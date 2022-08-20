Man fatally struck while trying to assist disabled vehicle on Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a man died following a crash on Indian River Road Thursday evening.

According to police, the call for the crash came in just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Indian River Road.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that a motorist with a disabled vehicle was stopped in a turn lane. A second motorist, identified as 55-year-old Juan Ocasio Encarnacion, stopped to assist the motorist with a disabled vehicle.

This was when police say Encarnacion was struck by a separate vehicle as he approached the disabled vehicle. Encarnacion was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say whether the vehicle that struck him stayed at the scene. However, authorities say the crash is under investigation.

If you witnessed the crash or have information regarding the case, call the VBPD Special Operations Unit Bureau at (757) 385-4606.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.