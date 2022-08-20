Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your FamilyBecca CTallahassee, FL
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
fsunews.com
FSU freshmen are university's brightest class yet
Thousands of students are set to begin their freshman year at Florida State University on Monday, Aug. 22. This group of first year students is not only one of the biggest freshman classes FSU has seen yet– they also have the highest grades and test scores in the school’s history, and the most diverse makeup.
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County School Board District 4: Cox, Hodges, and Stemle
There are a total of six candidates running for two seats on the Leon County School Board in two districts that span the Northeast part of Leon County. Three candidates are running for District 4, which became open when Board member Dee Dee Rasmussen decided to step down before her term expired.
The Alzheimer's Project gets donation from 100 + Women Who Care of Tallahassee
Saturday, The Alzheimer's Project received more than $26,000 from the 100 + Women Who Care of Tallahassee to continue their work.
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee Mayor: Dailey Challenged by Dozier, Two Other Candidates
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is being challenged by three candidates – Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, Whitfield Leland, and Michael Ibrahim. Mayor Dailey was elected to his current position in 2018 and previously served on the Leon County Commission. Provided below is a table giving the positions of all...
JoEllen's bringing something new to downtown Tallahassee
Southern comfort food inspired by the love a mother had for her son. That’s how JoEllen's came to be.
Locals encourage people to vote in Leon Co. ahead of Tuesday's primary election
Hundreds, if not thousands, will be making their way to polling locations on Tuesday for the Florida Primary elections. Those ballots will then end up at the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Run This Town
It’s not just all about the Top 5. The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps. In fact, many of the firms lingering just...
tallahasseereports.com
BREAKING: Another $50K from California Targets City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox
Campaign filings submitted this past Friday, show political groups that are targeting Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox received another injection of campaign funds from the the California group called the Green Advocacy Project. Florida Division of Elections records show that the Florida Young Democrats PAC received a $50,000 donation from...
WCTV
UPDATE: Gadsden County deputy testifies about day she found herself under fire
QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A Gadsden County deputy testified Monday about the day she found herself under fire behind the wheel of her patrol car. Chicara Hearns took the stand just after four in the afternoon and described what happened as she pursued a stolen plumbing truck on November 16, 2021.
famuathletics.com
Linebacker Group Has New Names For 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Visit FAMUAthletics.com, examine its 2022 football roster, and you'll see a healthy list of linebackers – 15, to be exact. There's the reigning Buck Buchanan Award Winner (National Defensive Player of the Year) Isaiah Land. And the ever-consistent redshirt senior Nadarius Fagan. It'll require a little research to recognize that 12 of the FAMU linebackers are new to the program ... a number that would be a cause for concern for several coaches ... but not Ryan Smith. The Rattlers' assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach intentionally recruited playmakers, "guys that can run. Guys that are physical, athletic. Guys that just love football."
travelnowsmart.com
The Most Effective Brunch in Tallahassee (FL)– 20 Top Places
Are you seeking the ideal area to take your following legendary food journey?. Tallahassee, Florida might deserve a browse through. The state funding isn’t simply a location for its magnificent parks and also historical frameworks. It is additionally residence to a dynamic breakfast food scene. Tallahassee is residence to...
Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
WCTV
Matlow, Bellamy gear up for City Commission seat election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Incumbent City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow faces off against challenger David Bellamy as voters head to the polls Tuesday. Matlow said his objective is to reject the status quo in City Hall and wants to continue tackling the issues of poverty, crime, protecting the environment and sound economic investments.
Murder trial postponed again in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A murder trial was postponed in Calhoun County again. A German man named Daniel Belc was accused of shooting his wife in March of 2018. After shooting her, Belc allegedly loaded her body in the trunk of his car. He then drove around until a family member convinced him to […]
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
WCTV
Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man has his car stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Tallahassee Goodwill. Tallahassee police say it happened just before 8pm Monday outside the location on West Pensacola Street. A man was in the parking lot when another man holding a gun approached...
Yardbarker
Florida State University's president says school is going to be 'very aggressive' in remaining competitive
Despite continuous speculation, no more dominoes have toppled in the months since USC and UCLA shocked the college football world by announcing a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Florida State sounds ready to make a move when the time is right, though. "It's something I'm spending a...
WALB 10
Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge high schooler was struck by a car while walking across a street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday. The freshman student was hit by a small white car. The student was taking...
WCTV
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
Officials search for missing swimmer in Spring Creek
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continued their search efforts on Sunday for a swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek on Saturday. Deputies said Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge Boat Landing would be closed on Sunday while the rescue efforts continued. At around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, JCSO got a call […]
