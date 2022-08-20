Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
More than two years into the pandemic, hospital care still may not save you from dying of COVID-19
By the fall of 2020, the pandemic's first year, doctors treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients said they were starting to get the regimen down to a science. They learned when to put patients on ventilators, administer steroids, and deploy an expanding array of newer drugs. Yet the latest data from Pennsylvania...
Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A dental clinic that stopped prescribing all opioids reported in a medical journal Wednesday that its patients managed pain well, and that the decision most likely helped many patients steer clear of opioid abuse. The research letter compared prescribing patterns for opioid and non-opioid analgesics, along...
psychologytoday.com
Find Your People to Help With Emotional Medical Trauma
Millions of kids, siblings, and caregivers experience symptoms of emotional medical trauma each year. Reaching out for support can help with recovery from potentially traumatic medical events and experiences. Sources of support for emotional medical trauma fall into the categories of emotional support, practical support, and medical community support. “EB...
An ‘alarming’ 14% of doctors are drinking or doing drugs at work to cope with burnout and PTSD
In the wake of the pandemic, many healthcare workers are struggling with burnout, depression, and anxiety—and some are turning to substance abuse to cope. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, about half of U.S. healthcare workers report they’re at their breaking point due to job-related stress and trauma.
MedPage Today
Why My Patients Go Opioid-Free After Surgery
From ancient precepts such as the Hippocratic Oath promising to abstain from doing harm to the modern bioethics principle of nonmaleficence, the calling of physicians involves striving to help alleviate suffering and avoid making it worse. But in our increasingly complex healthcare and data environment, avoiding inadvertent harm can be more difficult than one might expect.
Addiction Recovery Should Include Trauma Integration
I’m six and a half years sober and have no desire to go back to drinking at this point. I’m past the point of needing to tame my inner alcohol demons. I no longer need to take things one day at a time, as I feel free to live my life without the weight of alcohol looming over my shoulder.
MyNorthwest
