ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bethenny Frankel says the Kardashians send a 'narcissistic' message and criticizes their media dominance

By Keyaira Boone
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxenX_0hOA75nm00
Bethenny Frankel complained about the Kardashians getting so much media coverage on her podcast "Just B with Bethenny Frankel."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

  • On her podcast, Bethenny Frankel said the Kardashians promote a "narcissistic"  message.
  • The Skinny Girl founder called their popularity a "disaster circus."
  • She claimed that "the mommy mafia" agrees with her. "My friends have had it," she said.

Bethenny Frankel said she wants a break from the Kardashians on Thursday's episode of her podcast "Just B with Bethenny Frankel."

"Can we just have a break? Can we just let a little bit of air out of the Kardashian balloon?" the former "Real Housewives of New York" star said at the 4:00 minute mark.

Frankel also called out the cultural obsession with the reality stars and questioned what message the media's fixation on them was sending to children, adding that she had been "waterboarded" by content about the famous family and that it made her sick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvKYl_0hOA75nm00
The Kardashian-Jenner family has dominated celebrity media for over a decade.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"It's self-involved, it's narcissistic, and it's just the wrong goddamn motherfucking message," said Frankel. She labeled their constant media presence "a telenovela that goes on forever" and a "disaster circus."

"I don't want to be a consumer of this anymore," she continued. "Make it stop in my life, make it stop in my feed and my news. Leave me alone with it. I don't want to see it every second."

"Media, help me out and stop shoving it down my throat," she added.

Frankel clarified that she has nothing against the Kardashian family as individuals and she has interacted with them after meeting through a mutual acquaintance. "I've met them. Kim's nice, Kris is fine, Corey's been fine ," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkGlr_0hOA75nm00
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attended the 2022 Met Gala. Frankel said they were each "fine" to her when they met.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Frankel also revealed she was reluctant to share her feelings about the celebrity clan. "I've been nervous to say something, and I don't know why," she said, adding that she believes she is not alone in her feelings about the stars of Hulu's "The Kardashians."

The former Bravo reality star claimed that "so many people feel this way" about the Kardashians but that "people are afraid" to speak out about it. She said she had consulted with other parents who found their influence unsettling.

"The moms hate it. I'm speaking to the moms," she said. "The mommy mafia has spoken."

On Friday, Frankel took to Instagram to share clips from the podcast episode where she discussed the Kardashians. Alongside the podcast clips, Frankel also shared a screenshot showing her views on TikTok, pointing out the drastically lower viewership on her latest TikTok post. In the caption, Frankel suggested she'd been "shadowbanned by TikTok" after "posting about celeb brands." Shadowbanning is when a social-media user's content is hidden from followers or their reach is otherwise restricted without being notified by the platform.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 22

lil'salty
2d ago

People need to stop buying the Kartrashian stuff. I've never and will not watch their shows. They are gross, plastic people. They aren't talented or anything. Buh-bye now!!!

Reply
17
Give me a break!
2d ago

Ridiculous how much influence they have. They’ve done nothing!

Reply
20
Edmond Ventura
22h ago

They’ve managed to make millions over millions by doing absolutely nothing. I’m impressed and amazed👏👏

Reply
6
Related
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Corey Gamble
Person
Bethenny Frankel
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
RETAIL
Harper's Bazaar

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Emotional Talking About Married Life with Travis Barker

The second season of Hulu's The Kardashians seems to be promising an inside look at the life Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are building as newlyweds. A new trailer for the reality series dropped yesterday, teasing more loved-up Kravis footage. During a confessional, the Poosh founder got emotional while speaking candidly about her husband.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bravo#Celebrity#Getty Images#Kardashians
HollywoodLife

Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Tristan Thompson shares cryptic post following birth of baby with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has shared a cryptic post on social media after welcoming his second child with Khloe Kardashian in the midst of his latest infidelity scandal. Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, who were already parents to four-year-old True Thompson, welcomed their second child via surrogate this week - though their parenting journey has been something of bumpy ride.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner & Ex Caitlyn Reunite To Support Daughter Kendall At 818 Party: Photos

Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife Kris met again as they supported their daughter Kendall at her 818 Tequila party in Malibu on Thursday, August 18. While there aren’t photos of the former spouses, both of Kendall’s parents did attend the event, which was to promote the reality star’s liquor brand. Both Kris, 66, and Caitlyn, 72, looked excited to show their support for the brand’s founder.
MALIBU, CA
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
Complex

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors

Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

553K+
Followers
32K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy