GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
"This practice should never happen," Greene said before delving into surgeries that some transgender minors have received. "This needs to be illegal."
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
Washington Examiner
Stacey Abrams scores big with Georgia fundraising law created to help Gov. Brian Kemp
A leadership committee law, passed in part by the GOP-led Georgia legislature to give its party the upper hand in fundraising, is paying off big for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. When Abrams ran for governor against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018, she spent a record $27 million, outraising...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law, ruling it harms Black voters
The Supreme Court sided with Georgia voters on Friday and reinstated a federal judge's ruling that the current system disadvantages Black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law, according to court documents. Why it matters: It forced this year's election for the state's Public Service Commission to be...
Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena
A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
All Recent Polls Show Kemp Pulling Further Away from Abrams
All 5 of the most recent Georgia gubernatorial polls show incumbent Governor Brian Kemp widening his lead over 2x challenger Stacey Abrams. Image Courtesy of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
GA Ethics Commission Finds Probable Cause Against 2 Abrams Non-Profits in Campaign Scandal
The probable cause is said to stem from several suspicious expenditures the non-profits made on behalf of Abrams' campaign between 2017 and 2019. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, and Georgia.gov.
4th stimulus check update 2022 — New $350 relief checks from $1.2 billion pot start in September – see if you qualify
MILLIONS of qualified Americans in Georgia will see $350 direct payments in just weeks. The checks will be given to Georgians who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps, or cash welfare assistance, according to Governor Brian Kemp. The White House sent about $1.2billion to the state during...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Republicans to Do a Little Bit of Voter Fraud
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly lied about the existence of widespread election fraud over the past few years, describing it as a fundamental attack on the American republic. Now, though? It’s apparently a big joke. In a video featuring Greene and former Georgia congressional candidate Mallory Staples...
8 States That Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks
Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com: https://www.pexels.com/photo/20-us-dollar-bills-3564390/. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state would send nearly 60,000 Florida families a $450-per-child one-time relief check,
Food Stamps: Instacart Expands SNAP EBT Payments to 10 More States — Is Yours One of Them?
Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits now have a lot more options to make online grocery purchases via Instacart. On Monday, the platform said SNAP electronic...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Georgia: Kemp Approves Sending $350 To Poorer Georgians
With no signs yet of any federal aid, states are continuing to send monetary help to those who need it the most. The latest to join this growing list is Georgia, where Governor Brian Kemp has again approved sending direct money to some residents. This latest stimulus check from Georgia will be $350 and will go to the state’s poorest communities. Eligible Georgians are expected to get the money starting next month.
OPINION: Kemp to Authorize Another $350 for Low Income Georgians
The Governor’s office confirmed on Monday that he will devote up to an additional $1.2 billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus to giving some extra help to struggling Georgians through a round of social payouts.
Graham effort to delay testimony in election probe rejected
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said Sen. Lindsey Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia should not be delayed to allow him to continue to challenge it in court. Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May ordered Graham to honor his subpoena for the special grand jury. Graham’s attorneys appealed that order to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and asked May to stay her ruling and prohibit the special grand jury from questioning him while that appeal plays out. May declined that request in her order on Friday. “Under the circumstances, further delay of Senator Graham’s testimony would greatly compound the overall delay in carrying out the grand jury’s investigation,” May wrote. “Further delay thus poses a significant risk of overall hindrance to the grand jury’s investigation, and the Court therefore finds that granting a stay would almost certainly result in material injury to the grand jury and its investigation.” Graham is currently scheduled to testify on Tuesday. But he still has another motion to stay May’s ruling pending before the 11th Circuit.
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
Louisiana Sheriff Loses Tax Lawsuit Targeting Smith Angus Farm
Louisiana cattle rancher Jason Smith has won a case filed against him by a county sheriff who wrongly claimed a state law that exempts Louisiana farm products from sales taxes didn't apply to Smith's meat sales. A decorated Marine Corps veteran, Smith retired from the service several years ago to...
Judge upholds Georgia law prohibiting food, water distribution at polls
A judge declined this week to block a Georgia election law that prohibits handing out food and water to voters waiting in line at the polls, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: The new rule is a part of SB 202, an elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Advocates argue that the reforms disproportionately burden voters of color and Democratic-leaning voters.
Lindsey Graham subpoena in Georgia election inquiry temporarily blocked
A federal appeals court granted a temporary stay on an order requiring Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to testify before a Fulton County, Georgia, special grand jury as part of an inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.
