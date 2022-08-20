ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

fsunews.com

FSU freshmen are university's brightest class yet

Thousands of students are set to begin their freshman year at Florida State University on Monday, Aug. 22. This group of first year students is not only one of the biggest freshman classes FSU has seen yet– they also have the highest grades and test scores in the school’s history, and the most diverse makeup.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Leon County School Board District 4: Cox, Hodges, and Stemle

There are a total of six candidates running for two seats on the Leon County School Board in two districts that span the Northeast part of Leon County. Three candidates are running for District 4, which became open when Board member Dee Dee Rasmussen decided to step down before her term expired.
LEON COUNTY, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee Mayor: Dailey Challenged by Dozier, Two Other Candidates

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is being challenged by three candidates – Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, Whitfield Leland, and Michael Ibrahim. Mayor Dailey was elected to his current position in 2018 and previously served on the Leon County Commission. Provided below is a table giving the positions of all...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Run This Town

It’s not just all about the Top 5. The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps. In fact, many of the firms lingering just...
FLORIDA STATE
tallahasseereports.com

BREAKING: Another $50K from California Targets City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox

Campaign filings submitted this past Friday, show political groups that are targeting Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox received another injection of campaign funds from the the California group called the Green Advocacy Project. Florida Division of Elections records show that the Florida Young Democrats PAC received a $50,000 donation from...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Larry Robinson
famuathletics.com

Linebacker Group Has New Names For 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Visit FAMUAthletics.com, examine its 2022 football roster, and you'll see a healthy list of linebackers – 15, to be exact. There's the reigning Buck Buchanan Award Winner (National Defensive Player of the Year) Isaiah Land. And the ever-consistent redshirt senior Nadarius Fagan. It'll require a little research to recognize that 12 of the FAMU linebackers are new to the program ... a number that would be a cause for concern for several coaches ... but not Ryan Smith. The Rattlers' assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach intentionally recruited playmakers, "guys that can run. Guys that are physical, athletic. Guys that just love football."
TALLAHASSEE, FL
travelnowsmart.com

The Most Effective Brunch in Tallahassee (FL)– 20 Top Places

Are you seeking the ideal area to take your following legendary food journey?. Tallahassee, Florida might deserve a browse through. The state funding isn’t simply a location for its magnificent parks and also historical frameworks. It is additionally residence to a dynamic breakfast food scene. Tallahassee is residence to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Matlow, Bellamy gear up for City Commission seat election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Incumbent City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow faces off against challenger David Bellamy as voters head to the polls Tuesday. Matlow said his objective is to reject the status quo in City Hall and wants to continue tackling the issues of poverty, crime, protecting the environment and sound economic investments.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Murder trial postponed again in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A murder trial was postponed in Calhoun County again. A German man named Daniel Belc was accused of shooting his wife in March of 2018. After shooting her, Belc allegedly loaded her body in the trunk of his car. He then drove around until a family member convinced him to […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge high schooler was struck by a car while walking across a street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday. The freshman student was hit by a small white car. The student was taking...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Officials search for missing swimmer in Spring Creek

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continued their search efforts on Sunday for a swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek on Saturday. Deputies said Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge Boat Landing would be closed on Sunday while the rescue efforts continued. At around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, JCSO got a call […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

