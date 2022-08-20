Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
WRAL
8 tantalizing restaurants in Durham for date night
Durham, N.C. — Did you know that there are more than 292,000 people living in Durham, North Carolina? With so many people in one place, it only makes sense that there need to be enough restaurants to keep everyone satiated. But when it comes to finding good restaurants in Durham for date night, you might be wondering where you should go.
carymagazine.com
Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County
Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
Several more all-way stops are coming to Johnston County. Here’s where — and why.
NCDOT usually converts one or two intersections at a time. But this time it’s nine.
I-440 ramp blocked in east Raleigh when truck overturns
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police, the driver suffered a broken...
'A place for them to learn and grow': New downtown Raleigh coffee shop employs people with disabilities
Raleigh, N.C. — 321 Coffee CEO Lindsay Wrege remembers her company’s humble beginnings with folding tables and a coffeemaker bought at Target. Since Wrege’s days as a student at NC State University, she’s seen her dream become reality. “We always said, ‘Wouldn’t it be so cool...
Truck carrying portable toilet overturns on I-440 in Raleigh, messy cleanup
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the Wall Recycling truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police,...
cbs17
1 shot, injured in Red Roof Inn parking lot off NC Hwy. 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was sent to the hospital following a Monday morning shooting in the rear parking lot of a Durham Red Roof Inn. Durham police said it was just after 7:25 a.m. when officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 4400 block of NC Highway 55 in Durham.
Foodie news: Dessert food hall opens in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Unfortunately, this week’s “big news” are a couple of big-time closings. But the hope is we will see each “soon” in some way, shape or fashion. First came the news out of Durham that Matt Kelly’s St. James Seafood Seafood would not have their lease renewed and their last day of operation will be in early October. Looks like there are plans for a new mixed-use development on that piece of real estate.
City of Durham and Duke funding listening sessions with survivors of gun violence
Durham, N.C. — The city of Durham and Duke University are partnering on a "Prescriptions for Repair" project, working with survivors of gun violence and searching for solutions to systemic issues in the Bull City. At the Aug. 18 work session, city councilmembers said they planned to allocate $72,000...
Pistols, rifles, an AK-47, too. Raleigh police buy over 200 guns in drive-up event.
“We want actionable strategies, because we want to make sure if there’s ways to get guns off the street, we want to do that,” said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill and Carrboro Homes Earns Statewide Design Awards
A pair of homes, one in Chatham County and another in Carrboro, recently earned statewide recognition for their modernist designs. NC Modernist, which is a nonprofit and website based in Durham, named the Domeck Residence design by ThoughtCraft Architects as first place winner of the George Matsumoto Prize. The annual jury award is a top honor for modernist residential architecture and is named after one of the founding faculty members of North Carolina State’s College of Design.
WRAL
Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh. A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along...
Local flavor and inside jokes along invisible highways in the sky
To get to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, you might follow Interstate 40, passing Hope Valley Road and Davis Drive along the way. A pilot will follow ALDAN THREE past GAZER, HARSH and BUTTS to land on runway 23L. Aircraft follow Standard Terminal Arrivals (STAR) and Departure Procedures (DP), invisible routes in the sky defined by waypoints with five-letter names.
Criminal investigation closes part of Club Blvd. in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office has closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night due to a criminal investigation. The stretch of road is closed from Interstate 85 to Geer Street. The exit ramp from I-85 is also shut down. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid...
cbs17
Group seeks to add social district in Fayetteville after one launches in Raleigh
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Soon you may be able to sip a cocktail while strolling down Hay Street in downtown Fayetteville. The non-profit group Cool Spring Downtown District is pushing city leaders to adopt a social district in downtown Fayetteville. “I think my restaurant, including the rest of the...
New facility offers one-stop shopping for Raleigh's most-underserved residents
Raleigh pastor opens new facility that offers one-stop shopping for Raleigh's most-underserved residents
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Hillsborough Murder, Student Parking Scam
In today’s news: officials investigate a fatal shooting in Hillsborough, Chapel Hill police warn about a campus parking scam, and local advocacy groups mark 75 years.
Raleigh native, Ali Ingersoll, wins Ms. Wheelchair America
Raleigh native Ali Ingersoll wins for Ms. Wheelchair America title in Michigan.
Source: Erwin parents were related, 'panicked' before burying child in backyard
Erwin, N.C. — Days after a baby was found buried in a backyard, a community in Harnett County is struggling to comprehend the tragedy. A couple in Erwin is being charged with the murder of their baby after the discovery was made on Friday. Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
