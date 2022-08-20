Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week ClosureDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
capecod.com
Driver extricated after rollover crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate a driver after their vehicle rolled on its roof in Yarmouth. It happened shortly before 1 PM on Route 6A near Peterson’s Market. The driver appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape...
capecod.com
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
capecod.com
Mashpee firefighters battle brush fire
MASHPEE – Mashpee firefighters were called to extinguish a brush fire Sunday afternoon. According to reports, about a 1/2 acre was scorched off Ashumet Road. No injuries were reported. Chatham firefighters also responded to a brush fire in their town. Officials continue to advise of the risk of elevated...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Officials reveal cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that injured worker
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials have revealed the cause of an explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed multiple buildings and dozens of boats and vehicles. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said Friday's destructive...
capecod.com
Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured in a diving incident around 1:45 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Sandcastle Resort at 929 Commercial Street when according to reports, the victim attempted to jump from the 3rd floor into the pool. He reportedly did land in the water but was pulled from the pool unconscious. A MedFlight helicopter was met at the Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape
Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
capecod.com
Harwich Police report missing person has been located safe
HARWICH – The Harwich Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Matthew Laman. Matt has been missing since yesterday morning. He was last seen driving a 2014 grey Ford Escape with MA registration 7XP255. Please contact Harwich Police at 508-430-7541 if you have any information that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecod.com
Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A fiery crash closed Route 6 in Harwich about 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound between exits 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Both a Chevy Traverse and a Subaru Forester were well involved when firefighters arrived. Two people were evaluated but luckily officials were not reporting any serious injuries. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The highway reopened about 7 PM.
capecod.com
Woman injured in slip and fall on West End Breakwater in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured after reportedly slipping and falling at the West End Breakwater in Provincetown sometime after 10 AM. Firefighters who work at a local boatyard were able to navigate the low tide and bring the victim to the boatyard to meet the ambulance. The victim was them transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital.
1 person saved from New Bedford house fire
Firefighters had to be extra cautious when extinguishing the flames near solar panels on the roof because of the electricity flowing through them.
whdh.com
One victim transported to hospital after shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - One victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. on Monday to the area of 51 Wheatland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was then transported for further medical treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
New details: Yarmouth Police seek hit & run driver who struck child
YARMOUTH – On Saturday at approximately 9:44 AM, Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28.
fallriverreporter.com
Police on Cape Cod are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after 8-year-old boy transported by MedFlight with serious injuries
Police on Cape Cod are looking for a hit-and-run suspect that seriously injured 8-year-old boy on Saturday. According to Yarmouth Police, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28.
liveboston617.org
Boston Fire Rescue Trapped Driver After Roll Over on I-93
On Friday, August 19th 2022 at approximately 02:00 hours, members of the Massachusetts State Police responded to I-93 South in the area of mile marker 13 for a 911 caller reporting a rolled over vehicle with the driver still inside. In addition to the State Troopers, the Boston Fire Department...
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
8-year-old boy seriously hurt in Yarmouth hit-and-run
YARMOUTH – Police are looking to identify the person who drove off after they hit and seriously injured an 8-year-old who was riding his scooter Saturday morning in Yarmouth. It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Higgins Crowell Road. Witnesses called 911 after the boy was hit by a grey SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz. The boy was riding his scooter with two siblings and their grandmother at the time of the crash. The boy was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, then flown to Boston in a MedFlight helicopter. His injuries are described as serious. Yarmouth Police said the suspect vehicle has damage to the front end on the passenger side. The SUV may be missing part of its front light lens cover. Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Police.
capecod.com
Disabled semi trailer stalling traffic under Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A disabled tractor-trailer was stalling traffic on Sandwich Road below the Sagamore Bridge Thursday morning. A photo showed only one alternating lane was getting by. State Police called for a heavy duty wrecker to clear the semi. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native...
Woman hit, killed after truck side swiped car in breakdown lane along Route 140 in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A woman was hit and killed by a truck Saturday morning while she was standing outside her car by the breakdown last along Route 140 in New Bedford. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. when Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet pulled over her Toyota Avalon on the shoulder of the two-lane highway, and for unknown reasons, was apparently standing outside her car on the driver’s side when she was struck.
Crews face weeks of cleanup after huge Mattapoisett boat yard fire
MATTAPOISETT -- Crews in Mattapoisett spent Saturday sifting through charred cars and burned boats, one day after a massive fire ripped through the boat yard. "Continuous explosions, which must have been cars and boats one after the other. It was quite a sight and it's really amazing everyone survived," Mary Pendergast said. "It's just devastating." The fire destroyed five buildings, three dozen cars, and more than a dozen boats.Mary and David Pendergast belong to the Mattapoisett Boatyard. Their boat was due for repairs, but it was still in the water at the time of the fire."Never did I imagine that anything quite...
Comments / 0