PHOTOS: History of Hawaii Statehood Day in 1959

By Chelsee Yee
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii celebrates Statehood Day, also known as Admission Day, every year on the third Friday in August, commemorating the anniversary of the state’s admission to the Union.

It was in 1919 when Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole sponsored the first bill for Hawaii’s statehood. More bills were introduced throughout the years until Aug. 21, 1959, when Hawaii officially became the 50th state.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower supported the idea of statehood for Hawaii early in his administration, but appropriate legislation failed to make it through Congress until the Hawaii Admission Act of 1959.

In March 1959, Eisenhower signed the bill into law. In June, Hawaii citizens voted on a referendum to accept the statehood bill, and finally on Aug. 21, Eisenhower signed the official proclamation admitting Hawaii as the 50th state.

Here’s what that time looked like in Hawaii:

These photos are available to the public thanks to the Hawaii State Archives. In 2021, they launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home. From people to parades, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.

In the 1950s, did you know Nimitz Highway was called the Makai Freeway? From pedestrians to vintage cars and traffic, here’s what Honolulu looked like back in the 1950s.

The State Archives is currently digitizing over 22,000 glass plate negatives. To learn more, click here.

Comments / 9

Francis Grandinetti
2d ago

Anything possibly worse than this official assessment ?? Yes. President Bill Clinton reviewed these issues, as a U.S. foreign-policy error, and President Clinton issued a formal apology for these acts that perpetrated up to Statehood in 1959. This is known as the Apology Act, or 1993 Hawaiian Apology Act. (Clinton, et al.) Statehood nostalgia and celebrations therefor, give rise to the Apology Act of 1993-1994, and the substance of illegal statehood claims. Hawaiians want sovereignty and a new Hawaiian government again. This might occur.

Reply
2
Francis Grandinetti
2d ago

Fast-forward to 2022. In Hawaii. A modern state now. Native Hawaiians are virtually wiped out. The Hawaiian language is more DEAD than say, Latin, or other obscure languages.

Reply(1)
2
Francis Grandinetti
2d ago

Opposed to statehood. Why do we need so many states for ? Fifty states are a bit too much. This is a euphuism for outrageous statehood annexations. I understand that Puerto Rico, American Samoa, and U.S. Virgin Islands, are being now considered for statehood status. Why ? This is too many add-on venues or tacked-on states.

Reply
2
