2news.com
Fire Crews Put Out Car Fire on I-80 West East of Sparks
An investigation is underway after an early morning car fire on I-80 west between Mustang and Vista Blvd. in Sparks. Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue quickly put out the flames. They say flames extended to nearby brush. No injuries were reported. Storey County also helped with the fire.
2news.com
Two injured in head-on crash in Sparks
Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Sparks Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported at the intersection of Nichols Blvd. and McCarran Blvd. at around 12:20 p.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022. Officials with Sparks Police and Nevada State Police say one of the drivers ran a red light...
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected off bike in Nevada County crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist is dead after after a failed turn ejected him from his bike in Nevada County, officials said. The motorcyclist was identified as Donald Foley, 61 of Colfax. The California High Patrol said the motorcyclist was ejected from his Harley Davidson Sportster after he...
2news.com
Two Injured In Crash On McCarran Blvd.
Police say one of the drivers ran a red light and the cars hit head-on. Officials with Sparks Police and Nevada State Police say one of the drivers ran a red light and struck another vehicle.
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Incline Village (Incline Village, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 28 and County Club Drive at around 2 p.m. The crew of the North Lake Fire Protection assisted three people with their injuries on the scene. Two of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment...
Plumas County News
Out-of control-vehicle collides into RV park trailer
A man sitting at this dinette table in an RV park suddenly found himself thrown from his seat after an out-of-control vehicle left Highway 70 and crashed into his trailer. According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, Barry Waters, 61, of Reno, was driving his Honda CRV westbound on Highway 70 approaching the Golden RV Park in Cromberg.
CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY -- A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after crashing near Grass Valley. The Grass Valley Police Department say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Combine Road and Cascade Crossing Road, about 15 miles south of Grass Valley. Responding officers found the motorcyclist, identified as Donald...
1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
Official reports state that a Saturday afternoon crash halted traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. An overturned truck, driven by an adult woman was involved in the motor vehicle incident. Nevada State Police suspect the driver was impaired, and added that she is also a suspect in a hit and run in Reno.
2news.com
Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being hit by car near UNR
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car near the University of Nevada, Reno Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 15th St. and North Virginia St. at around 7:30 p.m. on August 20, 2022. Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.
mynews4.com
Semi-truck catches fire on I-80 eastbound at Mustang, creates road closures Friday
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A semi-truck has caught fire near the Mustang exit going eastbound on I-80, creating road closures Friday evening. Emergency personnel responded to the vehicle fire around 4:11 p.m. As of 5:21 p.m., the fire has been knocked down and roads...
mynews4.com
Overturned truck halted northbound traffic on US-395 at Panther Valley for hours
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Saturday afternoon crash snarled traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. The driver of an overturned truck which has blocked traffic for about an hour and a half is an adult woman. Nevada State Police suspect the...
2news.com
Fire Crews Knock Down Small Fire Near Verdi
Fire crews are mopping up after a small fire near Verdi. The fire, less than acre in size, started just before 11:40 a.m. on Monday east of Cabela's and the train tracks. Smoke could be seen on fire cameras. TMFR says the fire was likely caused by utilities but an...
KOLO TV Reno
Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries. It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park. Police said someone called 911 to report shots...
2news.com
Police Investigating Shots Fired from Car on Palmwood Drive
Sparks Police responded to a report of shots being fired from a car at 9:30 p.m. on August 20, 2022. When officers got to the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive, they determined that the gunfire did not hit anyone. The investigation is still underway, as investigators continue looking into leads.
2news.com
Two small travel-trailers lost in Spanish Springs Trailer Fire
Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Sparks Fire Department knocked down a trailer fire in Spanish Springs Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported on the 5600 block of Dolores Drive around 5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022. Two small travel-trailers were lost but fortunately there was no...
KOLO TV Reno
Some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road to be closed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced that some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed during the Meadow Restoration Project. The project is a partnership between American Rivers and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Carson Ranger District. The project will start...
Body, car found in lake near where 16-year-old Tahoe girl Kiely Rodni went missing
It has not been confirmed by law enforcement that it is Rodni.
Nevada City Pleasant Fire is 47 acres, all evacuations lifted
NEVADA CITY — Pleasant Fire updates:Afternoon of 8/21All evacuations related to the Pleasant Fire have been lifted.Officials say the fire is 55 percent contained. Afternoon updates 8/20The Pleasant Fire has burned 70 acres and prompted a large response from emergency services.According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, the Pleasant Fire has caused mandatory evacuations for McKitrick Ranch Road, Nishinam Gulch Road, and Jones Bar Road at Newtown Road. The Nevada County Fairgrounds will be open shortly for animal evacuations. The Madelyn Helling Library will be open soon as a human evacuation area.According to Nevada County OES, zone NCO-E075 has been split into two zones. All residents North of Newtown Road in zone NCO-E075-A are now under an evacuation order. Residents south of Newtown Road in zone NCO-E075-B remain under an evacuation warning.
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
