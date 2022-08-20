ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Fox40

1 person fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that during a robbery incident a person confronted the suspect and the suspect shot the victim. According to police, the suspect left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified

SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Person found shot near Sacramento's Tower Cafe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is recovering Sunday after a Saturday night shooting at an unknown location, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:54 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the area of 15th Street and Broadway near Sacramento's Tower Cafe and found a person who had been shot.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One shot in the pelvic area in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Saturday night a person was shot in the pelvic area near 15th Street and Broadway in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to the news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The news release […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Southbound Highway 70 reopens in Marysville after big rig fire

MARYSVILLE, Calif. 3:16 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Highway 70 traffic has reopened in Marysville after a big rig caught on fire Monday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP says the road was closed at the East Street Bridge. It says fluid crossed the southbound lanes. People were asked to...
MARYSVILLE, CA
FOX40

Man dies in Sacramento midnight hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed one person on Saturday. Police said that shortly after midnight they responded to calls of an injured person laying in the street in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court. When […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

2 men killed after vehicle, train collide on private road in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men died after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP’s collision report on the incident, a black Chevy Silverado driving on a private road attempted to cross railroad tracks near State Route 65 and Dairy Road around 1:00 p.m.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Parts of SB I-5 closed in Colusa County after crash

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Colusa County are closed Monday morning after a crash in an area just south of Maxwell. The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. near the Maxwell rest area. Officers said the crash involved two vehicles. Just minutes before...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man killed after hit and run crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department are searching for the driver of a car accused of hitting and killing a man then driving away from the scene. Shortly after midnight Saturday, officers with the Sacramento Police Department say they responded to the area of La Mancha...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
TRUCKEE, CA
KCRA.com

Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
