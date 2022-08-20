ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

8 tantalizing restaurants in Durham for date night

Durham, N.C. — Did you know that there are more than 292,000 people living in Durham, North Carolina? With so many people in one place, it only makes sense that there need to be enough restaurants to keep everyone satiated. But when it comes to finding good restaurants in Durham for date night, you might be wondering where you should go.
Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County

Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
I-440 ramp blocked in east Raleigh when truck overturns

Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police, the driver suffered a broken...
Foodie news: Dessert food hall opens in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Unfortunately, this week’s “big news” are a couple of big-time closings. But the hope is we will see each “soon” in some way, shape or fashion. First came the news out of Durham that Matt Kelly’s St. James Seafood Seafood would not have their lease renewed and their last day of operation will be in early October. Looks like there are plans for a new mixed-use development on that piece of real estate.
Chapel Hill and Carrboro Homes Earns Statewide Design Awards

A pair of homes, one in Chatham County and another in Carrboro, recently earned statewide recognition for their modernist designs. NC Modernist, which is a nonprofit and website based in Durham, named the Domeck Residence design by ThoughtCraft Architects as first place winner of the George Matsumoto Prize. The annual jury award is a top honor for modernist residential architecture and is named after one of the founding faculty members of North Carolina State’s College of Design.
Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh. A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along...
Local flavor and inside jokes along invisible highways in the sky

To get to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, you might follow Interstate 40, passing Hope Valley Road and Davis Drive along the way. A pilot will follow ALDAN THREE past GAZER, HARSH and BUTTS to land on runway 23L. Aircraft follow Standard Terminal Arrivals (STAR) and Departure Procedures (DP), invisible routes in the sky defined by waypoints with five-letter names.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

