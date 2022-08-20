Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - One dead after shooting in Reading.
Berks County authorities are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Reading last night. Caitlin Rearden will have the story. The Animal Rescue League weighs in on the rabies testing of 2 cats found dead in Leesport. Details at 5:30.
wdac.com
Lancaster County Authorities Seek Shooting Suspect
LANCASTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected in a shooting. On Sunday, August 14 around 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the roadway in front of 1631 Judie Lane at the Villages of Lancaster Green. The area is in close proximity to the complex’s pool which contained many children at the time of the shooting. Photos of the suspect have been released and can be seen below. If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information about the shooting, please contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person killed, another wounded by gunfire in Reading
READING, Pa. — Another weekend of deadly gun violence in Reading is keeping the city's homicide detectives busy. The latest fatal shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of McKnight Street, near West Elm Street. Two people were wounded by gunfire, authorities said. One of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man shot dead in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died in a weekend shooting in Allentown. Jaleel Sthillaire, 28, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest shortly after the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday, the coroner said Monday. He died of multiple gunshots and his death was ruled...
Man Killed, Another Hurt In Allentown Double-Shooting: Police
A 28-year-old man was killed and another man hurt in a double-shooting in Allentown over the weekend, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on South 15th Street and Union Street found two men with gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Allentown police said. Both...
wdac.com
Dauphin County Walmart Shooter Arrested
DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police have identified the suspect involved in a Sunday shooting at a Dauphin County Walmart. Around 5:17 p.m., Dauphin County 911 received calls for a shooting incident inside the store at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township. Officers from several jurisdictions responded and began arriving on scene within minutes of the call. Police located the victim and quickly confirmed that the shooting suspect had fled. The victim sustained a minor injury. Police were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Luis David Jose who resides in Harrisburg. Authorities were able to locate and apprehend the suspect without incident. He faces aggravated assault, recklessly endangering other persons, and other charges. He is currently being held at the Dauphin County Prison.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced in fatal Montgomery County crash; he also faces charges in double fatal North Whitehall wreck
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has been sentenced in a crash that left a 63-year-old man in Montgomery County dead. Devon Lindeman was sentenced to four years and nine months to nine years in prison, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Lindeman faced multiple charges, including homicide...
3 men shot in Chester, Delaware County
Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple shell casings and police officers searching the block for evidence.
Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Hunting Park double shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street. Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police. The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but...
One wounded in York shooting Saturday: reports
A shooting in York City late Saturday afternoon left one person wounded, according to several media reports. The incident was reported near the intersection of West Market Street and Richland Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Police closed down a portion of West Market Street to investigate, according to...
Police: Man shot dead at home in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Southwest Philadelphia where a man was shot in the head Sunday morning after midnight. Officials say when they arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of Bellford Street in Eastwick, they found the man at the bottom of the stairs inside a basement.He was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m.A gun was recovered from the scene.Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
WGAL
Sheriff's office identifies 2 Lancaster County men who died in West Virginia plane crash
METZ, W.Va. — We now know the names of two of the Susquehanna Valley victims who died in aplane crash in West Virginia earlier this month. The Marion County Sheriff's Department identified the passengers as:. Wesley Martin, 30, of Narvon. Dwayne Weaver, 32, of East Earl. The pilot hasn't...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man who went missing during family camping trip in Luzerne County found dead
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - A man who went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County has been found dead, according to a news release from state police. Adrien Hachey, 43, was found dead in a small body of water near the area where he went missing, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dive teams search for man reported missing while camping with family
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Authorities searched a remote waterway at the Luzerne-Schuylkill county border for a missing man. Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in the area of the 500 block of Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, state police said. When his family woke up early Sunday,...
Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 4 more injured in shootings
2 people are dead, and 4 more were injured after becoming the latest victims of gun violence across the city.
Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Carrie Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.
WFMZ-TV Online
RPD: Man shot woman, then self while being arrested
READING, Pa. — A man allegedly shot a woman and then grabbed a gun and shot himself as officers were trying to take him into custody, according to the Reading police. The gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon inside a home in the 100 block of Park Avenue. RPD officers...
MyChesCo
Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Philadelphia Gunman
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot at a home on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street. The incident occurred on August 2, 2022, at around 2:11 am. Detectives say that the suspect is a black male with a thin build and braided hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
