theavtimes.com
LA County logs nearly 8,000 new COVID cases over weekend
Nearly 8,000 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Los Angeles County over a three-day period ending Monday, Aug. 22, along with 25 new virus-related fatalities. According to the county Department of Public Health, 3,701 new infections were reported Saturday, along with 2,627 Sunday and 1,596 on Monday. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,383,792.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County’s COVID hospitalization drop to 250
SANTA ANA (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals is down another 21 people to 250, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 31 were being treated in intensive care, down from 36 the previous day.Those numbers come one day after...
Fontana Herald News
COVID-19 case rates, deaths, and hospitalizations are trending downward this month
COVID-19 is remaining a threat to the health of local residents, but the good news is that new rates for cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are all trending downward this month. After an increase in the rate of confirmed coronavirus cases in July, the numbers for August are looking better, according...
theavtimes.com
Excessive heat watch issued for Lancaster, Palmdale
An excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Los Angeles County starting Tuesday morning. Lancaster and Palmdale are expected to see temperatures up to 109 degrees on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The heat watch is in place until Tuesday evening. Dangerously hot conditions along...
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
oc-breeze.com
FBI Los Angeles announces results of Operation Cross Country XII
The FBI Los Angeles Division, in partnership with state and local agencies, identified and located nine potential human trafficking victims, including five adolescents during a nationwide effort, “Operation Cross Country”. The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
wufe967.com
LA county health department turns off social media replies, says account is for 'informational purposes' only
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health turned off the ability for social media users to reply to its posts, and said in a Sunday statement that its social media accounts are for “informational purposes only.”. “This account is now for informational purposes only and, for that reason,...
Nearly 40% Of LASD Jail Buses Are Out Of Service, And Some Incarcerated People Are Missing Court Dates
The transportation shortage has wreaked havoc on courtroom schedules.
spectrumnews1.com
'Art is healing': LA County General Hospital monument tells 'dark past' of sterilizations
LOS ANGELES — On the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center campus in Boyle Heights, next to the historic art deco General Hospital building, sits a quiet garden that connects the past to the present and sheds light on a dark chapter in the nation's history. In the garden, a...
pasadenanow.com
Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine in Pasadena Ranked Sixth Most Diverse Medical School In Nation
Two years after its founding, Kaiser Permanente’s medical school has been recognized as the sixth most diverse medical school in the nation – and the second most diverse in California. Dr. Mark Schuster, Founding Dean and CEO of the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in...
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
theavtimes.com
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
CBS News
Mosquito prevention: how to avoid getting bit by a mosquito
Los Angeles is one of the country's highest ranked cities with the most mosquitos. CBSLA Anchors Rachel Kim and Nichelle Medina talked to mosquito expert Ben Hottel.
Google’s Covid Outbreak Is Currently The Largest Of Any Employer In Los Angeles
The number of Covid infections among Los Angeles-area Google employees nearly doubled over the weekend, according to the count on the county’s official Covid workplace outbreak site. On Friday, Deadline reported that the tech giant’s stylish Silicon Beach campus in Venice had recorded 145 infections. This morning, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard showed another 135 newly-tallied cases at the company’s massive Playa Vista complex. (There were another another 15 infections listed Friday for the Venice campus that no longer appear today.) Combined, those 280 infections constitute the largest current tally for any employer in the county. At LAX, 274 TSA employees are...
Santa Clarita Radio
Rush Fire Quickly Extinguished East Of Santa Clarita
A brush fire dubbed the Rush Fire was reported and quickly contained in Agua Dulce, east of Santa Clarita on Sunday afternoon. At around 2 p.m Sunday first responders received reports of a brush fire on Sierra Highway north of Escondido Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). The...
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles
A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
spectrumnews1.com
67-day streak of dropping LA County gas prices ends
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The 67-day streak of decreases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County since it rose to a record ended today when it was unchanged, remaining at $5.338. The average price dropped $1.124 since rising to a record...
Some LA County residents are asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as utility seeks to fix leaky pipeline from Colorado River
More than 4 million people facing Southern California's prolonged drought have been asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month as officials work to fix a leak in a 36-mile "critical imported water pipeline" from the Colorado River.
