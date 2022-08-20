Read full article on original website
k105.com
Leitchfield man gets second DUI since March, threatens to kill two officers
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after receiving his second in less than six months and threatening to kill two officers. Friday night at approximately 9:40, Grayson County Dispatch informed officers of a reckless driving complaint on an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe in the 3000 block of Owensboro Road near Ray Priddy Road.
k105.com
Leitchfield police involved in standoff with man in Quail Run subdivision
There was a large police presence in the Quail Run subdivision beginning late Sunday afternoon as the Leitchfield Police Department was involved in a three hour standoff in the densely residential neighborhood. At approximately 5:00 Sunday afternoon, police were dispatched to a home on Nancy Drive on the report of...
k105.com
James “Jimmy” Christopher McGee, 66
James “Jimmy” Christopher McGee, age 66, of Falls of Rough, KY, passed away Sunday, (August 21, 2022) at his home. He was born on September 25, 1955 in Houston, Texas, the son of the late Russell and Mary Ellen O’Neil McGee. He worked as a supervisor at...
k105.com
Beatrice Gravil Morris, 82
Beatrice Gravil Morris, 82, of Brownsville passed away at 10:09 AM August 19, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and a member of Asphalt Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Lum Gravil and Mae Whobrey Gravil. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Bert Gravil, Trenton Gravil and Herbert Gravil and two sisters, Oleta Seaton Woodward and Olene Miles.
k105.com
Breckinridge Co. company expanding, adding nearly 80 new jobs
A Breckinridge County company is investing nearly $3.5 million to expand its facility and create nearly 80 new jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday that Atlas Machine & Supply, Inc. will construct a new 32,500-square-foot facility on 10 acres in Hardinburg’s Breckinridge County Industrial Park. The facility will...
