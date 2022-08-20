ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A dental clinic that stopped prescribing all opioids reported in a medical journal Wednesday that its patients managed pain well, and that the decision most likely helped many patients steer clear of opioid abuse. The research letter compared prescribing patterns for opioid and non-opioid analgesics, along...
Find Your People to Help With Emotional Medical Trauma

Millions of kids, siblings, and caregivers experience symptoms of emotional medical trauma each year. Reaching out for support can help with recovery from potentially traumatic medical events and experiences. Sources of support for emotional medical trauma fall into the categories of emotional support, practical support, and medical community support. “EB...
Why My Patients Go Opioid-Free After Surgery

From ancient precepts such as the Hippocratic Oath promising to abstain from doing harm to the modern bioethics principle of nonmaleficence, the calling of physicians involves striving to help alleviate suffering and avoid making it worse. But in our increasingly complex healthcare and data environment, avoiding inadvertent harm can be more difficult than one might expect.
Addiction Recovery Should Include Trauma Integration

I’m six and a half years sober and have no desire to go back to drinking at this point. I’m past the point of needing to tame my inner alcohol demons. I no longer need to take things one day at a time, as I feel free to live my life without the weight of alcohol looming over my shoulder.
