ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
987thebull.com

Pick-A-Ticket To The Washington State Fair

Listen to 98.7 The Bull for keywords all this week to win tickets to your choice of shows at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, WA!. The keywords are at 9:00, 11:00, & 1:00p with Jake, 3:00 & 5:00 with Danny, and 7:00 with Cassidy Quinn. Once you have the...
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jet ski collides with boat near Seward Park

SEATTLE — A boat and a jet ski collided on Lake Washington just outside of Seward Park on Sunday evening. Three women and one man were on the boat and one woman was on the jet ski when they collided, according to the Seattle Fire Department. They were all...
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Recently digitized Northwest photos connect history to recent headlines

The Seattle Public Library digitized approximately 800 new images this year, more than doubling the size of its historical Northwest Photograph Collection. Completed over nine months, the project was funded by a grant from the Washington State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services. Part of the library’s Special...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darrington, WA
City
Anacortes, WA
City
Renton, WA
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
State
Colorado State
City
Walla Walla, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Renton, WA
Government
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
everettpost.com

PAWS Opening Fabulous New Facility in Snohomish in 2023

After years of hard work, planning, and fundraising, a wonderful new Wildlife facility is under construction on a beautiful 25-acre site off Highway 9 in Snohomish. Included is a wonderful, large surgery with both an entrance AND exit (especially important when working with bears and large cats). Both the animals and their human helpers have an emergency escape route if necessary.
SNOHOMISH, WA
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches

Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Cornell
lynnwoodtimes.com

Shooting at Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., August 21, 2022 – Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting near Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett that occurred approximately 12:43 p.m. today. One male has been transported to hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. K-9 deputies and drones are scouring the area north of the shooting. According to Lt. Rob Martin 24 veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, it is too early to know the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Mushroom grower facing lawsuit over gender discrimination, retaliation

Bob Ferguson, the Washington state Attorney General, has filed a civil rights lawsuit against a Washington state mushroom grower Ostrom Mushroom Farms. The lawsuit accuses Ostrom of discrimination and retaliation for firing its predominantly female workforce after they raised concerns, including one worker who reports being attacked by a manager for bringing up these issues.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Face Potential ban in Seattle

Many Seattle residents' least-favorite alarm clock may be phased out as early as the beginning of 2025. A resolution sponsored by Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pederson would phase out gas-powered leaf blower usage by the city and its contractors by January 2025, or later if necessary. By January 2027, or...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsradio#Kiro#Kiro Newsradio Headlines#The Cherokee Nation#The Seattle Tattoo Expo#Forestry Department
myedmondsnews.com

Activists demonstrate in Edmonds for Snake River dam removal

A group of more than 20 people united in their determination to raise awareness of the need to breach four dams on the Snake River staged a Saturday morning demonstration and informational event at the Edmonds ferry terminal. The demonstrators allege that these dams are impeding salmon runs and driving...
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Stranger

What Will They Do with His Garden?

Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?

From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

$8.2 million awarded to replace Pilchuck Creek Bridge 626

EVERETT, Wash., August 22, 2022 – After receiving an $8.2 million grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Federal Local Bridge Program, Snohomish County plans to replace Pilchuck Creek Bridge 626 – located on Pacific Hwy north of 236th St NE near Silvana. The county reduced traffic to one lane and imposed weight restrictions on the bridge last summer while seeking funding for a replacement. Construction of the new bridge is anticipated to begin in 2027.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy