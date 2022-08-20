ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

wdac.com

Lancaster County Authorities Seek Shooting Suspect

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected in a shooting. On Sunday, August 14 around 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the roadway in front of 1631 Judie Lane at the Villages of Lancaster Green. The area is in close proximity to the complex’s pool which contained many children at the time of the shooting. Photos of the suspect have been released and can be seen below. If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information about the shooting, please contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person killed, another wounded by gunfire in Reading

READING, Pa. — Another weekend of deadly gun violence in Reading is keeping the city's homicide detectives busy. The latest fatal shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of McKnight Street, near West Elm Street. Two people were wounded by gunfire, authorities said. One of the...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man shot dead in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died in a weekend shooting in Allentown. Jaleel Sthillaire, 28, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest shortly after the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday, the coroner said Monday. He died of multiple gunshots and his death was ruled...
ALLENTOWN, PA
wdac.com

Dauphin County Walmart Shooter Arrested

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police have identified the suspect involved in a Sunday shooting at a Dauphin County Walmart. Around 5:17 p.m., Dauphin County 911 received calls for a shooting incident inside the store at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township. Officers from several jurisdictions responded and began arriving on scene within minutes of the call. Police located the victim and quickly confirmed that the shooting suspect had fled. The victim sustained a minor injury. Police were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Luis David Jose who resides in Harrisburg. Authorities were able to locate and apprehend the suspect without incident. He faces aggravated assault, recklessly endangering other persons, and other charges. He is currently being held at the Dauphin County Prison.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Hunting Park double shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street. Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police. The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

One wounded in York shooting Saturday: reports

A shooting in York City late Saturday afternoon left one person wounded, according to several media reports. The incident was reported near the intersection of West Market Street and Richland Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Police closed down a portion of West Market Street to investigate, according to...
YORK, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man shot dead at home in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Southwest Philadelphia where a man was shot in the head Sunday morning after midnight. Officials say when they arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of Bellford Street in Eastwick, they found the man at the bottom of the stairs inside a basement.He was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m.A gun was recovered from the scene.Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

RPD: Man shot woman, then self while being arrested

READING, Pa. — A man allegedly shot a woman and then grabbed a gun and shot himself as officers were trying to take him into custody, according to the Reading police. The gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon inside a home in the 100 block of Park Avenue. RPD officers...
READING, PA
MyChesCo

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Philadelphia Gunman

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot at a home on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street. The incident occurred on August 2, 2022, at around 2:11 am. Detectives say that the suspect is a black male with a thin build and braided hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

