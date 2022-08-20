ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

East Stone Gap, VA
NBC12

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

VIRGINIA - The best seafood restaurants in Virginia are a dime a dozen, but you may be surprised by just how good they are. The state has access to large bodies of water, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, making Virginia's seafood a highly prized commodity. However, Virginia seafood is also incredibly competitive, and to make our list of the best Virginia seafood restaurants, a restaurant must have some special qualities.
#Sewage#Swimming#South Fork#Diseases#General Health#Vdh
NBC 29 News

Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
fredericksburg.today

New updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks

New updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks. Each year Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, offer a wide variety of hunting opportunities. Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.
cardinalnews.org

Why Virginia needs more foster parents

Starting today, you’re likely to see or hear ads – on television, social media and music streaming services – from Intercept Health that make the pitch for why people should sign up to be a foster parent. Few things happen in a vacuum and this is no...
cbs19news

AARP Virginia: Avoid scammers by letting calls go to voicemail

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone can fall victim to a scam, but when it comes to unsolicited calls, there is one sure way of avoiding that fate: Don’t answer the phone. AARP Virginia says the single most effective way to avoid scam calls is to let an answering machine or voicemail system screen calls.
wfirnews.com

VSP: still looking for Shawn Tolbert

(from Virginia State Police early this morning) In regards to the Brush Mountain search for Shawn Tolbert, law enforcement has remained in the area throughout the day. We have utilized saturation patrols, foot patrols, K-9 units, and drone searches when following up on sighting reports. We have received no reported sightings since this morning; however, we will continue to keep deputies in the area throughout the night. We ask everyone to remain vigilant in case he has not left the area and remember to call 911 if you see someone matching the description released previously. We will not be sending further updates at this point unless new information is discovered.
