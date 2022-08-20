ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

KSAT 12

A North Texas school district may let teachers reject children’s pronouns — even if parents approve of them

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if a parent asks them to and transgender students will be barred from playing sports if two new policies targeting gender identity are approved Monday night by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Larry Lease

Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask Mandate

Fort Worth ISD has reached a settlement with families suing over the district's mask mandate.Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash. Last August, four parents sued the Fort Worth Independent School District board over the mask mandate. They have finally come to a settlement with the board. According to the Star-Telegram, the settlement includes conditions for any mask mandates to be implemented in the current school year.
FORT WORTH, TX
K12@Dallas

Franklin D. Roosevelt High School unveils state-of-the-art facility

Franklin D. Roosevelt High School unveils state-of-the-art facility Guests including Trustee Maxie Johnson, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, former Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, alumni, families and students helped Dallas ISD celebrate the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Saturday, Aug. 13. The dedication ceremony took place inside of the state-of-the-art Melvin Traylor...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local School District Bus Overturns

A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
FORT WORTH, TX
Axios

Texas mandates donated "In God We Trust" displays in schools

Texas schools have started receiving posters of the national motto "In God We Trust" that they will be required to display in accordance with a new state law. The big picture: Those opposed are sounding the alarm about the law, arguing it imposes religion on students and flies in the face of the expectation that schools be secular.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask Mandate

DeSoto ISD is continuing to enforce the mask mandate.Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash. While most of Texas got rid of mask mandates, the DeSoto Independent School District is sticking to a mask mandate. According to Fox 4, all students, teachers, staff and visitors are required to wear face masks. The district said the mask requirement never ended and continued into the 2022-2023 school year because of the continued rising number of COVID cases in Dallas County.
DESOTO, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lancaster Community Calls for Change After Youth Sports Shooting

Saturday marked one week since a disagreement between coaches at a little league football game turned deadly, leaving coach Michael Hickmon dead. Following calls for change, coaches, parents and the community came together to come up with a plan to end senseless violence at youth sports events. “All of us...
LANCASTER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank Shuts Down Distribution Efforts Due to Flooding

The heavy rain moving across North Texas has caused many cancellations, delays, and closures Monday morning. Tarrant Area Food Bank has shut down its distribution efforts at its main headquarters and its TAFB West location in Weatherford to ensure the safety of friends, neighbors, and employees during this weather crisis.
WEATHERFORD, TX

