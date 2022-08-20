ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

KTLA

Water main break drenches residential street in Encino

An intersection in a residential neighborhood in Encino was blocked by fire crews Monday afternoon after a broken water main flooded the roadway. The break happened around 3:10 p.m. on the 5300 block of Andasol Avenue, according to Bryan Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Video from Sky5 showed an LAFD fire […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed, One Injured In Two-Vehicle Collision In Palmdale Area

One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Palmdale Monday. The crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. in the 23000 block of East Avenue O, near Sierra Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was trapped inside their vehicle following the collision but was...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Blueprint for new Avenue Q is futuristic

PALMDALE — In the future, Avenue Q will be a pedestrian- and bike-friendly avenue, designed to safely offer multiple modes of transportation for residents and businesses. That is the blueprint laid out by the Avenue Q Complete Streets study, approved by the City Council, on Wednesday.
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

New Caltrans QuickMap Feature Available For Santa Clarita Residents

Recently, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) launched a new feature allowing Santa Clarita residents to get notified about traffic updates. According to Caltrans officials, the new QuickMap push notification feature allows Santa Clarita residents to automatically receive real-time updates including information about nearby road closures, emergencies, and other such related issues.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. — At approximately 11:12 am Camarillo Police Department responded to a traffic collision between the intersection of Santa Rosa Road and Woodcreek Road. CPD said a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Santa Rosa Road approaching the Woodcreek Road intersection. The motorcycle then collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Santa Rosa Road, which was The post Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CAMARILLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton street takeover solution fails miserably

COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Driver, passenger in custody after high-speed chase through Carson area

LOS ANGELES - Two people are in custody after leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase through the Carson area Saturday night. Police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, with the chase initiating on the southbound 110 Freeway. The driver eventually left the...
CARSON, CA
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City OKs design standard updates

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, unanimously approved updated design standards to include multi-family housing and mixed-use developments, which combine residential and commercial use. The updated standards, as part of the zoning ordinance, reflect changing housing demands and the desire to provide a range of housing options for...
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Rush Fire Quickly Extinguished East Of Santa Clarita

A brush fire dubbed the Rush Fire was reported and quickly contained in Agua Dulce, east of Santa Clarita on Sunday afternoon. At around 2 p.m Sunday first responders received reports of a brush fire on Sierra Highway north of Escondido Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). The...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Burned body found in car near LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Trash Truck Catches Fire, Dumps Load In Valencia Intersection

A trash truck caught fire Friday and dumped it’s load which impacted traffic. Around 1:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a trash truck fire on Avenue Hall and Technology Drive in Valencia, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
PLANetizen

Inland Port Planned for Mojave Desert

According to an article by Jack Rogers in Globe St., “Kern County has approved the establishment of California’s first inland port in the middle of the Mojave Desert, a 410-acre container hub that will receive cargo by rail from congested ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach.”. The...
KERN COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Update: Deputy involved in traffic collision after pursuit

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was transported to the hospital after being involved in a traffic collision on Friday, following a pursuit in Canyon Country. According to Sgt. Clark, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the deputy and the suspect were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The deputy was later released virtually unharmed, but the extent of the suspect’s injuries are unknown at the time of this publication.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on 605 Freeway

A wrong-way driver was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos. The man crashed into a pickup at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol the sedan was northbound on the southbound side of the freeway in southern Los Angeles County. It...
CERRITOS, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster MOAH to close for renovations

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History will be closed from Aug. 22, 2022, to May 12, 2023, for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning improvements, officials announced. During this closure, the public is encouraged to visit the museum’s other locations: MOAH:CEDAR, the Elyze Clifford Interpretive Center, and...
LANCASTER, CA
Sfvbj.com

Thousand Oaks Apartments Fetch $23 Million

YOLO East, a 45-unit multifamily property located in Thousand Oaks, has sold for $22.6 million, or $502,222 per unit. Berkadia Los Angeles Managing Director Adrienne Barr completed the sale on behalf of the seller, Santa Monica-based NUWI Capital Inc. “Buyers were attracted to the quality design and new construction, in...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
foxla.com

Smoke Odor Advisory issued for Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES - An advisory was issued Sunday for Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley due to lingering smoke odor from an extinguished fire in downtown Los Angeles overnight, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The smoke mixed with current weather conditions prompted the alert, and it is...
LOS ANGELES, CA

