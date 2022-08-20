ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Group of campers protest 'police brutality' in downtown Grand Rapids

By Matt Witkos
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
A summer camp in Grand Rapids protested outside of the Grand Rapids Police Department Friday.

Kids and teenagers from Camp Always Raise Youth Voices took that message from Rosa Parks Circle to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Member of the group of 30 people told FOX 17 they were protesting police brutality and they hope their actions can make a difference.

"I wanted to come out here today so that people will see us and hear us and see how we are against you, GRPD, for murdering Patrick Lyoya," Giddygoonskwe told FOX 17.

Christopher Schurr is accused of shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya on April 4 . He’s charged with second-degree murder. Schurr has been fired from the Grand Rapids Police Department. The case led to multiple protests since that time.

Giddygoonskwe was among the campers who attended the protest. She said it wasn't her first time attending a demonstration.

"We wanted to foster a space for our students to come in, talk about what they're feeling, talk about what they're seeing and really reimagine a world that would be better for them," camp counselor Z told FOX 17.

These kids did what no other protestors have done before: took their message and put it on the windows and walls of GRPD's front door with removable paint.

"I hope that today's event accomplishes that you get to see that the youth of Grand Rapids is tired of the way that the Grand Rapids Police Department is treating our people and our youth," Giddygoonskwe added.

Z commented on how proud she was of what the campers did to make this march possible.

"We want to raise a ruckus for justice. We understand that youth, particularly people of color who are younger, are usually excluded from conversations, even though they see discrimination and racism, just like their adult counterparts," Z said.

Comments / 15

Pjc
3d ago

Support GRPD!!!! This craziness with teens is outrageous. Go back to camp and practice mannerisms and respect for elders.

Reply(1)
31
Ed Chambers
3d ago

so..I gotta guess those are Democrats right?...there protests always have crime involved...our u.s. prison population is 95% Democrats....dregs...society's throw aways.

Reply(2)
18
Terri Common sense
2d ago

I think they should start doing Ride alongs with the police on all these overnight shootings that are happening in Grand Rapids.

Reply
13
 

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
