Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic opponent John Fetterman ‘was living off Daddy’s money until he was 46'
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's blue-collar image is questioned by Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who cites Fetterman's comfortable upbringing and reports of being financially supported by his parents until his mid-40s. Fetterman has confirmed the financial backing from his parents during his time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and said...
Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report
Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
Daily Beast
Video Shows Dr. Oz Saying He Has Two Houses. He Actually Has 10.
It’s a question most Americans can answer pretty easily: “How many houses do you own?”. But for TV doctor and Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, it’s apparently a tricky one—with qualifiers, an explanation, and an interpretative answer. At a campaign stop last weekend at the Carbon County...
Mehmet Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: Polls
According to a poll conducted earlier this month, John Fetterman currently holds a 9 percent lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate race.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Even Trump Thinks Dr. Oz Will ‘F–king Lose,’ Sources Say
As the critical Pennsylvania Senate race between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Donald Trump-backed TV celebrity Dr. Oz rages on, the former president is coming to the same conclusion that numerous party consultants and conservative bigwigs arrived at earlier this summer: Oz is very likely doomed. He’s going to...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in unassuming places.
Here are the 10 worst airports in the US for flight cancellations, according to data. The top 2 are in New York and New Jersey.
LaGuardia Airport ranked worst, with 7.7% of flights cancelled during the peak summer travel season, according to the data cited by Bloomberg.
Massachusetts became the 18th state to outlaw Black hair discrimination. Here's the tangled history of the CROWN Act.
45% of Black school girls have experienced hair discrimination and Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
July 29 (UPI) -- A tractor crashed causing the death of at least four people in Pennsylvania on Friday including a woman and three children, state police said. An older-model farm tractor was pulling a flatbed, open utility trailer with at least 12 people riding in the trailer around 11 a.m. on Furnace Road in York County when the driver went off the road, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf reintroduces proposal to put $2,000 in residents' pockets
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) and Democratic state lawmakers have reintroduced a proposal to send $2,000 checks to lower-income households to provide relief for the higher cost of living.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way
Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl. Scott Overland of Phoenixville was eating at the Salt Air restaurant in Rehoboth Beach with his wife and children when the discovery was made inside a northern quahog clam.
The Healthiest Brands Of Peanut Butter You Can Eat
Natural-style peanut butter choices typically have low sodium, little-to-no sugar, and no unpronounceable ingredients. Here are some of the healthiest brands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Clearest Lake in Pennsylvania is almost too Beautiful to be Real
Pennsylvania lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. PA is actually home to over 2,000 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Raystown Lake is known for having the clearest water.
A Connecticut couple found a bear eating in their kitchen. It came back the next day.
A couple caught a hungry black bear helping itself to a meal inside their Connecticut home, CBS New York reports. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
New Jersey couple solve mystery of Depression-era cash buried in yard
July 28 (UPI) -- A New Jersey couple said they solved the mystery of $2,000 they unearthed in their yard while doing work on their home. Richard and Suzanne Gilson said they bought their 1920s-era cottage in Wildwood about four years ago, and they have since elevated the house and added a new foundation.
NBC News
442K+
Followers
53K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 18