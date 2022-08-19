ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMAZ

Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
INTERLACHEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ybor City, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
State
Indiana State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Evie M.

There's (apparently) a haunted Hungry Howie's in Spring Hill, Florida

A Hungry Howie's Restaurant"Hungry Howie's Pizza" by .Larry Page is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Since moving to Orlando, there's one thing I've enjoyed about Florida is all the different restaurants and food chains that are unique to this state. There are so many different places to try you might never have enough time, but it sure is fun to try and get to them all. And one of the places I highly recommend would be Hungry Howie's Pizza. I have never seen this pizza joint anywhere else in the country, and it's a darned shame because it is the perfect slice. Bonus points for the different flavored crusts available (Butter Crust and Ranch slap, just FYI. )
SPRING HILL, FL
WFLA

100 dog parents to get free tattoos of their pups for National Dog Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – BARK, the creator of BarkBox, is paying for 100 dog tattoos in celebration of National Dog Day. BARK made the announcement on its TikTok on Monday. The tattoo giveaway to 100 dog parents is also in celebration of the company’s 10 year anniversary. Those interested in having a portrait of their […]
TAMPA, FL
wtvy.com

4 arrested in Florida drug seizure

PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microchip#Volunteers#The Rescue Railroad
10 Tampa Bay

At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy