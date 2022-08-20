ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

How this Mid-South business woman makes sure ‘Everything Fits’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August is Black Business Month, and we are celebrating some Memphis businesses making waves. Sheree Malone is making sure ‘Everything Fits’ at her alterations boutique in Hernando, Mississippi. She said they mostly handle weddings and formal wear but offer much more. “The freedom that...
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mother’s Day turns tragic after gospel rapper killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hours before a Mother’s Day celebration, Vicki Spearman received the news that no mother wants to receive. Her daughter, Keva Partee, was shot and killed on May 8 just after 2 a.m. Memphis police said they got a call about a crash on Union Avenue near Cleveland in Midtown. They found Partee […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

St. Francis County deadly crash

St. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One person is dead after an 18-wheeler-involved crash. An Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report says Allen L. Evans, a 70-year-old man from Memphis, died after his 1992 Ford Club Wagon was hit by an 18-wheeler. Saturday evening a 1989 Volvo 740 Series was towing...
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
WREG

Cleaned Out: Dry Cleaners close shop, struggle to survive after pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While businesses reopen and people emerge from their homes due to the pandemic, dry cleaners are finding it harder to survive amid the new normal. Charles Rowan, lead technical coordinator for the state of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s dry cleaning program, said there are fewer than 200 registered dry cleaning […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

First responders give back to family of fallen firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First responders across the Mid-South are still grieving the loss of Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Pleasant was killed in a crash earlier this month when a pickup truck ran a red light and collided into a fire engine. First responders hosted a fundraiser Saturday for Pleasant’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

New location prompts an eight-night revival at Dwelling Place International Church

A “Grand Opening” revival at their new location in Collierville has marked a new beginning for Dwelling Place International Church. Apostle Ken Toney and Pastor Carolyn Toney are celebrating the new worship venue at 114 East U.S. Hwy. 72. An eight-day revival, which began Friday (Aug. 19), continues nightly through Aug. 26 with local speakers and their congregations.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
MEMPHIS, TN

