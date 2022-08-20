NEVADA CITY — Pleasant Fire updates:Afternoon of 8/21All evacuations related to the Pleasant Fire have been lifted.Officials say the fire is 55 percent contained. Afternoon updates 8/20The Pleasant Fire has burned 70 acres and prompted a large response from emergency services.According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, the Pleasant Fire has caused mandatory evacuations for McKitrick Ranch Road, Nishinam Gulch Road, and Jones Bar Road at Newtown Road. The Nevada County Fairgrounds will be open shortly for animal evacuations. The Madelyn Helling Library will be open soon as a human evacuation area.According to Nevada County OES, zone NCO-E075 has been split into two zones. All residents North of Newtown Road in zone NCO-E075-A are now under an evacuation order. Residents south of Newtown Road in zone NCO-E075-B remain under an evacuation warning.

NEVADA CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO