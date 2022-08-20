ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

theavtimes.com

LA County logs nearly 8,000 new COVID cases over weekend

Nearly 8,000 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Los Angeles County over a three-day period ending Monday, Aug. 22, along with 25 new virus-related fatalities. According to the county Department of Public Health, 3,701 new infections were reported Saturday, along with 2,627 Sunday and 1,596 on Monday. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,383,792.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County’s COVID hospitalization drop to 250

SANTA ANA (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals is down another 21 people to 250, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 31 were being treated in intensive care, down from 36 the previous day.Those numbers come one day after...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Excessive heat watch issued for Lancaster, Palmdale

An excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Los Angeles County starting Tuesday morning. Lancaster and Palmdale are expected to see temperatures up to 109 degrees on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The heat watch is in place until Tuesday evening. Dangerously hot conditions along...
PALMDALE, CA
oc-breeze.com

FBI Los Angeles announces results of Operation Cross Country XII

The FBI Los Angeles Division, in partnership with state and local agencies, identified and located nine potential human trafficking victims, including five adolescents during a nationwide effort, “Operation Cross Country”. The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Google’s Covid Outbreak Is Currently The Largest Of Any Employer In Los Angeles

The number of Covid infections among Los Angeles-area Google employees nearly doubled over the weekend, according to the count on the county’s official Covid workplace outbreak site. On Friday, Deadline reported that the tech giant’s stylish Silicon Beach campus in Venice had recorded 145 infections. This morning, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard showed another 135 newly-tallied cases at the company’s massive Playa Vista complex. (There were another another 15 infections listed Friday for the Venice campus that no longer appear today.) Combined, those 280 infections constitute the largest current tally for any employer in the county. At LAX, 274 TSA employees are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Rush Fire Quickly Extinguished East Of Santa Clarita

A brush fire dubbed the Rush Fire was reported and quickly contained in Agua Dulce, east of Santa Clarita on Sunday afternoon. At around 2 p.m Sunday first responders received reports of a brush fire on Sierra Highway north of Escondido Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). The...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

67-day streak of dropping LA County gas prices ends

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The 67-day streak of decreases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County since it rose to a record ended today when it was unchanged, remaining at $5.338. The average price dropped $1.124 since rising to a record...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

