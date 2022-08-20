ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘She-Hulk,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ Scores Add to TV’s Fantasy Canon

By Jon Burlingame
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXWOk_0hOAB7g700

Fantasy films and television have been the basis for some of the most memorable scores in history, and more are on display with the debuts of “ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ” this week and “ House of the Dragon ” on Sunday.

Disney+ and HBO are, for the most part, keeping a lid on music until the shows premiere, but Variety got a preview of both from the composers themselves.

“I feel like every composer wants to, at some stage, write that big action-adventure score and get to work with an orchestra,” says Amie Doherty, composer of “She-Hulk,” the Marvel series with Tatiana Maslany as a lawyer who can also turn into a giant green-skinned super-being.

Doherty, the Irish-born composer who recently scored the animated “Spirit Untamed” and orchestrated many episodes of “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Umbrella Academy,” has secretly been toiling on “She-Hulk” for the past year.

The challenge, she says, was finding a central theme that she could apply to both sides of the character, along with creating music for the “really quirky characters” who are her clients. “It’s fun to get to dabble in that established Marvel sound while trying to bring something new and fresh and fun.”

Doherty says she doesn’t play the comedy. “It doesn’t need any help from the music, comedically. It’s all there on the screen; the music is just supporting.” It’s being performed by a 65-piece orchestra in Vienna, although she also describes the score as “hybrid” for its many synth and band elements “to give it that modern touch.”

Ramin Djawadi, the seven-time Emmy nominee who won two of the statues for his “Game of Thrones” music, returns to score “House of the Dragon,” a prequel set 200 years earlier and largely dealing with House Targaryen.

“Sonically, it will feel like ‘Game of Thrones,'” Djawadi confirms. “I wanted to create a continuation, an expansion, of the music,” he adds, and as before, he is using a 32-to-50-piece Prague orchestra for his recordings. The overall sound will differ slightly as he is adding woodwinds to the strings and brass that predominated during “Game of Thrones.”

Executive producer Miguel Sapochnik, who directed some of the most memorable “Game of Thrones” episodes including “The Long Night,” called the composer even before shooting began to ensure a continuity of musical moods and ideas. “When they sent over episode one, I immediately felt at home in that world again,” Djawadi says.

The issue of whether to start fresh with all new music or to keep the link to the original “Game of Thrones” score was “definitely a big discussion,” he adds. “We are in Westeros. There are familiar places. Yes, we have all new characters, but we wanted to keep the DNA. Some themes that we know from the original will show up, but there are going to be a ton of new themes, new material.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Leon Vitali, ‘Barry Lyndon’ Actor and Personal Assistant to Stanley Kubrick, Dies at 74

Leon Vitali, an English actor who most notably played Lord Bullingdon in “Barry Lyndon” before becoming director Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, died Saturday. He was 74 years old. Vitali’s death was confirmed by the official social media presence for Kubrick. No further details regarding Vitali’s death are available at this time. “It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night,” the account wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family.” It is with the greatest of sadness that we have...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Virginia Patton Moss, Last Surviving Adult Cast Member of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Dies at 97

Virginia Patton Moss, a former actress who was the final surviving adult cast member of Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” died on Aug. 18 in Albany, Ga. She was 97 years old. Moss’ death was confirmed through Legacy. Karolyn Grimes, who worked with Moss on “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a child actor, posted a tribute to her costar on her personal Facebook page. “We have another angel! Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97 years old,” Grimes wrote. “She is now with her beloved Cruse. She will be missed!” Moss is credited as her birth name, Virginia Patton, on the 1946 feature....
ALBANY, GA
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramin Djawadi
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter

Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#She Hulk#Hbo#Game Of Thrones#Television#Dragon#Irish#Marvel
epicstream.com

Marvel Shockingly Reveals that Deadpool is Pregnant

There's no denying that Deadpool is one of Marvel's best creations and the character's R-rated and fourth-wall-breaking nature allows a ton of creative possibilities both the comics and films could explore. Now, with a lot of hype surrounding the Merc with a Mouth's anticipated arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is also pulling maximum effort to keep up Wade Wilson's momentum.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is

While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
Washington Examiner

From woke to woker: Disney casts drag queen in new Marvel series

Drag queen Shea Couleé will reportedly star in an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ . The RuPaul's Drag Race alumnus has landed a role on the series Ironheart, which will premiere in fall 2023. The reports have not yet been confirmed, and Marvel did not respond to the Washington...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals New Photo of The Addams Family From ‘Wednesday’ Reboot

As it prepares to release another teaser for its Addams Family series Wednesday, streaming service Netflix shares a new snapshot of the ghoulish family. “Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” Netflix declared in its latest Twitter post. “Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.
TV & VIDEOS
LADbible

Dragons cause chaos in new House of the Dragon trailer

Dragons are causing absolute chaos in the new House of the Dragon trailer. You can check it out below:. The new 10-part series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy)...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'

Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
TV SERIES
Variety

George R.R. Martin Urged HBO to Make ‘Game of Thrones’ Run for ’10 Seasons at Least’

With “House of the Dragon” debuting Sunday evening on HBO, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the network’s franchise, which is adapted from his hit book series. Although “Game of Thrones” was a superlative hit for HBO, becoming an Emmy darling and garnering a massive fanbase over the years, series co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss elected to end the series after eight seasons. Martin has shared that he advocated for many more seasons for the series, giving the storytelling a larger canvas. “I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at...
TV SERIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Crushes Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ With $21 Million Debut

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales. The anime film, playing on 3,007 screens, is being distributed domestically by Crunchyroll, which specializes in anime film and television. “Super Hero” is a necessary bright spot in an otherwise dreary August at the box office. The newest “Dragon Ball Super” installment earned twice as much as the weekend’s other new nationwide release, Universal’s survival thriller “Beast,” starring Idris Elba. Dinged by mixed reviews, “Beast” opened to a modest $11.5 million from 3,743 North American cinemas. “We’re...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Final Trailer “Fire Will Reign” Released By HBO Ahead Of Premiere

We’re getting one last look at HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon ahead of its Sunday premiere. Titled “Fire Will Reign” the promo begins with the voice of Viserys Targaryen: “The road ahead is uncertain, but the end is clear.” Viserys continues, “We are better defended… by whomever may dare to challenge us.” The clip concludes with the ominous warning from Viserys: “The threat of war looms.” Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Paddy Considine stars along with Matt...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy