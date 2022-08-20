ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

try to understand
2d ago

take her license and her car so she cant do it again. we saw our mom getting worse and we sold her car. you have to have tough love, but along with that, you have to go by numerous times a week and make sure she's got what she needs. take her to lunch. take her to see her friends. if you dont you will regret it when she's gone. this goes for Father's too

Gia Arnold
2d ago

An elderly woman who may have Alzheimers or some other cognitive issues is nothing to laugh/joke about. Would you joke about it if that was your mother? Thank God nobody was hurt.

Ironside556
2d ago

This is why we need mandatory drivers exams every two years starting at age 70. Driving is a privilege, not a right. Prove you can still safely operate a vehicle.

