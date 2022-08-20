Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
CBS Sports
Albert Wilson: Released by Vikings
The Vikings have released Wilson. The 30-year-old wideout, who caught 25 of his 39 targets for 213 yards in 14 games with the Dolphins last season, now will look to catch on elsewhere as a depth option.
CBS Sports
Eagles 53-man roster projection: Where does Jalen Reagor fit in crowded picture at WR? Who plays safety?
In just a week, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to finalize their 53-man roster and prepare for Week 1 of the regular season. Philadelphia has a talented roster, yet there are still spots on this squad that are up for grabs. The second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns added...
CBS Sports
Texans' Rex Burkhead: Second back in during preseason win
Burkhead entered Friday night's 24-20 preseason win over the Rams as the Texans' second running back behind Marlon Mack, rushing twice for five yards, securing all three targets for nine additional yards and losing a fumble. The versatile veteran saw his fair share of action, but his fumble late in...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not playing Saturday
Waddle (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas. The Dolphins are mostly playing their starters, but Waddle is out with a seemingly minor injury. Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield are the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps with the first-team offense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Remains back in Vegas on Saturday
Renfrow (coach's decision) did not make the trip to Miami for the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Renfrow also sat out the Raiders' preseason opener against the Jaguars back on Aug. 4, as well as the victory...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Nik Needham: Suffers apparent hand injury
Needham left Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas with an apparent left hand or wrist injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Needham started the game opposite Noah Igbinoghene, but he was forced to the locker room with the injury. Needham was spotted back on the sideline later in the contest without a wrap or cast, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, so it appears that he dodged a serious injury.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited to decoy duties Sunday
Golladay started Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals but wasn't targeted. Golladay was on the field for 21 of 24 snaps over the Giants' first three drives, but starting quarterback Daniel Jones didn't look his way a single time. New York probably was more focused on seeing what rookie skill-position players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (three targets apiece) can do rather than the five-year veteran Golladay, so don't read too much into his lack of involvement Sunday.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Absent again
Anderson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Anderson made a brief appearance in Carolina's preseason opener before sitting out the second game. It sounds like the team will play some starters in the preseason finale this Friday against the Bills, including QB Baker Mayfield, but Anderson won't necessarily be ready for the contest. After that, Anderson still would have more than two weeks to prepare for a Week 1 home game against the Browns.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Steelers sign former Ravens, Rams, Packers OT after O-line's shaky showing in second preseason game
It was generally assumed that the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line would be better in 2022 than it was in 2021. While that may still be the case, the unit is not off to a promising start, which prompted new general manager Omar Khan to make a few changes after watching the Steelers' line struggle during their second preseason game, a 16-15 win over the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Breakout preseason game
Patmon notched five receptions, including a 50-yard touchdown catch, on six targets for 103 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit. Patmon is competing with Keke Coutee and Mike Strachan for the No. 5 receiver role. Patmon wasn't having a great training camp by many accounts, so this was a needed performance even if mostly in the second half against second- and third-string defenders. The battle for the last wide-receiver roster spots will likely be decided late in camp.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mike Davis: Returns from undisclosed injury
Davis (undisclosed) returned from a minor injury to record six carries for 18 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Cardinals. Davis suffered an undisclosed injury during practice earlier this week, but his availability in an exhibition game proves he is over what ailed him. The veteran journeyman's presence in Sunday's contest also proves how dire the situation at running back could be in Baltimore to start the season, with both J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee) at risk of not being ready for Week 1. The 29-year-old may find himself in another advantageous starting situation -- similar to his time in Atlanta to begin last season -- and he did receive the first carry out of any of the remaining healthy backs. The younger and more-explosive Justice Hill (one carry for eight yards) also could get in the mix for snaps should either of Dobbins or Edwards miss time during the regular season.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas misses practice with hamstring injury after sitting out second straight preseason game
Michael Thomas returned as a full participant to practice for the first time in nearly two years earlier this month. Now, the star Saints wide receiver is back on the sidelines with another injury. Two days after sitting out of New Orleans' Week 2 preseason game against the Packers, Thomas was absent from Sunday's practice due to a hamstring issue, coach Dennis Allen told reporters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Targeted deep by Mahomes
Moore didn't catch his only target in Saturday's 24-14 preseason win over Washington and added a one-yard punt return. Patrick Mahomes looked for Moore deep twice over the team's first two drives. Neither pass connected, though one of the plays was nullified by an offensive holding penalty. Moore's usage alongside the Chiefs' star quarterback is a promising sign regarding the rookie second-round pick's role, even if his chemistry with Mahomes still is developing at this point.
CBS Sports
Saints' Kirk Merritt: Takes snaps at running back
Merritt lined up in the backfield for several snaps Sunday, John DeShazier of the team's official website reports. After spending the majority of the 2021 campaign on the Dolphins' practice squad, Merritt joined the Saints in January. It appears as if the team is considering using him in a hybrid role, affording him reps at both running back and wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Keeps rolling
Shakir caught three receptions for 59 yards on three targets in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday. Shakir has generally played as a backup and figures to remain one through the duration of his rookie season, but the talented fifth-round pick from Boise State clearly fell too far in the draft, and the Bills eventually will profit for that fact. Even if he can't break the top three on the Buffalo wideout depth chart, Shakir's talent looms as a concern for fellow slow wideouts like Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie.
CBS Sports
Browns' A.J. Green: Suffers potential head injury
Green is being evaluated for a concussion Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Green suffered the potential concussion during the Browns' preseason game against the Eagles. The 24-year is currently competing for a depth spot in the Browns' secondary.
CBS Sports
Jets' Joe Flacco: Not slated to play Monday
Flacco is among the Jets players in line to be held out of Monday's preseason game against the Falcons, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. With Zach Wilson bouncing back from arthroscopic knee surgery, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com relays that it's likely that Flacco will start at QB for the Jets in Week 1. As for Monday's contest, Mike White and Chris Streveler are available to handle the team's signal-caller reps.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Won't play Friday
Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Poyer (elbow) is improving but still not quite ready to return this week, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. It wasn't likely that the 2021 first-team All-Pro selection was going to see more than a couple series during Friday's preseason game at Carolina either way. He did not need to wear a sleeve or a brace after hyperextending his elbow during Week 1 of the preseason, which points to there being a solid chance he'll be available to open the regular campaign. In the meantime, Damar Hamlin should continue to see an increase in reps next to Micah Hyde.
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Impacts Friday's game
Dorsett caught three of three targets for 48 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Rams. He also returned one kickoff for 14 yards. Dorsett was involved in two of Houston's three touchdown drives. Late in the first half, he hauled in a 32-yard throw while staying in bounds to set up the Texans' first score. He also drew a pass interference penalty, advancing the ball 46 yards, on the game-winning drive. The speedy wideout has a reputation as a deep threat, but Dorsett ran routes on the outside (65 percent) and inside (35 percent) in 2021, per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle, which could be helpful to an offense that will be without projected slot receiver John Metchie (illness) this season.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Wade Miley: No longer throwing
Miley's left shoulder did not respond well after a rehab outing Tuesday, and he has been shut down from throwing, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Miley appeared to be nearing a return to the rotation, but he will now be limited to rest and treatment. The setback will likely put Miley's season in jeopardy, though he could ramp back up to take a few turns through the rotation prior to the close of the campaign.
Comments / 0