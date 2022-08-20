Read full article on original website
Related
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
WITN
Winterville Watermelon Festival returns this weekend
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival kicks off this week. The legendary festival is a four-day event that kicks off Thursday and features activities the whole family can enjoy. This includes live music, a parade, and amusement rides. In addition, visitors can check out the flea...
Porta potty tanker flips on North Carolina interstate exit ramp
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash early Monday morning closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound Interstate 440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours. Raleigh police said the crash took place about 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but as of 8 a.m., it […]
neusenews.com
Tickets on sale for NC Muscadine Festival, entertainment and wineries announced
Don't miss the 2022 NC Muscadine Festival on Saturday, September 24th from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm! Come celebrate North Carolina's amazing wineries! Enjoy live music, arts, crafts, food vendors and of course the tailgating contest. It's Beach Music, Wine and Such a FUN Time!. This year's entertainment lineup for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
This historic NASCAR speedway started as a Raleigh farm -- now it's one of few remaining
Many of the old speedways that once brought racers to the Triangle area have been abandoned for decades. The Raleigh Speedway's remains are buried in the woods off Atlantic Avenue. The Occoneechee Speedway sits frozen in time, rusted race cars sitting in the woods near the Eno River. The Wake...
jocoreport.com
Janice Marie Allen Hall
Benson, NC: Mrs. Janice Allen Hall, age 82, of Mingo Road passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Benson Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church in Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Glenn McCullen. Burial will follow in Devotional Gardens in Dunn.
cbs17
Group seeks to add social district in Fayetteville after one launches in Raleigh
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Soon you may be able to sip a cocktail while strolling down Hay Street in downtown Fayetteville. The non-profit group Cool Spring Downtown District is pushing city leaders to adopt a social district in downtown Fayetteville. “I think my restaurant, including the rest of the...
Kingsport Times-News
A rare, colorful ‘rock star’ bird is drawing feather fans to Raleigh to catch a glimpse
RALEIGH, N.C. — Bob Karp waited nearly three hours through a hot August Sunday for a glimpse of the painted bunting — sometimes called the most gorgeous bird in North America, with its feathers flashing red, green and blue. And just about the time Karp had given up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh. A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along...
jocoreport.com
Stephen Henry Ward
Stephen Henry Ward, 39, of Newton Grove, NC, passed away Saturday morning August 20, 2022 at UNC Wayne Hospital. Stephen was born in Wayne County December 27, 1982. He was a son of Ellen Radford Ward and the late Henry Eugene Ward. Stephen is survived by his wife; Christina Nicole...
jocoreport.com
Hiding Behind The Veil
DUNN – Questions regarding the actual ownership of Harnett Devotional Gardens cemetery, who is financially responsible for it and how to hold the responsible parties accountable remains the focus of the vast unknown at 5665 Fairground Road in Dunn. Devotional Gardens, once a beautifully landscaped and perpetually kept development...
Residents enjoy first 'Sip and Stroll' Friday in Downtown Raleigh
It was the first Friday night where you could sip and stroll in Downtown Raleigh.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR speedway near downtown Raleigh honors decades of famous local racers
Many of the old speedways that once brought racers to the Triangle area have been abandoned for decades. The Raleigh Speedway's remains are buried in the woods off Atlantic Avenue. The Occoneechee Speedway sits frozen in time, rusted race cars sitting in the woods near the Eno River. The Wake...
neusenews.com
Farmers Market update for August 20, 2022
Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Saturday, August 20, 2022 National Honey Bee Day. Fun for the family while you learn all about honeybees and their importance to our crops, and to us!. Saturday, August 20, 2022 Donation Station (For more info, scroll down) Friday,...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
carymagazine.com
Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County
Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
cbs17
Rally in downtown Raleigh sheds light on dangers, deaths caused by fentanyl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “It’s not just about fighting for my child, it’s about fighting for everyone’s children.” Those were the words of Patricia Dewes Sunday morning while standing in front of the capitol building. Dewes, who helped create the organization called, “Forgotten Victims...
jocoreport.com
Robert “Jackson” Swango Williams
Benson, NC: Mr. Robert “Jackson” Swango Williams, age 17, of Halleck Way Indianapolis, IN and of Benson, NC passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Indiana University West Hospital in Avon, Indiana surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be held 6:00PM Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be Pastor Dwight Coffman and Rev. Ray Rogers. Gravesides services will be held at 11:00AM Monday, August 22, 2022 at Devotional Gardens in Dunn.
Raleigh man forced to jump through hoops to get access to his own money
A Raleigh man invested thousands of dollars, but when it came time to try to get access to his funds, he couldn't make it happen.
Comments / 1