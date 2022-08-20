The Arizona Wildcats concluded training camp with a mock game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some notes and takeaways from their second scrimmage:. • Freshman tailback Rayshon “Speedy” Luke had the play of the night, racing through the first-team defense for a 70-yard touchdown. Luke weaved through traffic before pulling away from the secondary. He has lived up to his nickname thus far.

