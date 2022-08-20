Read full article on original website
VDH issues advisory after 438,000 gallons of sewage released into South Fork Powell River
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says people should avoid recreational activities along a stretch of the South Fork Powell River after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage were released into the river. The department issued a recreational water advisory Friday for the South Fork Powell River near East Stone […]
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah National Park will once again be requiring masks beginning Monday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The pandemic is pretty much over, except at Shenandoah National Park, where effective Monday, Aug. 22, visitors to buildings will be required to wear masks. The reason being given for the requirement: high transmission rates in the...
supertalk929.com
VDH: Plant malfunction deposits 438,000 gallons of sewage into Powell River in Big Stone Gap
A plant malfunction in Big Stone Gap caused more than 438,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the South Fork of the Powell River. The Virginia Department of Health issued a water recreation advisory for that waterway Friday afternoon following the incident. The agency says there has been no impact on drinking water.
WSLS
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
StormTracker8: Late August heat on tap for a few days
Late August warmth to continue for a while.
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
VIRGINIA - The best seafood restaurants in Virginia are a dime a dozen, but you may be surprised by just how good they are. The state has access to large bodies of water, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, making Virginia's seafood a highly prized commodity. However, Virginia seafood is also incredibly competitive, and to make our list of the best Virginia seafood restaurants, a restaurant must have some special qualities.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,561 new coronavirus cases Monday, 17,250 new cases in the last week
As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 2,017,131 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,464 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,589 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 17,183 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 59,176 PCR tests processed over the past week.
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
fredericksburg.today
New updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks
New updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks. Each year Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, offer a wide variety of hunting opportunities. Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 60 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
WSLS
SURVEY: What’s the best hiking trail in Southwest/Central Virginia?
As the weather is slowly beginning to cool down, we’re starting to look for more ways to be active outside. Now, we want your input on the best hiking trail in Southwest or Central Virginia – especially those trials with incredible views. From Roaring Run to McAfee Knob,...
cardinalnews.org
Why Virginia needs more foster parents
Starting today, you’re likely to see or hear ads – on television, social media and music streaming services – from Intercept Health that make the pitch for why people should sign up to be a foster parent. Few things happen in a vacuum and this is no...
Virginia Department of Agriculture launches mental health care tipline for farmers, agricultural workers
Farmers and other workers in the agricultural industry can face numerous demands that take a toll on their mental health. Now, in an effort to provide support, farmers across Virginia can call or text a mental health helpline specifically intended to help them cope with the unique pressure of their job.
Detectives Investigating Fatal Prince George's County Shooting Of Virginia Teen
Detectives have identified a Virginia teen killed in a Capitol Heights shooting over the weekend, authorities say. Carlos Benitez-Arevalo, 19, of Manassas was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a gas station on the 1300 block of Richie Road around 2:40 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Prince George's County police.
Va. producer wins 2022 Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association competition
A sparkling wine made by a producer in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, 15 minutes from Harrisonburg, was named Best in Show in the 17th annual Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association competition. The 2019 Blanc de Noirs was produced by CrossKeys Vineyards in Mount Crawford, Virginia. It was one...
cbs19news
AARP Virginia: Avoid scammers by letting calls go to voicemail
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone can fall victim to a scam, but when it comes to unsolicited calls, there is one sure way of avoiding that fate: Don’t answer the phone. AARP Virginia says the single most effective way to avoid scam calls is to let an answering machine or voicemail system screen calls.
wfirnews.com
VSP: still looking for Shawn Tolbert
(from Virginia State Police early this morning) In regards to the Brush Mountain search for Shawn Tolbert, law enforcement has remained in the area throughout the day. We have utilized saturation patrols, foot patrols, K-9 units, and drone searches when following up on sighting reports. We have received no reported sightings since this morning; however, we will continue to keep deputies in the area throughout the night. We ask everyone to remain vigilant in case he has not left the area and remember to call 911 if you see someone matching the description released previously. We will not be sending further updates at this point unless new information is discovered.
