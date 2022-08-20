Purchase of equipment for former Sullivan North High added to school board called meeting agenda

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville City School donates computers to new youth center, veterans center
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education voted to donate 15 laptops to two organizations in Hawkins County: the Brighter Horizons Youth Center and the Veterans Center. The BOE decided to declare the 15 Dell Latitude 3460 laptop computers as surplus property at its Aug. 9 meeting.
Johnson City Press
Event to promote education and participation among local voters
The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee will hold a community outreach event on Wednesday at Watauga Brewing Company at 142 W. Market St. in Johnson City. The get-together will be held from 5-7 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Deadline passes to challenge certified election results
There will be no official challenge of the results to the Aug. 4 election for Washington County mayor. Independent candidate James Reeves failed to carry through on his previously stated plans to contest the results of the race that saw him lose to Republican incumbent Joe Grandy by 139 votes.
Johnson City Press
Panel discussion on contemporary Cherokee life will be part of Cherokee Heritage Day
ELIZABETHTON — The Cherokee Heritage Day, which will take place on Saturday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area, will include a panel discussion titled “Contemporary Cherokee Life.”. The panel will feature Tyra Maney, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who serves as the reigning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association receives foam truck
ROGERSVILLE – A fire department in Maryland has donated a used truck to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association. The College Park Volunteer Fire Department voted to donate their 1992 Spartan Gladiator/Darley Pumper foam truck to the HCVFA. The truck is also able to be used as a normal fire engine.
Johnson City Press
ETSU honors professors, celebrates new academic year
Working “tirelessly to make a difference for people.” A “beacon of hope to many youngsters.” “Exemplary … reaching the highest levels in all her service contributions.”. Those were some of the phrases used to describe three East Tennessee State University professors honored during a...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport remains affordable compared to other cities, chamber official says
KINGSPORT — Jeff Fleming, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s relocation manager and retired Kingsport City Manager, said Monday the average homebuyer is not being priced out of the market in Kingsport. He said the real places where housing has become unaffordable are cities such as New York, Chicago,...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police names best of the best in statewide competition
The Kingsport Police Department took top honors Friday as the “overall winner” of awards doled out by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. “Awards such as these result from a department wide effort,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of all of our officers who made these awards possible and thank them for a job well done.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Planning underway for Elizabethton's Downtown Christmas Parade
ELIZABETHTON — It may still be summertime, but preparation for the annual downtown Christmas Parade is already well underway in Elizabethton. Main Street Elizabethton has announced details of the always anticipated event, including the date and theme. The parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Aug. 22-28)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
Hidden vault of county records found in Ashe St. Courthouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials discovered a literal ton of documents thought to be lost to time earlier this week, revealing parts of local history that likely haven’t been seen for decades. While working to clear and restore the Ashe Street Courthouse, which was recently transferred into the ownership of The City of Johnson […]
Johnson City Press
Virginia State Police release name of pedestrian killed in Scott County crash
WEBER CITY, Va. — The Virginia State Police released details on the crash that killed a pedestrian at the intersection of U.S. 23 and the Wadlow Gap Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The pedestrian, Christopher I. LaForce, 40, of Weber City was struck by a 2013 Mack tractor-trailer traveling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 22
Aug. 22, 1822: “The Tennessee General Assembly approved a charter for Kingsport… from the east end of Ross’ Bridge to the fork of Reedy Creek Road. After the Civil War, Kingsport went into a decline and was eventually stripped of it’s (sic) charter in 1879. The city regained said charter in 1917. (Source: Facebook, This is Kingsport.)
Johnson City Press
Watch now: skies worldwide are limit for Northeast aviation tech graduates
BLOUNTVILLE — Eighteen months ago, 24 students enrolled in Northeast State Community College's first incoming class for the Aviation Technology program. Today, the 22 who stuck with the program and have graduated, many getting and others still seeking federal certifications for which the program prepared them, are in a job market where six-figure pay is not out of the question.
Model Mill officially opens its doors in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model Mill has officially opened its doors in Johnson City. On Friday, the Model Mill held a ribbon cutting for its official opening, and Lauren Jones, co-owner of Crumb Bakeshop, was okay with waiting over three years for the opening because she was happy to know it was coming […]
Johnson City Press
Doe River Gorge making progress on bringing Christmas Train to the gorge for Christmas 2023
HAMPTON — Doe River Gorge Ministries is still on track to debut its Christmas Train for the Christmas season of 2023, with progress being accomplished in restoring locomotives, getting final approvals from county and state governments and breaking ground on grading and landscaping of the property where the trains will run.
Johnson City Press
ETSU houses students in local hotels
With classes starting on Monday, East Tennessee State University is having to make accommodations for some students in local hotels due to a shortage of on-campus housing space. Joe Sherlin, the Junior Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment, said that although the university has returned its residence halls to...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Theatre and Dance announces new season
Four shows will headline the 2022-23 season for East Tennessee State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance. “Our previous season marked our first year in the Martin Center’s new Bert C. Bach Theatre, and it was truly an epic season,” said Karen Brewster, professor/chair of Theatre and Dance. “All of our shows were performed to sold-out audiences, and we were able to transform this black box space to become a stretch of the Colorado River, followed by a family living room, to various locations across the mountains of North Carolina. That is the beauty of having a state-of-the-art black box theater like we have at ETSU.
Johnson City Press
TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee
ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
993thex.com
Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase
A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
Comments / 0