ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The 10 Highest Paid Premier League Soccer Players in 2022

By Joe Kozlowski
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

As much as we’d like to imagine that professional athletes play out of love for the game, that’s not the case. Money, like it or not, makes the world go round. That’s especially true in Premier League soccer , where most clubs are simply capable of outspending their continental counterparts. If you want a player, enough cash will usually get the deal done.

With that in mind, let’s look at the top earners within the Premier League. For the sake of consistency and accessibility, we’re using annual salaries and converting the cash into a uniform currency (US dollars).

10. Kalidou Koulibaly, Chelsea – $18,093,913.50

The Senegalese defender arrived at Chelsea after the Blues lost two centerbacks, which could partially explain why he’s such a high earner. With that being said, though, he does arrive in London with quite the pedigree and shouldn’t be too exposed in Thomas Tuchel’s possession-based system.

At the same time, though, it’s probably not ideal to pay a 31-year-old defender with plenty of miles on his tires this large of a salary. Chelsea, however, won’t mind if he can help the club weather its ownership transition and remain in the Champions League.

9. Jack Grealish, Manchester City – $18,413,538.00

Jack Grealish was a big-money move from Aston Villa to Manchester City, and his salary reflects that reality. He’s yet to look his best in sky blue, but playing under Pep Guardiola does require some transition time. 2022, however, will be a “prove it” year for the attacker.

One thing that’s also worth noting is this sizable salary could cause a problem if Grealish wishes to leave Manchester. Very few clubs will be able to afford these wages, meaning he could be stuck on City’s bench (or giving up some cash) should things go south.

8. Raheem Sterling, Chelsea – $19,947,999.50

Similar to Koulibaly, Sterling arrived at Chelsea in a summer of transition . With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner moving on, the former Manchester City man will have to play a key role in keeping the club’s offensive guns firing.

Through that lens, it will be interesting to see which version of Sterling shows up in London. If he’s the 2019-20 version of himself and nets another 31 goals across all competitions, he’ll be worth the money. Should a different version of the forward appear, however, things will probably be a bit less happy at Stamford Bridge.

7. Raphael Varane, Manchester United – $20,884,058.00

Manchester United has no problem paying top dollar for players, and that trend will become apparent very quickly within that list. Take, for example, Raphael Varane.

While the defender built up quite the resume with Real Madrid and France, things have been a bit tougher since coming to Old Trafford. Injuries kept him out of the lineup for portions of the season, and things were far from perfect when he was on the pitch.

Is the defender overpaid? Or is it naive to expect him to be a game-changer when he’s playing alongside Harry Maguire and sitting behind a nonexistent midfield? You can decide that for yourself, but, either way, things haven’t worked out as United planned.

6. Jadon Sancho, Manchester United and 5. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool – $21,501,935.00

On the subject of Manchester United overpaying and things not working out, there’s Jadon Sancho. The club chased the England winger, and when they finally sealed the deal, it didn’t seem like anyone had considered how they’d use him. He’s now entering his second season at Old Trafford and hoping that Erik ten Hag has a plan that includes some regular playing time and clear instructions.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Salah is a proven Premier League performer. There were rumors that he could leave Liverpool, but he signed an extension and pocketed this sizable salary . While you could have some reservations about the Egyptian’s age — he’s 30 and is under contract for two more seasons after the 2022-23 campaign — it would have been tough for Liverpool to replace both him and Sadio Mane at the same time.

4. David de Gea, Manchester United and 3. Erling Haaland, Manchester City – $23,044,183.50

Another entry and another overpaid Manchester United player. David de Gea is a solid shot-stopper — he used to be one of the best in the world — but he still earns an incredible amount for a goalkeeper. If you combine that paycheck with his inability to claim crosses and issues with the ball at his feet, it’s tough not to wonder where else United could be using allocating his salary. (Casimero will reportedly be in this range, too, but we’ll wait for his contract to become official.)

On the other side of Manchester, Erling Haaland has plenty of potential . While you could take issue with the way City did their business, paying a lower transfer fee in exchange for some hefty agent fees and a sizable salary , it’s tough to quibble with the deal itself. The club needed a legitimate striker after a season of false 9s, and Haaland is already one of the best around.

2. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City – $24,573,432.00

While Haaland may be Pep Guardiola’s shiny new toy, Kevin De Bruyne is one of the centerpieces of Manchester City’s current dynasty. The Belgian midfielder is a legitimate do-it-all player, and his salary reflects that reality.

And, consider this reality: KDB is now playing alongside an elite young striker. That should only help his assist numbers climb ever higher. That’s exciting or terrifying, depending on your rooting interests.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United – $31,661,922.00

Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary towers over the competition. The Portuguese striker has one of modern football’s best resumes, and Manchester United is never afraid to overpay for a marquee signing. Those realities combined to pay out an eye-popping sum per season.

