Man survives driving off cliff into Sacramento River with vehicle upside-down
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No major injuries were reported on Monday after a man drove off a cliff and landed his car upside-down in what appeared to be shallow water, the Sacramento Fire Department said. Images shared by Sacramento Fire Department show first responders reaching into the upside-down car while...
1 person fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that during a robbery incident a person confronted the suspect and the suspect shot the victim. According to police, the suspect left...
Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified
SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
Person found shot near Sacramento's Tower Cafe
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is recovering Sunday after a Saturday night shooting at an unknown location, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:54 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the area of 15th Street and Broadway near Sacramento's Tower Cafe and found a person who had been shot.
One shot in the pelvic area in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Saturday night a person was shot in the pelvic area near 15th Street and Broadway in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to the news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The news release […]
2 die in Yuba County after pickup truck tries crossing in front of oncoming train, police say
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after trying to cross in front of an oncoming train, the California Highway Patrol said. The accident happened on Aug. 21 around 1 p.m. when a Black Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on a private roadway near Highway 65 at Dairy Road in Yuba County.
Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting near Capitol Casino
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting Monday morning. According to a news release, officers responded to the 400-block of N 16th Street near the Capitol Casino for an armed robbery. It says a person at the scene confronted the alleged robber,...
Southbound Highway 70 reopens in Marysville after big rig fire
MARYSVILLE, Calif. 3:16 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Highway 70 traffic has reopened in Marysville after a big rig caught on fire Monday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP says the road was closed at the East Street Bridge. It says fluid crossed the southbound lanes. People were asked to...
Kiely Rodni Latest: Car pulled from reservoir, Nevada Sheriff says it's likely missing Truckee teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Officials gave an update Monday morning on the search for missing Truckee teenager, Kiely Rodni. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said they recovered the vehicle Sunday night with a body inside and believe it is the missing teen, Kiely Rodni, but have not positively identified her yet.
Boyfriend convicted in 2020 killing of Rancho Cordova woman
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a Rancho Cordova woman in 2020. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Nicholas Brynelson was convicted of the first-degree murder of Jong Hee Park. According to...
Man dies in Sacramento midnight hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed one person on Saturday. Police said that shortly after midnight they responded to calls of an injured person laying in the street in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court. When […]
Man killed in Stockton triple shooting known for working at food truck
STOCKTON, Calif. — Close friends of a mankilled in a triple shooting in Stockton on Friday say many in the community knew him because he worked at a popular food truck. Terry Toerurn, 36, loved working at Johnny Wokker food truck, according to its owner. "Being around positivity, I...
At least 1 person seriously hurt after truck carrying beer collides with sedan near Stockton
STOCKTON -- At least one person suffered serious injuries Sunday when a semi truck collided with a car near Stockton. The Stockton Police Department says the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 12 near Tower Park Bridge. The semi, which was carrying pallets of beer, slammed into a sedan.
2 men killed after vehicle, train collide on private road in Sutter County
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men died after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP’s collision report on the incident, a black Chevy Silverado driving on a private road attempted to cross railroad tracks near State Route 65 and Dairy Road around 1:00 p.m.
Parts of SB I-5 closed in Colusa County after crash
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Colusa County are closed Monday morning after a crash in an area just south of Maxwell. The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. near the Maxwell rest area. Officers said the crash involved two vehicles. Just minutes before...
KCRA Today: Possible remains of Kiely Rodni found, Turlock student in critical condition, United Farm Workers march
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Man killed after hit and run crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department are searching for the driver of a car accused of hitting and killing a man then driving away from the scene. Shortly after midnight Saturday, officers with the Sacramento Police Department say they responded to the area of La Mancha...
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected off bike in Nevada County crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist is dead after after a failed turn ejected him from his bike in Nevada County, officials said. The motorcyclist was identified as Donald Foley, 61 of Colfax. The California High Patrol said the motorcyclist was ejected from his Harley Davidson Sportster after he...
Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
