Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony

Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ Son’s Baby Album: Photos

There he is! Maralee Nichols gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s son in December 2021, and the model has been giving glimpses of their baby boy ever since. News broke that same month that the personal trainer filed a paternity lawsuit earlier in 2021. The documents alleged that the little one was conceived in […]
FireRescue1

Judge combines lawsuits from Vanessa Bryant, other victims' families

Both suits allege that the L.A. County sheriff's and fire departments violated the plaintiffs' 14th Amendment rights when employees shared photos of the scene — Gregory Yee. LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A federal judge has ruled to combine similar lawsuits filed against Los Angeles County by Vanessa Bryant and an Orange County man whose wife and daughter were among nine people, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash.
Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant
The Independent

Kobe Bryant: What we have learned so far in Vanessa Bryant’s crash photo trial

When Kobe Bryant’s helicopter smashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles in bad weather in January 2020, killing the basketball great, his daughter and seven others it shattered families and shocked his fans worldwide.Now his wife Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County, who her lawyers have told a court “exploited the accident” and “poured salt in an unsealable wound.”The Los Angeles Lakers legend, Gianna Bryant and the other seven victims died in the crash on 26 January 2020 when the helicopter came down as they flew from Orange County to a basketball tournament.Ms Bryant’s lawyers have told the...
AOL Corp

Tristan Thompson Has Been Paying Maralee Nichols Child Support for Son Theo

Tristan Thompson has been paying child support to Maralee Nichols for their son, Theo, amid their ongoing legal battle, Us Weekly can confirm. An attorney for the NBA player, 31, told Us on Thursday, August 18, that Thompson “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.”
Complex

From the O’Neals to the James Family, Cameron Look Is Photographing the Biggest Names at Every Level of Basketball

Cameron Look takes pride in his work. He keeps some of his favorite photos hanging up on his bedroom wall. There’s a shot of Shareef O’Neal at the Hoophall West tournament in Arizona, where he is standing perfectly between a set of fiery phoenix wings painted on the gym wall. There’s an image of a 14-year-old Bronny James on the court during his freshman year at Sierra Canyon with a sold out Nationwide Arena crowd behind him. Another shows LeBron James walking over to the sideline to dap up Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center. Look’s portfolio tells the story of basketball’s past, present, and future.
TMZ.com

Ciara & Monica Show Up in Court to Support Vanessa Bryant During Crash Photo Trial

Vanessa Bryant had some emotional support Monday in her trial against L.A. County over crash-site photos ... walking in shoulder to shoulder with Ciara and Monica. The 2 singers arrived with VB and her daughter Natalia ... all the women forming a united front. They sat behind Vanessa during testimony from an internal officer with the Sheriff's Dept.
TMZ.com

Caron Butler Says Kobe Bryant Inspired Him To Write New Kids Book

Ex-NBA star Caron Butler is using his personal experiences to help teach young kids with his new book ... telling TMZ Sports his close friend Kobe Bryant inspired him to share his real story. Caron played alongside the late Hall of Famer on the Lakers from 2004-2005 ... and the...
Yardbarker

LeBron James Is As Old Today As Kobe Bryant Was During His Last NBA Game

LeBron James is one of the most dominant players to have ever played in the NBA, and his longevity is absolutely astounding. Even though he was in his 19th NBA season last year, James was still astounding on an individual level, averaging 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG. A...
