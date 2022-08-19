Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
Virginia Man’s Luck Runs Out After “Snatch Up” Of Florida Lottery Tickets
A two-hour manhunt for a man who stole hundreds of dollars in Florida lottery tickets, then led authorities on a brief pursuit ended with the suspect in custody. According to investigators, Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies located 31-year-old Andrew Owen Ekren hiding in a wooded area
Man charged with killing 1-year-old during bath, Tampa police say
A man has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old in Tampa, according to police.
Body of missing swimmer found in Florida
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
There's (apparently) a haunted Hungry Howie's in Spring Hill, Florida
A Hungry Howie's Restaurant"Hungry Howie's Pizza" by .Larry Page is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Since moving to Orlando, there's one thing I've enjoyed about Florida is all the different restaurants and food chains that are unique to this state. There are so many different places to try you might never have enough time, but it sure is fun to try and get to them all. And one of the places I highly recommend would be Hungry Howie's Pizza. I have never seen this pizza joint anywhere else in the country, and it's a darned shame because it is the perfect slice. Bonus points for the different flavored crusts available (Butter Crust and Ranch slap, just FYI. )
100 dog parents to get free tattoos of their pups for National Dog Day
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – BARK, the creator of BarkBox, is paying for 100 dog tattoos in celebration of National Dog Day. BARK made the announcement on its TikTok on Monday. The tattoo giveaway to 100 dog parents is also in celebration of the company’s 10 year anniversary. Those interested in having a portrait of their […]
wtvy.com
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
Student Arrested At Hillsborough High School With A Gun On Campus
TAMPA, Fla. – A 17-year-old student at Hillsborough High School was arrested on Tuesday afternoon with a firearm on campus. According to Tampa Police, at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, the School Resource Officer assigned to Hillsborough High was notified by a student that
Names change in Tampa Bay area foster care, but parents wait for a difference
Two non-profits took charge of foster care in the area's three most populated counties, but parents say they are waiting for true change to take hold of the troubled system.
At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash
TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
850wftl.com
South Florida high student airlifted after jumping from 3rd floor at school
PINECREST, FL- A Palmetto Senior High School student was rushed to a hospital after she reportedly jumped from the 3rd-story of a staircase at the school. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say they received a call about a possible fall at 7431 Southwest 120th St.
Burned body found in St. Pete alleyway identified
The St. Petersburg Police Department said it has identified a burned body that was found in an alley Thursday morning.
WMAZ
Honoring life after death: Florida nurse keeps American flags on hand for local veterans
CLEARWATER, Fla. — It takes a special person to be there to help comfort a person who is dying. Crisis Care nurses do this every day. Not only do they provide this crucial care, but they offer comfort and reassurance to friends and family. Raymond Kruse is a humble...
Hillsborough County student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say
A Hillsborough High School student was arrested after he bought a gun to school in his backpack, the Tampa Police Department said.
Missing 15-Year-Old Alexandra Arocha Located Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Alexandra Arocha has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Alexandra Arocha, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Arocha is 5’2”, around 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Arocha was last seen on
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
Florida deputy points gun at pregnant woman who was with 3 children during traffic stop
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in North Florida is off the job after he pulled a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop. It happened in a rural part of Bradford County, which is north of Gainesville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “You...
Clear the Shelters: Friends of Strays in search of homes for dozens of pets
Friends of Strays, a no-kill animal shelter in St. Pete is just one of the local shelters we have partnered with for the national pet adoption drive.
