Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
Keller, Northwest ISDs grow pipeline for teachers
Keller and Northwest ISDs launched programs this year for students and community members who are interested in becoming teachers in their districts. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Keller and Northwest ISDs launched programs this year for students and community members who are interested in becoming teachers in their districts. Officials say these...
KSAT 12
A North Texas school district may let teachers reject children’s pronouns — even if parents approve of them
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if a parent asks them to and transgender students will be barred from playing sports if two new policies targeting gender identity are approved Monday night by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Euless Woman Achieves Childhood Dream, Earns Law Degree After 35 Years in Cosmetology
When a lifelong dream is finally reached, it's something good. And a woman from Euless is still celebrating that big moment. Margarita Trevino walked across the stage and proudly received her paralegal certificate from the Center for Advanced legal Studies in Houston on Saturday. Earning that diploma has always been...
The Hillcrest High School Community Foundation Continues To Uphold A Legacy
In the spring of 1971, my grandfather moved my mom and their family from Woodridge, a suburb of Chicago, to Dallas to begin a career with a stock brokerage firm. He was trading brutal winds and winters for Texas summers to make a better life for the people he loved most.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask Mandate
Fort Worth ISD has reached a settlement with families suing over the district's mask mandate.Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash. Last August, four parents sued the Fort Worth Independent School District board over the mask mandate. They have finally come to a settlement with the board. According to the Star-Telegram, the settlement includes conditions for any mask mandates to be implemented in the current school year.
K12@Dallas
Franklin D. Roosevelt High School unveils state-of-the-art facility
Franklin D. Roosevelt High School unveils state-of-the-art facility Guests including Trustee Maxie Johnson, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, former Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, alumni, families and students helped Dallas ISD celebrate the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Saturday, Aug. 13. The dedication ceremony took place inside of the state-of-the-art Melvin Traylor...
dallasexpress.com
Local School District Bus Overturns
A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
Texas mandates donated "In God We Trust" displays in schools
Texas schools have started receiving posters of the national motto "In God We Trust" that they will be required to display in accordance with a new state law. The big picture: Those opposed are sounding the alarm about the law, arguing it imposes religion on students and flies in the face of the expectation that schools be secular.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask Mandate
DeSoto ISD is continuing to enforce the mask mandate.Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash. While most of Texas got rid of mask mandates, the DeSoto Independent School District is sticking to a mask mandate. According to Fox 4, all students, teachers, staff and visitors are required to wear face masks. The district said the mask requirement never ended and continued into the 2022-2023 school year because of the continued rising number of COVID cases in Dallas County.
Public schools receive 'In God We Trust' poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law.
AOL Corp
What we know about North Texas school delays, closings during flash flood conditions
Flash flood conditions in North Texas will cause pick-up delays at some area school district campuses Monday afternoon. Here are school districts that have announced delays at some of their campuses:. Arlington ISD. Some Arlington roadways were impacted by flooding Monday, however Arlington ISD does not anticipate pick-up delays at...
Texas school district removes the Bible, 40 other books from library shelves
KELLER, Texas — Before the school year started, Keller ISD removed 41 books, including the Bible and a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl,” according to the Texas Tribune. The books were removed after they were challenged during the previous school year, an email from Keller ISD’s executive director […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
A Texas school district ordered librarians to remove copies of a illustrated version of Anne Frank's diary
The graphic novel version of Anne Frank's life, along with other books like the Bible, were yanked from shelves after a policy change by the board.
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lancaster Community Calls for Change After Youth Sports Shooting
Saturday marked one week since a disagreement between coaches at a little league football game turned deadly, leaving coach Michael Hickmon dead. Following calls for change, coaches, parents and the community came together to come up with a plan to end senseless violence at youth sports events. “All of us...
cbs19.tv
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
Floyd Jones is currently battling Multiple Myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. He’ll be entering an inpatient treatment facility in Dallas for a month.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business hits: Local company wins regional competition, Medical City McKinney earns designation and more
McKinney company wins competition at startup event. AUTIX Automotive Inc., a startup that moved to McKinney this year, is continuing to make a name for itself. During the recent run of Dallas Startup Week, the company won the Capitol One Accelerator Pitch competition.
Free lunch no more: Parents across North Texas prepare to pay as pandemic-era program ends
CADDO MILLS, Texas — Lunch is no longer free for all public school students, after COVID-era waivers from the federal government expired. "Last year was free, which was a big blessing," Kortney Sandoval, a Caddo Mills mom, told WFAA. Now that the program's expired, Sandoval said she's looking at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Shuts Down Distribution Efforts Due to Flooding
The heavy rain moving across North Texas has caused many cancellations, delays, and closures Monday morning. Tarrant Area Food Bank has shut down its distribution efforts at its main headquarters and its TAFB West location in Weatherford to ensure the safety of friends, neighbors, and employees during this weather crisis.
Comments / 1