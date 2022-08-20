Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWO News
Walorski’s Congressional Ballot Replacement Selected
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Representative Jackie Walorski’s Congressional ballot replacement was selected Saturday afternoon in Mishawaka. Rudy Yakym will take her spot on the ballot for the 2nd Congressional District. He once worked as Walorski’s campaign finance director and has been endorsed by her husband, Dean Swihart. The...
warricknews.com
No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate
Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
abc57.com
Former council member sentenced for voting outside his precinct
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. -- Former Pulaski County Council member Brian Young was sentenced to three years probation for two counts of voting outside his precinct of residence. Young pleaded guilty to the two felonies in June. As part of the plea agreement, theft, perjury and official misconduct charges were dismissed.
abc57.com
Cub Repoter: Finn
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- This week's Cub Reporter is 9-year-old Finn from South Bend. If you would like more information on being a Cub Reporter, click here for details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
South Bend named 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend was named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer on Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. The recognition was given based on the city's leadership in digital equity. South Bend met all six requirements of being a Trailblazer. The city needed to...
casscountyonline.com
Town of Royal Center
Royal Center is located in Boone Township on U.S. 35 between Logansport and Winamac in Cass County, Indiana. Royal Center Clerk-TreasurerKatherine Pearson (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 1Teresa Hiatt (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 3Matt Colford (R)Term runs through 2022. Royal Center...
WNDU
Rudy Yakym III receives endorsement from Rep. Jackie Walorski’s husband
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s another ‘Rudy’ with ties to Notre Dame who is looking to make a name for himself. This time, it’s not on the football field, but in the field of politics. Rudy Yakym III is one of 14-candidates vying to take...
abc57.com
Proposal for animal race track denied by Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A proposal for an outdoor horse racing track on County Road 14 has been denied by the Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals. While the choice can still be appealed, the track was denied after board members said that the proposed plan did not account for accommodations to local residents, traffic and parking.
RELATED PEOPLE
casscountyonline.com
Schools in Cass County, Indiana
Administration Building100 S. Main St.Walton (574) 626-2525. Little Kings Preschool6540 E. SR 218Walton (574) 626-2504. Lewis Cass Elementary6540 E. SR 218Walton (574) 626-2504. Lewis Cass Jr. Sr. High School6422 IN-218Walton (574) 626-2511.
WNDU
Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Historians across the Hoosier state are sounding the alarm for a local landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center in Mishawaka is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.” The brewery also made the list last year. The building...
abc57.com
Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
protocol.com
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Washington Park Zoo closed September 19-23
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will be closed to the public from September 19 to 23 for maintenance work. Staff will be making minor repairs to the zoo's Jungle Building during the closure. Animals will be removed to holding areas at this time. Construction on the zoo's...
22 WSBT
Plans are in the works to redevelop Michigan City's Marquette Mall
Michigan City, Ind. — Excitement is brewing behind the scenes as developers have shown interest in bringing life back to Michigan City's Marquette Mall. There have been efforts in the past that haven't worked out, and while it's still very early, the city's Economic Development Executive Director says there's reason to be excited.
Times-Union Newspaper
Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
abc57.com
John Glenn teachers to receive a new grant
WALKERTON, Ind. -- The School Board has approved the Teacher Appreciation Grant that will give incentives out to outstanding teachers. The Grant will give money to highly effective and effective teachers who meet or exceed expectations based on evaluations. MAX 98-3 reports the amount varies each year but last year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Legends of Notre Dame to host culinary hiring fair
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Legends of Notre Dame is set to host a Culinary Hiring Fair on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at Legends of Notre Dame, and is being led by the University of Notre Dame Enterprises and Events division. Interviews will...
abc57.com
Jury convicts Jordan Wolf in murder of Forrest Howard
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A jury found Jordan Wolf guilty of killing Forrest Howard on Friday, according to court records. The jury deliberated just two hours, according to our reporting partners at The Elkhart Truth. Wolf was found guilty of one count of murder by the jury and pleaded guilty...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Mamas Against Violence
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Founder Bobbie Woods and Vice President Rose Redding sat down with our own Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to preview the 4th Biennial Mamas Against Violence Gala on Aug. 27. The event will feature live entertainment, a dance floor and DJ, a photo...
Comments / 1