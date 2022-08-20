ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

2 U.S. Gymnasts Just Made History at the National Championships & May Be Headed for the Olympics Again

Two familiar faces just made history at the 2022 USA Gymnastics National Championships, and we might be seeing them headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics as well. Jordan Chiles, 21, and Jade Carey, 22, who both competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a part of the U.S. women's gymnastics team, each made their return at this summer's National Championships. And while this may seem unsurprising, considering both just competed last summer in the Olympics, the two actually made history as the first U.S. Olympic female gymnasts to follow a season of NCAA college gymnastics with a return to elite competition, as noted by NBC Sports.
NBC Sports

Brody Malone repeats as U.S. all-around gymnastics champion, leads world team

TAMPA — Brody Malone repeated as U.S. men’s all-around gymnastics champion and will lead the five-man team at this fall’s world championships. Malone, a Tokyo Olympian, totaled 176.590 points over two nights of competition, distancing two-time world championships medalist Donnell Whittenburg by 5.019 points. It’s the second-largest margin of victory since the perfect 10 was replaced by an open-ended scoring system in 2006.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to launch technology-driven competition series for top stars with PGA Tour

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are spearheading a new venture that will have the world’s top golfers competing against each other in a non-green grass, stadium environment, Golfweek has learned. Multiple sources say a series of events will be held in partnership with the PGA Tour and that more specifics could be announced by Commissioner Jay Monahan this week at the Tour Championship.
The Independent

On This Day in 2015: Mo Farah wins 10,000m at World Championships in Beijing

Mo Farah put a summer of speculation behind him to make it half a dozen global titles as he again proved unbeatable over 10,000 metres at the World Championships in Beijing on this day in 2015.Farah was ruthlessly focused amid all the off-track distractions as he burst away from the twin Kenyan challenge of Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor and Paul Tanui down the home straight.The London 2012 gold medallist had endured a tumultuous year off the track, caught up in the doping allegations surrounding his then-coach Alberto Salazar, but had not lost his aura of invincibility on it as he came...
Yardbarker

Joni Jurmo, Finland fall to Canada in gold medal game at 2022 World Juniors

Team Finland, featuring Vancouver Canucks defence prospect Joni Jurmo, fell 3–2 in overtime against Team Canada in the gold medal game at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship on Saturday evening. Jurmo logged 16:34 — the fifth-most ice time of Team Finland’s seven dressed defenders — and...
Daily Mail

It's gold for Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding as GB rule diving... finishing top of the medal table after more success on the final day at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome

Great Britain's divers finished top of the medal table after more success on the final day of the European Aquatics Championships in Rome. Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding won gold in the men's synchronised 3m springboard before Noah Williams and Ben Cutmore took silver and bronze in the 10m platform final.
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson finally lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory

Keely Hodgkinson finally struck gold as she cruised to victory in the 800 metres final at the European Championship.After claiming silver at the Tokyo Olympics, Hodgkinson was runner-up again to American Athing Mu in the World Championships, by just by 0.08 seconds, before finishing second to Kenya’s Mary Moraa at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month.There was, though, no stopping the 20-year-old in Munich on Saturday night as she pulled away over the closing 200m to win in one minute 59.04secs, ahead of Frenchwoman Renelle Lamote.That kick from Keely! 🌪After three major silver medals, Keely Hodgkinson wins the European 800m...
