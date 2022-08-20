Unemployment in Kern County falls according to a recent report

The unemployment rate in Kern County fell in July according to the recent report released by the state of California. July's unemployment rate for Kern was 6.6 percent down from a revised 6.8 percent in June.

It's also below the estimate from a year ago of 10.6 percent.

This compares with an un-adjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 percent for California and 3.8 percent for the nation during the same period.

This latest drop in unemployment is establishing a new record low going back to 1976.

The unemployment rate also dropped below the pre-pandemic level of 4.1 percent in February 2020.

The actual number of unemployed people in California also fell to a 33-year low in July, falling by 46,000 people to 759,000 total. This number has fallen for the 13th consecutive month.

California added 84,800 non-farm jobs in July, the state’s largest job gain since February and second largest since August of last year.