This issue, however, is that Ronaldo isn’t the same player who dominated the European stage. While he’s still a capable finisher, he lacks the pace he once had as a winger. That makes him unable to lead the press and largely relegates him to waiting for someone else to create a chance.

It’s certainly not an ideal situation for United — they’re paying a massive sum to a player who doesn’t really fit the system, and that same salary makes him almost impossible to move — but it’s entirely a problem of their own creation.

Salary information courtesy of Spotrac and converted as of 8/19/2022.

RELATED: Ian Wright for a Set of Weights and 5 Other Bizarre Transfer Fees

The post The 10 Highest Paid Premier League Soccer Players in 2022 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo brutally ignores Jamie Carragher on Old Trafford sidelines ahead of Liverpool kick-off

Seeming want-away Cristiano Ronaldo was selected to start on the bench against Liverpool but still had time to see some of his old friends and rivals on the sidelines. During the recording of the Sky Sports coverage for the game, the Manchester United No.7 ran over to say hello to Gary Neville and Roy Keane but was quick to walk past Jamie Carragher.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo blanks critic Jamie Carragher before Manchester United vs Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately blank Jamie Carragher, one of his harshest critics, before Manchester United’s match against Liverpool on Monday night.Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by new manager Erik ten Hag for the visit of the Liverpool to Old Trafford following United’s humiliation at Brentford and amid rumours he is looking to leave the club.The striker still found time to greet Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Roy Keane broadcasting on the touchline before kick-off, but ignored former Liverpool defender Carragher.Follow Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE!Carragher has called for Manchester United to sell Ronaldo in order to progress...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Jadon Sancho
NBC Sports

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Projected starting lineups

Manchester United vs Liverpool is always a huge clash in world football but this one is even bigger as both are yet to win in the Premier League. The two heavyweights have struggled early on with United losing both of their games and Erik ten Hag already under serious pressure after the shocking nature of their 4-0 defeat at Brentford last time out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo can fit in Manchester United system - Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo still has a future under him at Manchester United despite dropping the striker for the victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday. Ronaldo was left on the bench as United stunned Jurgen Klopp's side with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.
MLS
Sportscasting

How Did Arsenal F.C. Get Its Name?

Why is a soccer team in North London called Arsenal? If we look into the club's history, there's a clear explaination. The post How Did Arsenal F.C. Get Its Name? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#The Premier League#Highest Paid#Senegalese#The Champions League
Yardbarker

'It's A Big Game' - Mohamed Salah Looks Forward To Liverpool Clash With Manchester United

Mohamed Salah is looking forward to Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford to face rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday. The Reds need to get their season up and running after two disappointing draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace. Salah admitted to Premier League Productions (via Liverpoolfc.com) that it's a big game and one he gets excited about.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd vs Liverpool LIVE: Result and final score after Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford goals

Manchester United beat Liverpool in the Premier League this evening thanks to Jadon Sancho’s early goal and Marcus Rashford’s second-half strike. Mohamed Salah replied late in the day but it was not enough to prevent defeat for the visitors on a memorable night for Erik ten Hag’s side. The match was preceeded by a protest by United fans: anger among supporters at the ownership of the Glazer family is growing with each passing day and a protest was organised by underground fan group ‘The 1958’ ahead of tonight’s game. They marched from The Tollgate to The Trinity to demonstrate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Pep Guardiola plots to evolve football once again with his use of Erling Haaland

In Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth last Saturday, Erling Haaland touched the ball eight times in the 73 minutes he was on the pitch. For 27 minutes in the second half, he didn’t touch the ball. Rico Lewis, the young substitute who came on in the 82nd minute, managed 50% more touches than Haaland. Which means many things but perhaps most of all suggests just how radical a tactical change City are undergoing this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
SB Nation

Match Recap: Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea: A performance to remember

Leeds United put in one of their best performances in recent memory to beat Chelsea in the Elland Road sunshine. It might’ve been a totally different afternoon had Sterling managed to put away his chance within the first 40 seconds. He drifted inside from the left, opting to shoot on the third opportunity, curling the shot just wide from the edge of the box. Sterling made no mistake when a similar chance cropped up later in the half, but his goal was disallowed for offside.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Full match report as Lisandro Martinez & Jadon Sancho impress

Manchester United got the better of Liverpool in the Premier League for the first time since March 2018 to finally kick start Erik ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford. To the surprise of many, no less United supporters, Erik ten Hag’s side came out looking like a completely different team. United finally got the better of their arch-rivals - for the first time for four years in the league - to leave them winless in 16th. Fight. Energy. Passion. Words that you wouldn’t associate with United in recent years, they showed in troves tonight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

200K+
Followers
31K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy