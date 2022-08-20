ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Garment Factory is extending Oregon’s tradition of makers and designers like Nike and Pendleton by making the designs they create more sustainable. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the factory to learn more about how they do it. Check out Portland...
Walmart ordered to pay Portland man $4.4 million

Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen. A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California. Oregon power companies investing millions of dollars in wildfire mitigation strategies. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As we...
August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers

When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
Medical event likely caused 2021 Warm Springs plane crash

NTSB report also reveals the pilot was not certified to fly that model aircraft A National Transportation Safety Board report concludes a medical event that incapacitated the pilot likely caused the fatal airplane crash in the Mutton Mountain area near Warm Springs, Jan. 9, 2021. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, Portland businessman Richard Boehlke, 72, did not have the pilot rating to certify him for the 11-passenger jet he was flying, a Cesna Citation 560. The analysis showed no structural or mechanical issues with the airplane, or an in-flight fire, or a bird strike. Boehlke had taken...
No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
A Legacy of Oregon Pie

Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia...
Horsepower healing and helping veterans

Motorcyclist from around the Northwest are in Central Oregon this weekend riding for a cause. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is holding their regional rally at the VFW in Redmond. “We all have passion for riding and for being on motorcycles and the freedom that represents. And a lot of...
Portland salon ‘keeping on’ after break-in

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A downtown Portland business started their Sunday morning cleaning up glass after a break-in overnight. Someone shattered a window and made off with hundreds of dollars of items. Jodi Vaughn works at the Harris Harper Salon at the corner of Southwest Yamhill and Twelfth. She said...
