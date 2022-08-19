Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
deseret.com
‘Now I’m living the experience they had’: Lander Barton carrying on Utah family legacy
Utah freshman linebacker Lander Barton grew up in a football — and an athletic — family. As a youngster, he watched his older brothers, Cody and Jackson, play for the Utes, and as the 2022 season draws nearer, Lander, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound Brighton High product, is carrying on a Barton family legacy.
deseret.com
‘We want to be a big part of why we’re successful’: Can Utah’s receivers be a bigger part of the offense in 2022?
A year ago, Utah boasted an explosive offense, led by quarterback Cam Rising. But the wide receivers didn’t always feel like they were a big part of all of the fireworks. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele said he feels that the Utes won games without much help from the receivers.
deseret.com
Here’s when elite basketball prospect Keanu Dawes will reportedly visit BYU, Utah
A little less than two weeks ago, both BYU and Utah made the cut when elite basketball recruit Keanu Dawes revealed the final six teams still in contention for his services. Now, both programs know when the four-star prospect will reportedly visit their schools. Dawes, the nephew of former BYU...
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball Sets Official Visit With 4-Star Forward Keanu Dawes
BYU (September 29-October 1) Oklahoma State (October 21-23) BYU made Keanu’s final six on August 10, and setting the official visit was the next step for BYU to remain in the running. The 6-foot-8 forward from Houston, Texas is arguably the best LDS prospect in the 2023 class. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
Have the Cougars found their starting strong safety?
Five years ago, Malik Moore joined the BYU football program as a shy, soft-spoken and somewhat skinny defensive back who was raised in Mississippi but prepped at Point Loma High in the San Diego area. Now, he is not only the gregarious, lively leader of the Cougars’ 10 or so...
deseret.com
How BYU quarterback greats size up Jaren Hall’s game
Jaren Hall is going back to where it all began — Tampa, Florida. The junior quarterback from Spanish Fork will lead No. 25 BYU into South Florida on Sept. 3. It will be his second appearance at Raymond James Stadium. The first visit didn’t go so well. Hall, making...
deseret.com
‘It was an awesome moment’: You won’t believe how former University of Utah golfer Blake Tomlinson won the Utah Open Sunday
Usually, the only roars heard at Riverside Country Club in Provo come during football games at nearby LaVell Edwards Stadium, home of the BYU Cougars. But one came Sunday afternoon that probably could have been heard over on campus — and it came after a shot by a former Utah Ute, no less.
deseret.com
Current and former BYU golfers, an ex-Ute and 16-year-old Lone Peak High sophomore Kihei Akina among Utah Open leaders
As an amateur, 16-year-old Kihei Akina isn’t eligible for the $20,000 check that will go to the low professional in the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open after Sunday’s final round. But that doesn’t mean the rising sophomore at nearby Lone Peak High won’t be gunning for the tournament...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida announces sell out for season opener against No. 7 Utah in The Swamp
The Swamp will be full on opening night. The University of Florida announced that all single-game tickets for their season opener on Sept. 3rd against Utah have been sold out. There are still some tickets available as part of full-season packages. Florida will be a new ball coach on the...
Ride for fallen Utah officers honors 147 lives lost
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Sunday, the Utah Ride for Fallen Officers motorcycle ride ended at the Utah State Capitol, where 147 names adorn a memorial wall. Those names are the fallen officers in Utah over the years. The event involves hundreds of participants whose pain spans through the decades. The ride started in […]
deseret.com
70% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, drop prices, most in nation. Utah, Colorado cities rank close behind
Pandemic “boomtowns” are again leading the nation with the largest share of sellers slashing their prices as the COVID-19-related housing frenzy hangover sets in. The West continues to be ground zero for that phenomena. Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in...
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Do Utah and the West need more passenger trains? These groups make the argument
OGDEN — When it comes to interstate passenger trains, Utah doesn't have a ton of options. Amtrak's California Zephyr cuts through Provo and Salt Lake City, as well as Helper and Green River on its way from Chicago to San Francisco. The Rocky Mountaineer, meanwhile, offers a scenic trip from Moab to Denver.
ksl.com
Jazz legend Joe Ingles's stunning Salt Lake home is on the market
This story is sponsored by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. Professional sports fans can take their adoration for former Utah Jazz basketball player Joe Ingles to a whole new level with the purchase of his Salt Lake City estate. The property, which features a beautiful two-story cape-style home at the edge of Emigration Canyon, is listed at $3,500,000. It includes six bedrooms and five full baths inside an open and bright interior.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
kslsports.com
BYU Mascot Cosmo Parachutes Into LaVell Edwards Stadium
PROVO, Utah – We’re still trying to figure out what BYU mascot Cosmo can’t do. Everyone knows about Cosmo’s viral dancing, the three-point line dunks, and a National Championship. But Cosmo doesn’t appear to be stopping there. BYU’s lovable mascot can add parachuting to his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery
UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
gastronomicslc.com
This Salt Lake bar wants to be your new home for the big game
Those with September 8th (the start of football season proper for you non sports ball types) circled in their diary will want to pay close attention to this one. With about six months or so under their belt, Flanker Kitchen in downtown SLC have retooled their menu. The unveiling also accompanies the appointment of new chef Roman Contreras, whose new dishes more finely align with what the business is all about. Plainly put, Flanker wants to be the sports bar of your dreams. Forgot those sticky floors, flickering TVs and abjectly miserable food.
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City
Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
60 foot American flag stolen from Utah memorial foundation
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A large American flag being used for local parades was stolen Saturday, according to The Major Brent Taylor Foundation. A Facebook post from the foundation states, “Yesterday we woke up to a missing flag case—including the 30’ by 60’ flag that we store inside of it.” They say the flag […]
Comments / 1