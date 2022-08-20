Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
Brush fires continue to burn in Mass., but rain is forecast for Monday, Tuesday
Crews have been working to control a blaze in the Georgetown-Rowley State Forest since Thursday. Multiple brush fires continued to burn in communities across the state on Sunday, but Mother Nature may finally offer some help this week, with rain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service...
NECN
Closure of Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Extended Due to Wildfire
Concerns over a wildfire have extended the closure of the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus. scheduled to have been shuttered through Sunday, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that the park would remain closed through Wednesday due to the ongoing wildfire on the land. Upon the initial closure of...
Breakhart Reservation closed to public, Lynn golf course in harm’s way as wildfires continue to burn
Brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts and smoke-filled air is affecting many communities as firefighters scramble to contain the flames. Wildfires in Lynn, Saugus, Marlboro, Sudbury, and Braintree have kept fire officials busy this weekend as crews across several towns work to put out the blazes that have lasted several days.
Officials urge caution as brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts
Brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts and officials are warning the public of smoke-filled air that is affecting many communities. Wildfires in Lynn, Saugus, Marlboro, Sudbury, and Braintree have kept fire officials busy this weekend as crews across several towns work to put out the blazes that have lasted several days.
whdh.com
BREAKING NEWS: Exit 131 off Mass Pike EB closed due to truck fire
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have been working to put out a vehicle fire off of the Mass Pike, closing Exit 131 eastbound in the process. MassDOT announced the closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews worked to knock down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit. No details on injuries or...
NECN
Multiple Mass. Brush Fires Send Smoke Traveling Across Parts of State
Emergency crews are battling multiple brush fires across Massachusetts, which has sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn Saturday. The fire, located on the town line with Sudbury and Hudson, is contained to a wooded area. Fourteen fire departments from surrounding communities are responding to the fire. Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.
nbcboston.com
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts
The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
Worcester declares Stage 1 drought, triggering water restrictions
WORCESTER — The city entered a Stage 1 drought Monday brought on by water reservoirs approaching 72% capacity. Drought contingency measures will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to a city news release. During those hours, irrigation systems will not be allowed to operate. For...
Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts
LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
msonewsports.com
Monday, August 22 – Fires Continue at Lynn Woods & Breakheart Reservation – Community Updates – Photos – Much More
Weather – National Weather Service – Rain chances increase late Monday morning into this afternoon. Keep that umbrella on standby, if you can find it. Temps 70s. Governor Charlie Baker and Wife Lauren – Donating Blood Sunday in Danvers. City of Lynn – As a Sunday alert...
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
NECN
‘A Complex Mess': Orange, Green Line Shutdown Is Underway, and People Have Thoughts
Confusion. Frustration. Hostility. And on the flip side, some pleasant surprises. An unprecedented MBTA closure is underway and commuters are all over social media sharing their experiences, warnings and complaints as everyone tries to navigate the Boston area with what amounts to a temporarily redesigned transit system for hundreds of thousands of regular Orange and Green line riders.
MBTA: Replacement shuttle bus, box truck collide in Medford
One of the MBTA’s replacement shuttle buses for the Orange Line was temporarily out of service Monday after colliding with a box truck in the Wellington traffic circle in Medford, an official from the MBTA told Boston 25. According to the MBTA, the bus and box truck were both...
NECN
What It's Like on the Orange Line Shuttle Buses During 1st Weekday Shutdown
The Orange Line shutdown officially began Friday night, but the MBTA is facing its first real test with Monday morning's commute. Patience will be critical for T riders and commuters in general, especially the first few days of this week, according to MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, who joined NBC10 Boston Monday morning to talk traffic impacts.
NECN
Van Trapped in Flood Waters as Torrential Rains Pass Through
A van became trapped in deep flood waters in Bourne, Massachusetts, during torrential rains Monday afternoon. Heavy rain moved through the area around 2 p.m., causing substantial flooding on Shore Road near Shipyard Lane. Video from the scene showed several vehicles attempting to make it through the knee-deep puddle, despite...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
westfordcat.org
Donations Still Accepted for Families Affected by Lake Shore Drive Fire: Weekend Wrap-Up
WESTFORD — Welcome to the Aug. 21 edition of Weekend Wrap-Up. Here, we highlight the most important news you may have missed this week in Westford. Looking to help those impacted by Lake Shore Drive fire? Cash, clothing donations needed. Fundraising resources have been created to aid displaced families...
'Suspicious' Lynn Woods fires blowing smoke into neighboring towns
LYNN - "Suspicious" fires burning in the Lynn Woods are sending smoke into surrounding cities and towns.The city of Salem let residents know Friday that they may have noticed smoke or odors because of the Lynn Woods brush fires. The Lynn Fire Department said low-lying smoke was blowing in the direction of Peabody and Salem overnight, and in the morning the winds shifted to send smoke toward West Lynn and Nahant."While we know the smoke is a nuisance and these fires are burning deep underground, it poses NO THREAT to any structures bordering the woods at this time," the department...
NECN
Bluebikes Get More Popular as Orange, Green Lines Shut Down
Officials have been pushing Bluebikes as one way way to get around during the Orange Line shutdown, and the message appears to have gotten through. Ridership broke a single-day usage record Saturday, with 18,343 bike rides taken, according to the organization. While Sunday didn't have quite as many users, more than 18,000 Bluebike rides were recorded, making for the busiest weekend in its history, too.
WCVB
Large fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a coffee shop in the Massachusetts city. The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union posted on Facebook shortly after 1:55 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at the Caffè Nero in Assembly Row.
