wine Enthusiast magazine gave notice that the publication would only review wines from California, Oregon, Washington, New York and Virginia. The wines from several European and Asian countries also were removed from the review beat.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Sierra Club joins group opposing Camp Grayling expansion

The Sierra Club has joined a coalition speaking out against the U.S. National Guard's request to roughly double the size of its military facility in northern Michigan. The military wants to nearly double the footprint of Camp Grayling. In January, Major General Paul Rogers asked to meet with Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger to ask about expanding the National Guard's lease by 162,000 acres so soldiers could train for new threats such as space and cyber warfare.
GRAYLING, MI
Detroit News

Demonstrators rally in Detroit against proposed DTE Energy rate hike

Detroit — Dozens of people gathered downtown Monday to decry a proposed rate hike by DTE Energy, ahead of a Michigan Public Service Commission hearing to discuss the utility's request to increase customers' utility bills by an average of $10 a month. Carrying signs with messages that included "Stop...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2022 high school football preview: Oakland Activities Association

WEST BLOOMFIELD (10-2, 5-0) West Bloomfield won the Red last season, but lost its two games to Rochester Adams, the White division champs, 35-17 in the season opener, then 14-13 to end its season in a Division 1 regional final. Second-year coach Tyrice Grice returns several Division 1 players, including Michigan-bound tackle Amir Herring, who will be among four starters back on the O-line, opening holes for Kenneth Jones (Grand Valley) while allowing junior quarterback Reqez Nance time to work with receivers Semaj Morgan (Michigan) and tight end Andre Hill. Junior lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, a Notre Dame commit, and Western Michigan-bound defensive back Lorenzo Williams lead the defense.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

2022 high school football preview: Michigan Metro Athletic Conference

ECORSE (7-3, 2-0) After a down year in 2020, Jovan Olafioye’s team roared back last season, making it all the way to regionals. Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit the team pretty hard before its matchup with Warren Michigan Collegiate, as it was down both its starting quarterback and offensive tackle. Now in 2022, expectations remain high for Ecorse, as it returns quarterback Marquis Campbell as well as some key pieces on the offensive line, like star tackle Bruce Fomby and center Tyler Southern. Olafioye said it should have one of the best offensive lines in the state this season.
ECORSE, MI
Detroit News

Boil water advisory lifted one week after water main break

The Great Lakes Water Authority announced that the boil water advisory, which has been in effect for seven communities since a water main break was discovered on Aug. 13, has been lifted. Only one business in Greenwood remains under a boil water advisory. "Because of stabilized system pressures and the...
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI

