vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Sets Official Visit With 4-Star Forward Keanu Dawes

BYU (September 29-October 1) Oklahoma State (October 21-23) BYU made Keanu’s final six on August 10, and setting the official visit was the next step for BYU to remain in the running. The 6-foot-8 forward from Houston, Texas is arguably the best LDS prospect in the 2023 class. He...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Have the Cougars found their starting strong safety?

Five years ago, Malik Moore joined the BYU football program as a shy, soft-spoken and somewhat skinny defensive back who was raised in Mississippi but prepped at Point Loma High in the San Diego area. Now, he is not only the gregarious, lively leader of the Cougars’ 10 or so...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

How BYU quarterback greats size up Jaren Hall’s game

Jaren Hall is going back to where it all began — Tampa, Florida. The junior quarterback from Spanish Fork will lead No. 25 BYU into South Florida on Sept. 3. It will be his second appearance at Raymond James Stadium. The first visit didn’t go so well. Hall, making...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Ride for fallen Utah officers honors 147 lives lost

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Sunday, the Utah Ride for Fallen Officers motorcycle ride ended at the Utah State Capitol, where 147 names adorn a memorial wall. Those names are the fallen officers in Utah over the years. The event involves hundreds of participants whose pain spans through the decades. The ride started in […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
ksl.com

Jazz legend Joe Ingles's stunning Salt Lake home is on the market

This story is sponsored by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. Professional sports fans can take their adoration for former Utah Jazz basketball player Joe Ingles to a whole new level with the purchase of his Salt Lake City estate. The property, which features a beautiful two-story cape-style home at the edge of Emigration Canyon, is listed at $3,500,000. It includes six bedrooms and five full baths inside an open and bright interior.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Mascot Cosmo Parachutes Into LaVell Edwards Stadium

PROVO, Utah – We’re still trying to figure out what BYU mascot Cosmo can’t do. Everyone knows about Cosmo’s viral dancing, the three-point line dunks, and a National Championship. But Cosmo doesn’t appear to be stopping there. BYU’s lovable mascot can add parachuting to his...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery

UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
AMERICAN FORK, UT
gastronomicslc.com

This Salt Lake bar wants to be your new home for the big game

Those with September 8th (the start of football season proper for you non sports ball types) circled in their diary will want to pay close attention to this one. With about six months or so under their belt, Flanker Kitchen in downtown SLC have retooled their menu. The unveiling also accompanies the appointment of new chef Roman Contreras, whose new dishes more finely align with what the business is all about. Plainly put, Flanker wants to be the sports bar of your dreams. Forgot those sticky floors, flickering TVs and abjectly miserable food.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City

Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

60 foot American flag stolen from Utah memorial foundation

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A large American flag being used for local parades was stolen Saturday, according to The Major Brent Taylor Foundation. A Facebook post from the foundation states, “Yesterday we woke up to a missing flag case—including the 30’ by 60’ flag that we store inside of it.” They say the flag […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT

