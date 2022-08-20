ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenly, NC

Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WITN

Winterville Watermelon Festival returns this weekend

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival kicks off this week. The legendary festival is a four-day event that kicks off Thursday and features activities the whole family can enjoy. This includes live music, a parade, and amusement rides. In addition, visitors can check out the flea...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Porta potty tanker flips on North Carolina interstate exit ramp

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash early Monday morning closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound Interstate 440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours. Raleigh police said the crash took place about 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but as of 8 a.m., it […]
RALEIGH, NC
Kenly, NC
Kenly, NC
jocoreport.com

Janice Marie Allen Hall

Benson, NC: Mrs. Janice Allen Hall, age 82, of Mingo Road passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Benson Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church in Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Glenn McCullen. Burial will follow in Devotional Gardens in Dunn.
BENSON, NC
WRAL

Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh. A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Stephen Henry Ward

Stephen Henry Ward, 39, of Newton Grove, NC, passed away Saturday morning August 20, 2022 at UNC Wayne Hospital. Stephen was born in Wayne County December 27, 1982. He was a son of Ellen Radford Ward and the late Henry Eugene Ward. Stephen is survived by his wife; Christina Nicole...
NEWTON GROVE, NC
jocoreport.com

Hiding Behind The Veil

DUNN – Questions regarding the actual ownership of Harnett Devotional Gardens cemetery, who is financially responsible for it and how to hold the responsible parties accountable remains the focus of the vast unknown at 5665 Fairground Road in Dunn. Devotional Gardens, once a beautifully landscaped and perpetually kept development...
DUNN, NC
NewsBreak
neusenews.com

Farmers Market update for August 20, 2022

Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Saturday, August 20, 2022 National Honey Bee Day. Fun for the family while you learn all about honeybees and their importance to our crops, and to us!. Saturday, August 20, 2022 Donation Station (For more info, scroll down) Friday,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carymagazine.com

Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County

Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Robert “Jackson” Swango Williams

Benson, NC: Mr. Robert “Jackson” Swango Williams, age 17, of Halleck Way Indianapolis, IN and of Benson, NC passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Indiana University West Hospital in Avon, Indiana surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be held 6:00PM Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be Pastor Dwight Coffman and Rev. Ray Rogers. Gravesides services will be held at 11:00AM Monday, August 22, 2022 at Devotional Gardens in Dunn.
BENSON, NC

