Are crooks putting chemicals on car door handles to get victims sick so they can rob them?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have not received any reports after social media posts this weekend claimed two people became sick after some sort of substance was placed on their door handles at a Mid-South store. According to the posts, two people became sick after some sort...
How this Mid-South business woman makes sure ‘Everything Fits’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August is Black Business Month, and we are celebrating some Memphis businesses making waves. Sheree Malone is making sure ‘Everything Fits’ at her alterations boutique in Hernando, Mississippi. She said they mostly handle weddings and formal wear but offer much more. “The freedom that...
Where’s Wanda? Shelby County clerk ‘AWOL’ in Jamaica while offices closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is on vacation in Jamaica while her county offices are closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work. “I’m not in Memphis,” Halbert said to WREG reporter Stacy Jacobson by phone Monday. “I’m on vacation.” She would not comment on reports she was […]
The final round of rental and utility assistance for Shelby County residents closes on August 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program that rescued thousands of Shelby County families from homelessness for nearly two years is ending. The Memphis and Shelby County federal Emergency Rental Assistance program is accepting final applications by August 31. Qualifying applicants can get up to 14 months of utility or rent...
Police officer and high school principal accuse Memphis restaurant of racial profiling
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Humiliated, shocked, and denied - all emotions a police officer said he felt when he and his family were asked to leave a Memphis restaurant over the weekend because his party allegedly smelled like marijuana. The couple, a local law enforcement officer and high school principal,...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
AWOL: Wanda Halbert Shuts Down Clerk’s Office, Vacations in Jamaica
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is facing a firestorm of controversy after she shut down the clerk’s office and went on vacation. Halbert had told reporters that the office was being shut down for a week so that her staff could catch up on a massive backlog of car tags.
Memphis Fire Department hosting 'Sea of Red' to honor David Pleasant
Starting at 7 p.m. MFD vehicles will flash red lights in memory of firefighter David Pleasant. The route will leave westbound on Tiger Lane.
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
Mother’s Day turns tragic after gospel rapper killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hours before a Mother’s Day celebration, Vicki Spearman received the news that no mother wants to receive. Her daughter, Keva Partee, was shot and killed on May 8 just after 2 a.m. Memphis police said they got a call about a crash on Union Avenue near Cleveland in Midtown. They found Partee […]
Police identify Memphis woman killed in head-on collision in Nashville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a head-on collision Saturday night in Nashville. Kelona Hudson, of Memphis, was the front-seat passenger in a Hyundai Elantra when it was struck by a Nissan Juke, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Hudson and the driver...
St. Francis County deadly crash
St. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One person is dead after an 18-wheeler-involved crash. An Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report says Allen L. Evans, a 70-year-old man from Memphis, died after his 1992 Ford Club Wagon was hit by an 18-wheeler. Saturday evening a 1989 Volvo 740 Series was towing...
Cleaned Out: Dry Cleaners close shop, struggle to survive after pandemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While businesses reopen and people emerge from their homes due to the pandemic, dry cleaners are finding it harder to survive amid the new normal. Charles Rowan, lead technical coordinator for the state of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s dry cleaning program, said there are fewer than 200 registered dry cleaning […]
Who’s Responsible: Video shows teen attacked near Kingsbury High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A disturbing video is surfacing, showing the moments when a Kingsbury High School student appears to be attacked by his peers near school property. Martin Geissler said he was just minding his own business on Monday afternoon when he was jumped. Geissler’s mom, Brenda Pope, alleges...
First responders give back to family of fallen firefighter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First responders across the Mid-South are still grieving the loss of Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Pleasant was killed in a crash earlier this month when a pickup truck ran a red light and collided into a fire engine. First responders hosted a fundraiser Saturday for Pleasant’s...
ABC24's morning producer gives her testimony and new perspective on life after a hit-and-run accident caused a near death experience
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we continue our two-part series on the long-term impact that hit-and-run accidents can have on a victim's physical, mental, and emotional health, ABC24’s very own morning senior producer, Taeja Smith shared how her perspective changed since surviving an accident that almost took her life.
New location prompts an eight-night revival at Dwelling Place International Church
A “Grand Opening” revival at their new location in Collierville has marked a new beginning for Dwelling Place International Church. Apostle Ken Toney and Pastor Carolyn Toney are celebrating the new worship venue at 114 East U.S. Hwy. 72. An eight-day revival, which began Friday (Aug. 19), continues nightly through Aug. 26 with local speakers and their congregations.
Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
EXCLUSIVE: Germantown Schools Under Fire Over ‘Gender Identity Journals’
Memphis parents are furious after they say some students at Germantown Municipal Schools (GMSD) were assigned a gender identity journal. KWAM learned about the controversial assignment after a concerned parent of a 7th grade student at Riverdale K-8 School brought it to our attention Sunday. Michelle, the angry mother who’s...
