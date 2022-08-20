Besides just giving advice on how to break in to a vehicle ( Thank You )How many people will carry around a tennis ball with a hole in it ?Let me guess Should have said Tennis ball on your key chain The same exact key chain you locked in your car .
THIS WORKS if you use the tiny hole to fill it with concrete and then after it sets, throw it at the car window. Works every time.
If I see you trying to break into my car with a tennis ball then I’ll probably be too busy laughing and posting your video online to do anything about it.
Related
What to Do if You Have to Pee While Driving a Car — Keep Your Pants Dry
This Is What Spokeless 26-Inch Wheels Look Like on a Cadillac Escalade
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Do Semi-Trucks Tailgate? 4 Reasons a Trucker Might Be Tailgating You
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
What Is a Rebuilt or Salvaged Titled Vehicle and Should I Buy One?
Mystery Driver Takes a GP2 Race Car on a Public Highway, and Police Aren’t Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Vintage 1963 Corvette Race Car Found After Being Parked for 44 Years!
Experts Don’t Recommend the Most Popular 2022 Ford Ranger Trim
This Farm Is Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars
How Long Does a Tire Plug Last?
I’m a car expert – there’s an easier way to use your turn signal that’s often overlooked
Watch This Homemade E-Bike Drag Race A Ford Mustang GT
1965 Chevy Corvette 327 Belongs In Your Classic Sports Car Collection
Your Golf Cart Deserves A Good Battery, Here Are Our Favorites
Why Are Car Tires Black — Instead of White?
Junkyard Is A Graveyard Of Rotting Chevys
MotorBiscuit
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 96