Mishawaka, IN

WOWO News

Walorski's Congressional Ballot Replacement Selected

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Representative Jackie Walorski’s Congressional ballot replacement was selected Saturday afternoon in Mishawaka. Rudy Yakym will take her spot on the ballot for the 2nd Congressional District. He once worked as Walorski’s campaign finance director and has been endorsed by her husband, Dean Swihart. The...
MISHAWAKA, IN
warricknews.com

No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate

Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Former council member sentenced for voting outside his precinct

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. -- Former Pulaski County Council member Brian Young was sentenced to three years probation for two counts of voting outside his precinct of residence. Young pleaded guilty to the two felonies in June. As part of the plea agreement, theft, perjury and official misconduct charges were dismissed.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Cub Repoter: Finn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- This week's Cub Reporter is 9-year-old Finn from South Bend. If you would like more information on being a Cub Reporter, click here for details.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Local
Indiana Elections
Local
Indiana Elections
Mishawaka, IN
Government
City
Mishawaka, IN
abc57.com

South Bend named 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend was named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer on Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. The recognition was given based on the city's leadership in digital equity. South Bend met all six requirements of being a Trailblazer. The city needed to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
casscountyonline.com

Town of Royal Center

Royal Center is located in Boone Township on U.S. 35 between Logansport and Winamac in Cass County, Indiana. Royal Center Clerk-TreasurerKatherine Pearson (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 1Teresa Hiatt (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 3Matt Colford (R)Term runs through 2022. Royal Center...
ROYAL CENTER, IN
Person
Jackie Walorski
casscountyonline.com

Schools in Cass County, Indiana

Administration Building100 S. Main St.Walton (574) 626-2525. Little Kings Preschool6540 E. SR 218Walton (574) 626-2504. Lewis Cass Elementary6540 E. SR 218Walton (574) 626-2504. Lewis Cass Jr. Sr. High School6422 IN-218Walton (574) 626-2511.
CASS COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
protocol.com

Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they're being left out.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Washington Park Zoo closed September 19-23

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will be closed to the public from September 19 to 23 for maintenance work. Staff will be making minor repairs to the zoo's Jungle Building during the closure. Animals will be removed to holding areas at this time. Construction on the zoo's...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Plans are in the works to redevelop Michigan City's Marquette Mall

Michigan City, Ind. — Excitement is brewing behind the scenes as developers have shown interest in bringing life back to Michigan City's Marquette Mall. There have been efforts in the past that haven't worked out, and while it's still very early, the city's Economic Development Executive Director says there's reason to be excited.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location

Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

John Glenn teachers to receive a new grant

WALKERTON, Ind. -- The School Board has approved the Teacher Appreciation Grant that will give incentives out to outstanding teachers. The Grant will give money to highly effective and effective teachers who meet or exceed expectations based on evaluations. MAX 98-3 reports the amount varies each year but last year...
WALKERTON, IN
abc57.com

Legends of Notre Dame to host culinary hiring fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Legends of Notre Dame is set to host a Culinary Hiring Fair on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at Legends of Notre Dame, and is being led by the University of Notre Dame Enterprises and Events division. Interviews will...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Jury convicts Jordan Wolf in murder of Forrest Howard

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A jury found Jordan Wolf guilty of killing Forrest Howard on Friday, according to court records. The jury deliberated just two hours, according to our reporting partners at The Elkhart Truth. Wolf was found guilty of one count of murder by the jury and pleaded guilty...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Mamas Against Violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Founder Bobbie Woods and Vice President Rose Redding sat down with our own Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to preview the 4th Biennial Mamas Against Violence Gala on Aug. 27. The event will feature live entertainment, a dance floor and DJ, a photo...
SOUTH BEND, IN

